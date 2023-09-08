Drinks

Regular Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

20 oz bottled

Coffee

Hot Coffee 12 oz

$1.49

Iced Coffee

$1.99+

Espresso

$3.99+

Latte/Cappuccino

$5.99+

Specialty Drinks

Monster

$3.99

Foxon Park

$2.49

12 oz glass bottles

Bottled Water

$1.49

Seltzer Water

$2.49

1 liter

Hot Dogs

Hummel Footlong Hot Dogs

Kielbasa

$5.99

Grilled kielbasa sausage. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Bacon, Chili & Cheese Dog

$6.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog topped with chili, grilled bacon bits, and shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Bacon & Cheese Dog

$5.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog topped with grilled bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Bacon Dog

$4.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with grilled bacon bits. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Chili & Cheese Dog

$5.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with chili and cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Chilli Dog

$4.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with homemade chili without beans. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Cheese Dog

$4.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Hot Dog

$3.99

Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.

Grinders

Philly Steak

$10.99

Grilled Philly steak with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted grinder roll. Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Swiss cheese.

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, mayo on toasted grinder roll.

Fried Chicken

$9.99

Deep fried chicken cut up on a toasted grinder roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Philly

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted grinder roll.

Turkey Grinder

$8.99

Deli turkey on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

Ham Grinder

$8.99

Ham on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

Roast Beef Grinder

$9.99

Roast beef on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

Pastrami Grinder

$9.99

Pastrami served on a grinder roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

Meatball Grinder

$10.99

Homemade meatballs tossed in homemade tomato sauce and served on a toasted grinder roll with mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our homemade tomato sauce and served with parmesan cheese on a toasted grinder roll.

Tuna Grinder

$8.99

Homemade tuna served on a grinder roll with lettuce and tomato. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

BLT Grinder

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grinder roll. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.

BBQ Pulled Pork with cheese

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork on a toasted grinder roll served with shredded cheddar cheese.

BBQ Pulled Pork with coleslaw

$10.99

BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted grinder roll with coleslaw.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Burgers

Bomber Burger

$8.49

Cooked to order. Hamburger patty mixed with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon and cooked to perfection. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Bring It Burger

$8.49

Cooked to order. Bacon cheese burger with onion rings, BBQ, and ranch on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Doggy Burger

$8.49

Cooked to order. Cheeseburger with a sliced hotdog on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Piggyback Burger

$8.49

Cooked to order. Cheeseburger with a sausage patty on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$7.49

Cooked to order. Comes with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Other condiments must be picked to be added.

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Comes cooked medium well. Comes plain unless condiments are picked. With or without cheese must be selected.

Veggie Burger

$6.99

It's cooked medium well. Comes plain unless condiments are picked. With or without cheese must be selected.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cooked to order. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Cooked to order. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Hamburger

$6.49

Cooked to order. Comes plain unless specified condiments are picked.

Sandwiches

BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw

$7.99

BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw on a kaiser roll.

BBQ pulled pork with cheese

$7.99

BBQ pulled pork and American cheese on a kaiser roll.

BBQ pulled pork sandwich

$6.99

Pulled pork sandwich cooked with BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll. Condiments are added if requested.

Pastrami sandwich

$6.99

Pastrami, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if the sandwich should be hot or cold.

Roast Beef sandwich

$6.99

Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if the sandwich should be hot or cold.

Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Deli turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if sandwich should be hot or cold.

Fried chicken sandwich

$7.49

2 deep fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.

Grilled chicken sandwich

$7.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.

Cod fish sandwich

$7.49

2 pieces of fried cod fish with lettuce, tomato on kaiser roll. Tartar or mayo can be requested.

Tuna Sandwich

$7.49

Tuna, lettuce, tomato on white, wheat or rye.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat, or rye.

BLT

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white, wheat or rye

Grilled Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$6.99

American cheese, ham, and over hard egg on choice of white, wheat or rye. Sandwich comes plain unless condiments are picked.

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$5.99

Comes with american cheese and ham, plain unless condiments picked

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Comes with American cheese. Choose bread: white, wheat, rye.

Melts

Veggie Burger Melt

$7.49

Veggie burger with grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Ham Melt

$7.49

Grilled Ham with grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye

Turkey Melt

$7.49

Grilled deli turkey and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Swiss Mushroom Melt

$7.99

Hamburger patty, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms stuffed inside a Swiss grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Pastrami Melt

$7.49

Grilled pastrami and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Roast Beef Melt

$7.49

Grilled roast beef and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Turkey Patty Super Melt

$7.99

Turkey patty melt with grilled onions and bacon stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Turkey Patty Melt

$7.49

Turkey burger and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Tuna inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Super Melt

$8.49

Beef patty, grilled onions and bacon stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Patty Melt

$7.49

Beef patty and grilled onions inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.

Rueben Sandwiches

Pastrami Rueben with Coleslaw

$8.99

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled pastrami topped with coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.

Pastrami Rueben with sauerkraut

$8.99

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled pastrami topped with sauerkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.

Roast beef rueben with coleslaw

$8.99

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled roast beef topped with coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.

Roast Beef rueben with sauerkraut

$8.99

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled roast beef topped with sauerkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.

Turkey Rueben with coleslaw

$8.49

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled turkey and coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing on the side if requested.

Turkey Rueben with SaurKraut

$8.49

Grilled bread with cheese, grilled deli turkey and saurkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing on the side if requested.

Pitas & Wraps

Pitas or Wraps

Gyro (lamb)

$7.99

Grilled lamb gyro. Comes on a grilled pita bread or wrapped and grilled inside a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled pita or inside a tortilla wrap. It comes with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onion and tzatziki.

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Fried Chicken

$7.99

Deep fried chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Ham

$7.99

Deli ham served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Turkey

$7.99

Deli turkey served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Roast Beef

$7.99

Roast beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Pastrami

$7.99

Pastrami served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Tuna

$7.99

Tuna served with lettuce and tomatoes.

Cod Fish

$7.99

Deep fried cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Veggie

$7.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes.

Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and pickles.

Turkey Patty

$7.99

Turkey Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and mayo.

Appetizers & Dinners

Regular Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch or marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Deep fried breaded whole mushrooms. Served with ranch or marinara.

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Breaded and deep fried whole jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese and cheddar.

Fried Scallops

$7.99

Deep fried breaded scallops. Served with cocktail, lemon wedges, or tartar sauce.

Clam Strips

$6.99+

Breaded and deep fried clam strips. Served with cocktail, lemon wedges, or tartar sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.99

Deep fried potato skins, then filled with bacon bits and shredded cheddar, topped with chives. Served with sour cream or sauce of your choice.

Giant Meatballs

$8.99

Homemade giant meatballs with a blend of turkey and ground beef and spices. Topped with marinara sauce and Parmesan or mozzarella.

Wing Dings

$8.99+

Deep fried wings plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice. Condiments to be requested on the side.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Deep fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice. Condiments to be requested on the side.

Cod Fish Snack

$8.99

3 pieces of deep fried Cod. Served with tartar or lemon wedges.

Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp

$8.99+

Deep fried breaded jumbo shrimp. Served with cocktail or lemon wedges.

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Deep-fried breaded popcorn shrimp. Served with cocktail or lemon wedges.

French Fries

$3.49

Curly Fries

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Dinner Options

Chicken Wings

$15.99+

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99+

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99+

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

3 piece Cod Fish Dinner

$14.99

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Clam Strip Dinner

$13.99+

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Fried Scallops Dinner

$14.99+

Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.

Desserts

To eat

Fried Dough

$5.99

Deep fried elephant ear-like dough.

To drink

Milkshakes

$5.99

16 oz milkshake.

Soup & Chilli & Bread Bowls

Soups

Soup of the day

$6.99+

Chili

Chili with Beans

$7.99+

A slow cooked beautiful blend of veggies, meat and chili spices! Comes with crackers.

Chili w/o Beans

$5.99+

Dipping chili or topping chili. A blend of ground meats spices, and chili sauce.

Bread Bowls

Soup of the day Bread Bowl

$9.99

With or without cheese. Bread bowl comes toasted.

Chili with beans Bread Bowl

$11.99

With or without Cheese. Chili with beans served in a toasted bread bowl.

Chili w/o Beans Bread Bowl

$11.99

With or without cheese. Chili without beans in a toasted bread bowl.

Mac & Chz Bread Bowl

$11.99

Baked Mac & Chz in a toasted bread bowl. It can be served as a blazin' Mac (with chili & chz)

Kids' Corner

With Drinks

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$7.99

Grilled cheese on white bread. Served with fries and a drink. No substitutions.

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

Footlong Hummel hot dog with fries and a drink. No substitutions.

Hamburger & French Fries

$9.99

6 oz Cheese burger plain served with fries and a drink. Add cheese for $1.00. No Substitutions.

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$8.99

3 Chicken tenders served with fries and a drink. No Substitutions.

Without Drinks

Grilled Chz & FF

$6.99

Grilled cheese on white bread. Served with fries. No substitutions.

Hot Dog & FF

$6.99

Footlong Hummel hot dog and fries.

Hamburger & FF

$8.99

Hamburger plan with fries. No substitutions.

Chicken Tenders & FF

$7.99

3 chicken tenders and fries. No substitutions.

Salads & Cold Side Salads

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Salad consists of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar, red onion, and radish with your choice of 4 oz dressing.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, shredded cheddar and tuna. Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, shredded cheddar and ham & turkey. Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with creamy caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, olives, pepperoncinis, beets and feta . Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.

Cold Side Salads

Coleslaw

$3.99+

A beautiful blend of white and purple cabbage. Mayo and vinegar based dressing.

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Mayo and yolk base. A beautiful blend of red onion, potatoes, celery, egg and spices.

Mac & Chz

$3.99+

Baked Mac & Chz topped with panko and parmesan. A blend of 3 Cheese sauce.

Blazin' Mac & Chz

$4.99+

Baked Mac & Chz topped with Chili & Chz. Options include Chili with or without beans. Cheeses include American, Swiss, provolone, shredded cheddar, or shredded mozzarella.