Pizza Express - Sitka
1321 Sawmill Creek Rd
Suite I
Sitka, AK 99835
Full Menu
Mexican Appetizers
Nachos
Chips topped with melted cheese and jalapeños
Half Super Nachos
Chips covered with jalapeños, diced tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and the works
Full Super Nachos
Chips covered with jalapeños, diced tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and the works
Half Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese
Full Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese
Half Quesadilla Deluxe
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole
Full Quesadilla Deluxe
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Appetizer
Four corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and guacamole
House Appetizer
Combination of nachos, quesadillas, taquitos and flautas garnished with black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and served with sour cream and guacamole
American Appetizers
Onion Rings
Breaded onion served with our homemade ranch
Bread Sticks
Eight homemade bread sticks, covered with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Cheese fried and served with marinara sauce
Breaded Cheese Curd
Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese ball served with marinara sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Six breaded jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and served with our homemade ranch
Greek Bread
Bread topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, oregano, and served with ranch dressing
Sampler Plate
Three jalapeño poppers, cheese curds, three chicken tenders, three crispy wings, served with French fries, homemade ranch and honey mustard
Salads
Aguacate Tostada
Lettuce, avocado, beans, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, cheese, and black olives
Taco Salad
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, choice of meat, topped with black olives, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with sliced tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and parmesan cheese
Green Dinner Salad
Tossed green salad topped with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Large green salad topped with turkey, ham, cheese, and hard-boiled egg
Subs
Alpine Sub
Hot sub sandwich with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and the sub setup
Meatball Sub
Hot homemade meatball sub with marinara sauce and cheese
Turkey Sub
Hot sub sandwich with sliced turkey and the sub setup
Club Sub
Comes with ham, turkey, and bacon and the sub setup
Steak Sub
Comes with thin cuts of steak and the sub setup
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Chicken, onions, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, cheese, and our homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fajita Wrap
Marinated chicken, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla
Shrimp Wrap
Garlic butter shrimp, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
American Style
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
French Dip
Sliced roast beef on a hoagie roll with au jus
BLT
The classic bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast
Grilled Cheese
The classic grilled cheese on Texas toast
Chicken Tenders
Battered chicken tenders served with homemade honey mustard sauce
Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken wings with choice of regular crispy, diablo spicy, BBQ, or habanero sweet. Served with celery and carrots instead of choice of side
Burgers
Hamburger
One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with the burger setup
Cheeseburger
One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with cheese, and the burger setup
Deluxe Burger
One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with ham, cheese, and the burger setup
Texas Burger
One hamburger patty on Texas toast with onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato
Guacamole Burger
One hamburger patty on a sesame seed bun with guacamole, garnish, and the burger setup
Mexican Dinner
1. Two Tacos
Your choice of tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and mild salsa
2. Two Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, cheese, and topped with enchilada sauce
3. Burrito
Large tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese
4. Two Tamals
Seasoned pork wrapped in corn masa dough and topped with enchilada sauce and cheese
5. Two Chile Relleno
Cheese stuffed green chilis, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese, dipped in egg batter and deep fried, and topped with guacamole and sour cream
6. Two Flautas
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, deep fried, and topped with guacamole and sour cream
7. Two Taquitos
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, grilled until crispy, and topped with guacamole and sour cream
8. Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito filled with choice of meat and topped with enchilada sauce and the works
9. Tostada
Flat crispy tortilla layered with your choice of meat, and the works
10. Chile Verde
Chunks of pork simmered in green tomatillo sauce, served with choice of tortilla
11. Carne Asada
Steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream, served with choice of tortilla
12. Fajitas
Strips of marinated meat, sauteed fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and choice of tortilla
13. Arroz Con Pollo
Traditional chicken breast in a special sauce on a bed of Mexican rice mixed with cheese, topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, guacamole, and sour cream all served with your choice of tortilla
14. Pastel Asteca
Crispy corn tortillas layered with your choice of meat, covered in enchilada sauce and cheese, topped with pico de gallo and avocado slices
15. Camarones Con Arroz
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and lemon juice on a bed of rice and beans, topped with slices of avocado, and served with choice of tortilla
16. Shrimp Plate
Combinations
Side Orders
A La Carte
Tostada ALC
Taco ALC
Chile Relleno ALC
Enchilada ALC
Flauta ALC
Taquito ALC
Tamal ALC
Chimichanga ALC
Deep fried burrito, choice of meat, topped with enchilada sauce and the works
Burrito Deluxe ALC
Your choice of meat, topped with enchilada sauce and the works
Burrito Ranchero ALC
Your choice of meat, topped with ranchero sauce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and the works
Burrito Chile Verde ALC
Chunks of pork, topped with green tomatillo sauce, and the works
Veggie Burrito ALC
Fajita veggies, topped in enchilada sauce and the works
Carne Asada Burrito ALC
Thin cuts of steak, topped with choice of enchilada or ranchero sauce, and the works
Desserts
Deals
Mexican Lunch Specials
Seniors
Kid's Menu
Kids Choice of One
Served with rice and beans
Kids Nachos
Mini Pizza
Comes with 3 Toppings (Max of 5) Each Additional Topping is $1.50
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hamburger with Fries
Kids Chicken Strips with Fries
Kids Spaghetti
Served with garlic bread
Half Order of Fries
Pizza & Calzones
Specialty
Hawaiian Delight
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Meat Lovers
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef
Greek Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, feta cheese
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes
Veggie Pesto
Pesto sauce, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions, artichoke hearts
Garlic Chicken Pizza
White sauce, chicken, garlic, mushrooms
Taco Pizza
Ground Beef and Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Bbq sauce, chicken, onions, pineapple
Mafia
Pesto sauce, chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta cheese
Chicken Fajita Pizza
White sauce, chicken fajita meat, green and red peppers, mushrooms, onions
Chicken Diablo Pizza
Homemade ranch sauce, spicy chicken, red peppers, mushrooms
Chicken Ranch Pizza
Homemade ranch sauce, chicken, mushrooms
Juan's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, extra cheese
Create Your Own
Calzones
Deluxe Personal Calzone
Pocket Style Pizza filled with pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions
CYO Personal Calzone
Create Your Own Personal Calzone with 5 Toppings Included and Sauce, Cheese, Feta are already included Free of Charge. (all extra are $1.50 each)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Here at pizza Express we serve authentic Mexican, Italian, and American cuisine! Our menu features pizza, sandwiches, salads, calzones, and more! Our menu also features tacos, fajitas, and burritos! Find us on Sawmill Creek Road between Rockfish Way and Price Street. We're not far from Sheldon Jackson Museum. order online for carryout or delivery!
