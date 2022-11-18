Black Rock Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

16" Combos
12" Combos
PEPPERONI ROLLS

BUILD A PIZZA

8" BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.00

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

12" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$14.00

16" BUILD YOUR OWN

$18.00

16" BUILD HALF AND HALF

$18.00

BLACK ROCK SPECIALTIES

8" Combos

12" Combos

12" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

16" Combos

16" ONLY BRP HALF AND HALF

SALADS

LUAU POLU

$14.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Apple, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts & Bleu Cheese with a Champagne Vinaigrette

SUNSET SALAD

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, ORANGES, GRAPES, APPLES, WALNUTS, MOZZ CHEESE, HONEY CURRY DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATO, CROUTONS, CEASER DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta with Garlic Herb Vinaigrette

HOUSE GREENS SALAD

$8.00+

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SHREDDED BEETS AND CARROTS, CROUTONS

SWEET BEET SALAD

$14.00

Spinach, Sliced Beets, Cajun Walnuts, Goat Cheese and our Sunset Honey Curry Dressing

Add 2 Breadstix

$2.00

ADD VEGAN CHEESE

$2.00

ADD PORK

$5.00

ADD GOAT CHEESE

$2.00

ADD FETA

$2.00

ADD MOZZ CHEESE

$2.00

ADD BLUE CHEESE

$2.00

CAJUN SPICE

$1.00

PUPUS

4 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$5.00

6 BRD STIX RED SAUCE

$6.00

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (4 PIECES)

$13.00

MED DOUGH

$5.00

LARGE DOUGH

$7.00

VEGAN CHEESE

$3.00

BIG ISLAND BALLS

$10.00

RANDOM BALLS

$10.00Out of stock

PESTO ROLLS

$13.00

4oz SIDE TOPPINGS

$2.00

ADD 2 MEATBALL

$2.00

2 BREADSTICKS

$2.00

SIDE SAUCES

RANCH 4oz

$2.00

BBQ 4oz

$2.00

HOISON 4oz

$2.00

RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.00

GARLIC BUTTER 4oz

$2.00

SPICY SOURCREAM 4oz

$2.00

ROCK SAUCE 4oz

$2.00

WHITE SAUCE 4oz

$2.00

PESTO 4oz

$2.50

HERB VINAIGRETTE 4oz

$2.00

HONEY CURRY 4oz

$2.00

CAESAR 4oz

$2.00

CHAMPAGNE VINGAIGRETTE

$2.00

PESTO RANCH

$2.00

SPICY RED SAUCE 4oz

$2.00

HONEY CURRY 2oz

$1.00

HERB VINAIGRETTE 2oz

$1.00

CAESAR 2oz

$1.00

Champagne Vinaigrette 2oz

$1.00

KEIKI

MAC N CHZ

$6.00

CHICKEN FINGERS (2 PIECES)

$6.00

DRIZZLES

BBQ DRIZZLE

$1.00

ROCK SAUCE DRIZZLE

$1.00

SPICY SOUR CREAM DRIZZLE

$1.00

PESTO DRIZZLE

$1.00

RANCH DRIZZLE

$1.00

HOISON DRIZZLE

$1.00

PESTO RANCH

$1.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI TURTLE

$6.00

CANNOLI CARAMEL

$6.00

CANNOLI CHOCOLATE

$6.00

CANNOLI RASPBERRY

$6.00

XTRA TOPPING

$0.50

PASTA

PASTA NO MEAT

$14.00

PASTA W/MEATBALLS

$16.00

PASTA WITH MEATBALL ONLY

SHIRTS

WOMANS SHIRT

$25.00

MENS SHIRT

$25.00

EMPLOY WOMAN

$20.00

EMPLOY MENS

$20.00

APRONS

$10.00

HATS

MENS HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Black Rock Pizza! Big Islands newest Modern Industrial Pizza place where you can Hangout or Takeout! Enjoy Brews & Views and talk story with friends and family from a Stunning Ocean and Sunsets View covered back patio! We are serving up Amazing Pizza creations (thousands upon thousands have already been eaten) & 5 custom super Fresh & yummy Salads to choose from! Vegan Cheese too! We got Drinks! Local and Beyond 12 Tap Craft Beer Selection plus Sommelier chosen choice Wine list! Customers are returning for a reason, come see what the buzzz is all about! Who doesn't love PIZZZZAAA!

Location

82-6127 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704

Directions

