Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Bistro Nota

63 Reviews

$$

620 S Calhoun St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contactless restaurant quality food on wheels - served right in your neighborhood or parking lot. Schedule your food ahead of time & enjoy our mobile drive-thru!

Website

Location

620 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Bistro Nota image
Bistro Nota image
Bistro Nota image
Bistro Nota image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mercado OTL
orange star5.0 • 862
111 w Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Alto Grado at The Landing - 111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
orange star3.9 • 40
111 W Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
07 Pub
orange star4.7 • 806
3516 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
orange star3.4 • 79
4636 Coldwater Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0358 - Fort Wayne, IN
orange starNo Reviews
6409 Lima Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon
orange star4.8 • 1,579
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Trubble Brewing - Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,054
2725 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Mercado OTL
orange star5.0 • 862
111 w Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wayne
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston