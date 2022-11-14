Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Brew Energy

1318 Sawmill Creek Road

Sitka, AK 99835

Brews

Cold Brew

$3.40+

Espresso

$2.00+

Frappe

$4.25+

Hot Americano

$2.75+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Hot Buzzsaw

$3.00+

Iced Buzzsaw

$4.50+

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Breve

$4.75+

Iced Breve

$5.25+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Hot Cappuccino

$3.75+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

Other Stuff

Hot Chocolate

$2.30+

Steamer

$2.30+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Fruit Fusion Smoothie

$4.50+

Frappe

$4.25+

Fruit Fusion Juice

$3.75+

Water

$0.50

Hot Earl Gray Tea

$2.25+

Iced Earl Gray Tea

$2.50+

Hot English Breakfast Black Tea

$2.25+

Iced English Breakfast Black Tea

$2.50+

Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$2.25+

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$2.75+

Hot Lavender Mint Tea

$2.25+

Iced Lavender Mint Tea

$2.75+

Hot Jade Cloud Tea

$2.25+

Iced Jade Cloud Tea

$2.75+

Hot Turmeric Ginger Tea

$2.25+

Iced Turmeric Ginger Tea

$2.75+

Hot Peppermint Tea

$2.25+

Iced Peppermint Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tiger Chai

$3.25+

Iced Tiger Chai

$4.50+

Blended Tiger Chai

$5.75+

Hot Original Maya Chai

$3.25+

Iced Original Maya Chai

$3.75+

Hot Devi Maya Chai

$3.25+

Iced Devi Maya Chai

$3.75+

Hot Low Sugar Maya Chai (Deep Copy)

$3.25+

Iced Low Sugar Maya Chai (Deep Copy)

$3.75+

Iced London Fog

$3.35+

Hot London Fog

$2.75+

Big ENERGY

Tiki Breeze Energy

$3.75+

Tiki Breeze Energy Smoothie

$3.60+

Redbull Spritzer

$5.50+

Redbull Smoothie

$6.05+

Redbull Can

$3.50

Seasonal 🎄

Hot Egg Nog Latte

$3.75+

Iced Egg Nog Latte

$4.95+

Muffin Tops

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin Top

$4.50

Creme Brûlée Muffin Top

$4.50

Warm vanilla flavored muffin, topped with a caramel, brown sugar, crunchy streusel. Simplicity at its absolute best!

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin Top

$4.50

Breakfast Items

Bacon & Cheddar Croissants

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

The goodest Doggos

Goodest Pup Cup

$1.50

Doggo Treat

Lil Brew Treats

Whip Cup

$1.50

Lollipop

$0.10

Merchandise

5lb Big Brew Beans

$85.00

Food

Blueberry Danish

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A drive-thru coffee shop located at 1318 Sawmill Creek in Sitka Alaska. Offering a variety of beverages and light eats!

Website

Location

1318 Sawmill Creek Road, Sitka, AK 99835

Directions

