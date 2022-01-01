Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taesty's Circleville 410 S. Pickaway St

410 S. Pickaway St

Circleville, OH 43113

Popular Items

Loaded Fry
Wagyu Beef Combo
Pulled Pork Combo

Combos

Half Combo

$14.00

1 Pulled Pork Slider (topped with slaw) & 1 Wagyu Beef Slider with the choice of two sides

Wagyu Beef Combo

Wagyu Beef Combo

$14.00

Two Wagyu Beef sliders (add cheese at no cost) and the choice of two sides

Pulled Pork Combo

Pulled Pork Combo

$14.00

Two Pulled Pork sliders (topped with slaw) and two sides

Family Meal Deal

$55.00

FEEDS 4-6 Choice of 1lb of Pulled Pork & 6 Wagyu Beef Sliders OR 2lbs of Pulled Pork AND Choice of 2 Sides (QUART) (buns and sauce included)

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00
Carolina Style Cole Slaw

Carolina Style Cole Slaw

$4.00
Meaty Baked Beans

Meaty Baked Beans

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Entrees

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00

Pulled Pork topped with Carolina Style Cole Slaw

Wagyu Beef Slider

Wagyu Beef Slider

$5.00

Juicy Wagyu Beef Slider (add cheese at no cost)

Loaded Fry

Loaded Fry

$12.00

Fresh cut fries topped with Pulled Pork, Baked Mac & Cheese and drizzled with BBQ Sauce.

Drinks

Gatorade

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Have a Taesty day!

410 S. Pickaway St, Circleville, OH 43113

