Beyond The Board llc 17800 West Bluemound Road Suite 4

No reviews yet

17800 West Bluemound Road Suite 4

Brookfield, WI 53045

Standard Hour Fees

One Hour

$4.00

All Day Play

$10.00

Kids Play All Day

$5.00

Snacks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.45

Tater Tots

$6.95

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Cookies (3)

$1.95

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$9.45

Pepperoni

$10.95

Hawaiian

$12.45

Supreme

$14.95

Sausage & Mush

$11.45

Subs

Turkey Club

$8.45

BLT

$7.45

Italian

$8.95

Build your own

$4.45

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Bottle Of Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Sprechers RB

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Miller Light

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

StellaArtois

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Chips

Flaming Hots

$1.25

Lay's Original

$1.25

Doritos

$1.25

Cheddar and Sour Cream

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

Promo

Open Game Night

$5.00

$50 Coupon

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

17800 West Bluemound Road Suite 4, Brookfield, WI 53045

Directions

