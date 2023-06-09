Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Express - Sitka

review star

No reviews yet

1321 Sawmill Creek Rd

Suite I

Sitka, AK 99835

Full Menu

Mexican Appetizers

Nachos

$16.00

Chips topped with melted cheese and jalapeños

Half Super Nachos

$12.00

Chips covered with jalapeños, diced tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and the works

Full Super Nachos

$22.00

Chips covered with jalapeños, diced tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and the works

Half Quesadilla

$11.75

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Full Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Half Quesadilla Deluxe

$16.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole

Full Quesadilla Deluxe

$22.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole

Taquitos Appetizer

$16.00

Four corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole

House Appetizer

$24.50

Combination of nachos, quesadillas, taquitos and flautas garnished with black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and served with sour cream and guacamole

American Appetizers

Onion Rings

$13.75

Breaded onion served with our homemade ranch

Bread Sticks

$13.25

Eight homemade bread sticks, covered with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.25

Battered Mozzarella Cheese fried and served with marinara sauce

Breaded Cheese Curd

$13.25

Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese ball served with marinara sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$13.25

Six breaded jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and served with our homemade ranch

Greek Bread

$14.50

Bread topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, oregano, and served with ranch dressing

Sampler Plate

$27.25

Three jalapeño poppers, cheese curds, three chicken tenders, three crispy wings, served with French fries, homemade ranch and honey mustard

Salads

Aguacate Tostada

$14.50

Lettuce, avocado, beans, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, cheese, and black olives

Taco Salad

$15.50

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, choice of meat, topped with black olives, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with sliced tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Green Dinner Salad

$11.00

Tossed green salad topped with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$16.00

Large green salad topped with turkey, ham, cheese, and hard-boiled egg

Subs

Alpine Sub

$14.95

Hot sub sandwich with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and the sub setup

Meatball Sub

$14.95

Hot homemade meatball sub with marinara sauce and cheese

Turkey Sub

$14.95

Hot sub sandwich with sliced turkey and the sub setup

Club Sub

$16.25

Comes with ham, turkey, and bacon and the sub setup

Steak Sub

$18.50

Comes with thin cuts of steak and the sub setup

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Chicken, onions, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, cheese, and our homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Fajita Wrap

$16.00

Marinated chicken, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Wrap

$17.95

Garlic butter shrimp, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.50

Spaghetti White Sauce

$18.50

American Style

Grilled Chicken Burger

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion

French Dip

$15.50

Sliced roast beef on a hoagie roll with au jus

BLT

$16.50

The classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

The classic grilled cheese on Texas toast

Chicken Tenders

$15.50

Battered chicken tenders served with homemade honey mustard sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.95

Breaded chicken wings with choice of regular crispy, diablo spicy, BBQ, or habanero sweet. Served with celery and carrots instead of choice of side

Burgers

Hamburger

$14.50

One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with the burger setup

Cheeseburger

$14.50

One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with cheese, and the burger setup

Deluxe Burger

$16.00

One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with ham, cheese, and the burger setup

Texas Burger

$17.25

One hamburger patty on Texas toast with onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato

Guacamole Burger

$17.25

One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with guacamole, garnish, and the burger setup

Mexican Dinner

1. Two Tacos

$19.25

Your choice of tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa

2. Two Enchiladas

$19.25

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cheese, and topped with enchilada sauce

3. Burrito

$20.95

Large tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese

4. Two Tamals

$19.95

Seasoned pork wrapped in corn masa dough and topped with enchilada sauce and cheese

5. Two Chile Relleno

$20.65

Cheese stuffed green chilis, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese, dipped in egg batter and deep fried, and topped with guacamole and sour cream

6. Two Flautas

$19.65

Flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, deep fried, and topped with guacamole and sour cream

7. Two Taquitos

$19.65

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, grilled until crispy, and topped with guacamole and sour cream

8. Chimichanga

$20.65

Deep fried burrito filled with choice of meat and topped with enchilada sauce and the works

9. Tostada

$19.65

Flat crispy tortilla layered with your choice of meat, and the works

10. Chile Verde

$22.65

Chunks of pork simmered in green tomatillo sauce, served with choice of tortilla

11. Carne Asada

$24.65

Steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream, served with choice of tortilla

12. Fajitas

$22.95

Strips of marinated meat, sauteed fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and choice of tortilla

13. Arroz Con Pollo

$24.25

Traditional chicken breast in a special sauce on a bed of Mexican rice mixed with cheese, topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, guacamole, and sour cream all served with your choice of tortilla

14. Pastel Asteca

$20.65

Crispy corn tortillas layered with your choice of meat, covered in enchilada sauce and cheese, topped with pico de gallo and avocado slices

15. Camarones Con Arroz

$26.65

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and lemon juice on a bed of rice and beans, topped with slices of avocado, and served with choice of tortilla

16. Shrimp Plate

$26.65

Combinations

Combinations

$22.65

Side Orders

French Fries

$8.00

Three Tortillas

$3.25

Mexican Rice

$8.00

Beans

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$9.25

Sour Cream

$2.50+

Guacamole

$8.75+

Jalapeños

$4.50+

Salad Dressing Side

$4.75+

Pico De Gallo

$4.50+

Chips

$7.25

Salsa

$5.25+

Side Salad

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Fried Jalapeños

$5.25

A La Carte

Tostada ALC

$10.25

Taco ALC

$5.50

Chile Relleno ALC

$7.50

Enchilada ALC

$5.75

Flauta ALC

$7.50

Taquito ALC

$7.50

Tamal ALC

$7.50

Chimichanga ALC

$16.50

Deep fried burrito, choice of meat, topped with enchilada sauce and the works

Burrito Deluxe ALC

$16.00

Your choice of meat, topped with enchilada sauce and the works

Burrito Ranchero ALC

$16.00

Your choice of meat, topped with ranchero sauce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and the works

Burrito Chile Verde ALC

$16.75

Chunks of pork, topped with green tomatillo sauce, and the works

Veggie Burrito ALC

$15.00

Fajita veggies, topped in enchilada sauce and the works

Carne Asada Burrito ALC

$17.25

Thin cuts of steak, topped with choice of enchilada or ranchero sauce, and the works

Desserts

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Slice

$8.95

Iced Carrot Cake Slice

$8.95

Italian Lemon Cream Cake Slice

$8.95

Flan

$9.25

Sopapillas

$12.75

Mudpie

$13.95

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$13.95

Deals

Mexican Lunch Specials

Choice of One LS

$12.75

Choice of Two LS

$15.50

Tostada LS

$14.95

Tamal LS

$14.95

Mini Chimichanga LS

$14.95

Chile Relleno LS

$14.95

Fajitas LS

$17.25

Huevos Rancheros LS

$14.95

Two eggs over medium on a flat tortilla, covered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream

Seniors

Choice of One SNR

$12.75

Tostada SNR

$14.95

Tamal SNR

$14.95

Mini Chimichanga SNR

$14.95

Chile Relleno SNR

$14.95

Fajitas SNR

$17.25

Huevos Rancheros SNR

$14.95

Two eggs over medium on a flat tortilla, covered with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream

Kid's Menu

Kids Choice of One

$12.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Nachos

$11.00

Mini Pizza

$13.95

Comes with 3 Toppings (Max of 5) Each Additional Topping is $1.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$11.50

Kids Chicken Strips with Fries

$13.95

Kids Spaghetti

$13.25

Served with garlic bread

Half Order of Fries

$4.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$4.75

Mexican soda

Bottled Beverage

$4.75

Mexican Liquados

$8.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Energy Drink

$5.25

Can Soda

$3.75

Pizza & Calzones

Specialty

Hawaiian Delight

$22.65+

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Meat Lovers

$22.65+

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef

Greek Pizza

$22.65+

Garlic butter sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, feta cheese

Vegetarian

$22.65+

Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes

Veggie Pesto

$22.65+

Pesto sauce, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, artichoke hearts

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$22.65+

White sauce, chicken, garlic, mushrooms

Taco Pizza

$22.65+

Ground Beef and Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.65+

Bbq sauce, chicken, onions, pineapple

Mafia

$22.65+

Pesto sauce, chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta cheese

Chicken Fajita Pizza

$22.65+

White sauce, chicken fajita meat, green and red peppers, mushrooms, onions

Chicken Diablo Pizza

$22.65+

Homemade ranch sauce, spicy chicken, red peppers, mushrooms

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.65+

Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, mushrooms

Juan's Special

$22.65+

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, extra cheese

Create Your Own

Whole Topping Pizza

$19.65+

Gluten free crust available on 12" pizza ONLY

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

$22.15+

Gluten free crust available on 12" pizza ONLY

Mini Pizza

$13.95

Comes with 3 Toppings (Max of 5) Each Additional Topping is $1.50

Calzones

Deluxe Personal Calzone

$16.95

Pocket Style Pizza filled with pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions

CYO Personal Calzone

$16.95

Create Your Own Personal Calzone with 5 Toppings Included and Sauce, Cheese, Feta are already included Free of Charge. (all extra are $1.50 each)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Here at pizza Express we serve authentic Mexican, Italian, and American cuisine! Our menu features pizza, sandwiches, salads, calzones, and more! Our menu also features tacos, fajitas, and burritos! Find us on Sawmill Creek Road between Rockfish Way and Price Street. We're not far from Sheldon Jackson Museum. order online for carryout or delivery!

1321 Sawmill Creek Rd, Suite I, Sitka, AK 99835

