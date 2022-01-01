Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sitka restaurants you'll love

Go
Sitka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sitka

Must-try Sitka restaurants

Main pic

 

Highliner Coffee Co.

327 Seward Street, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Highliner Coffee Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Halibut Point Crab & Chowder

4513 Halibut Point Rd, Sitka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Halibut Point Crab & Chowder
Sitka Fine Arts Camp image

 

Sitka Fine Arts Camp

110 College Drive, Sitka

No reviews yet
More about Sitka Fine Arts Camp
Map

More near Sitka to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Juneau

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston