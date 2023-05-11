A map showing the location of Blend: Williamsburg Blend WilliamsburgView gallery

Blend: Williamsburg Blend Williamsburg

review star

No reviews yet

tbd

tbd, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DINNER

PA'ARRANCAR

CRISPY AREPA SLIDERS

$16.00

GUACAMOLE BRONCA

$16.00

PLAIN GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$13.00

BAJA PALM TACOS

$15.00

CHORIPAN FLATBREAD

$16.00

Ceviche Mixto

$28.00

TOSTONES TOSTADAS

$15.00

BEEF CROQUETTES

$15.00

PLATOS FUERTES

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$25.00

TOFU SALTADO

$26.00

SHRIMP SALTADO

$36.00

BEEF SALTADO

$36.00

CHURRASCO

$35.00

MANGO CHICKEN

$27.00

TRUCHA A LA MANTECA

$31.00

CHICKEN MILANESA

$28.00

NIKKEI

ACHEVICHADO ROLL

$21.00

TIRADITO

$21.00

NIKKEI ROLL

$21.00

SIDES

RICE & BEANS

$7.00

TOSTONES

$8.00

MADUROS CON CREMA

$9.00

HUANCAINA FRIES

$9.00

SPINACH & TOMATOES

$7.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO PUREE

$8.00

GRILLED BROCCOLINI

$9.00Out of stock

SPECIAL FOR TODAY

Cauliflower Steak

$12.00

N/A BEVERAGE

SODA

7-UP

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

DIET PEPSI

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Passion Juice

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Mojito (Copy)

$7.00

WATER

BOTTLE VOSS STILL WATER

$8.00

BOTTLE PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

DESSERT

FLAN

$10.00Out of stock

TRES LECHES

$10.00Out of stock

ESPRESSO FLAN

$10.00

PINEAPPLE CAKE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

tbd, tbd, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ainslie
orange star4.5 • 2,925
76 Ainslie St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Suzume
orange starNo Reviews
545 Lorimer Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Edith's Sandwich Counter
orange starNo Reviews
495 Lorimer St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Pomp and Circumstance
orange star4.9 • 529
577 Lorimer St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
La Chacra - Williamsburg - 613 Grand street
orange starNo Reviews
613 Grand street brookyln, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Pecoraro Latteria
orange star4.6 • 101
636 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in tbd

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near tbd
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston