Blades Pizza
286 Long St
Ashville, OH 43103
Main Menu
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
House-made dip served with your choice of tortilla chips, bread, or a mixture of both
- Breaded Pickle Chips$5.99
Breaded pickles deep-fried and served with a side of ranch
- Mac & Cheese Bites$5.49
Breaded mac & cheese served with a side of sour cream
- Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese$7.99
Delicious pretzel bites served with a side of beer cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side house-made pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side of house-made pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Hand-breaded chicken served with BBQ sauce
- Potato Skins$5.99
5 potato skins loaded with melted Cheddar cheese and bacon with jalapeños and sour cream on the side
- Loaded Wedges$7.99
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
- Loaded Potato Chips$7.99
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
- Loaded Tots$7.99
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
- Loaded Curly Fries$7.99
Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
- Seasoned Wedges$2.49
- Potato Chips$2.49
- Tots$2.49
- Curly Fries$2.49
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.99
Mozzarella cheese covered in old-fashioned bread crumb coating with parsley flakes
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Cheesy garlic bread served with a side of pizza sauce
Subs/Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, ham, and provolone cheese baked and topped with banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and Italian dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak$7.99
A generous portion of steak meat topped with provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo
- Veggie Sub$6.99
Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, onion, green and black olives, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$7.49
Provolone cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Open-Faced Pizza Sub$7.49
Pizza sauce, provolone cheese, and pepperonis
- Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.99
White bread with Cheddar and American cheese
- Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Sandwich$5.99
Grilled turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Grilled or fried. Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Reuben Sandwich$8.99
Rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, corned beef, and a side of Thousand Island dressing
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99Out of stock
Cuban bread, spicy mustard, ham, pulled pork, pickles, and Swiss cheese with a side of chipotle ranch dressing
Wraps
Wings
Salads
- Half Size House Salad$4.99
Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing
- Full Size House Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing
- Half Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan$5.99
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan$7.99
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Half Size Chef's Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions
- Full Size Chef's Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions
- Half Size Caesar Salad$4.99
Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Full Size Caesar Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Half Size Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
- Full Size Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
- Half Size Fried Chicken Salad$6.99
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
- Full Size Fried Chicken Salad$10.49
Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions
Desserts
S/O DRESSING
S/O SAUCE
Pizza
12" PIZZA
- 12" The Picky Eater$11.99
Your choice of any one topping pizza
- 12" #Marriedlife$15.29
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
- 12" Good Ol'Boy$16.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 12" The Agitator$15.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
- 12" The Boss$18.29
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
- 12" Granny Smith's Garden$17.29
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 12" Hawaiian$13.49
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon
- 12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$15.99
- 12" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon$15.99
14" PIZZA
- 14" Picky Eater$14.20
Your choice of any one topping pizza
- 14" #Marriedlife$18.49
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
- 14" Good Ol'Boy$22.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 14" The Agitator$17.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
- 14" The Boss$21.29
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
- 14" Granny Smith's Garden$19.29
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 14" Hawaiian$15.49
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon
- 14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$19.49
- 14" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon$19.49
16" PIZZA
- 16" The Picky Eater$15.99
Your choice of any one topping pizza
- 16" #Marriedlife$21.49
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
- 16" Good Ol'Boy$25.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 16" The Agitator$19.99
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper
- 16" The Boss$23.29
Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom
- 16" Granny Smith's Garden$22.29
Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 16" Hawaiian$16.49
Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon
- 16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$21.49
- 16" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon$21.49
10" Cauliflower
12" Gluten Free
- 12" GLUTEN FREE PICKEY EATER$14.29
- 12" GLUTEN FREE #ML$15.29
- 12" GLUTEN FREE GOOD OL' BOY$19.19
- 12" GLUTEN FREE AGITATOR$18.29
- 12" GLUTEN FREE BOSS$19.29
- 12" GLUTEN FREE GRANNY SMITH'S GARDEN$15.29
- 12" GLUTEN FREE HAWAIIAN$16.99
- 12" GLUTEN FREE BBQ, CHICKEN, BACON$17.99
- 12" GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH$17.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
286 Long St, Ashville, OH 43103