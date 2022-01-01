Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blind Pig Carlton

review star

No reviews yet

325 West Main Street

Carlton, OR 97111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted beets (V)(GF)
Renegade Potatoes (V)(GF)

Salad

House salad (V) (GF)

$11.00

Goddess Vinaigrette, Seasonal Veggies

Roasted beets (V)(GF)

$14.00

Herbed Chevre, Leafy Greens, Toasted Pistachios, Orange Vinaigrette

Grilled Corn Salad (V)(GF)

$14.00

Sweet Chili Vinaigrette, Pickled Onions, Marinated Beans, Cotija, Cilantro, Red Cabbage, Tortilla Strips, Grilled Corn

Small Plates

Fries (V)(GF)

$6.00

House Made Fries with Fry Sauce

Bulgogi Fries (GF)

$14.00

Marinated Sirloin, Sesame Sauce, Gochujang, Furikake, Kimchi.

Renegade Potatoes (V)(GF)

$13.00

Smoked Gold Seed Potatoes, Spicy Greens, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Fried Egg, Furikake.

Baked Brie (V)

$10.00

Apple Butter, Crostini

Large Plates

Boujie Burger

$17.00

7oz Patty, Truffle Aioli, Balsamic Onions, Leafy Greens, Aged White Cheddar, Brioche Bun

Classic Burger

$15.00

Local Ground Beef, Remoulade, Medium Cheddar, Red Onion, Leafy Greens, Dill Pickle

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Charred Scallion Chevre, Fried Mushrooms, Leafy Greens, Aioli, Saba

Bahn Mi

$15.00

Marinated Pork, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, Pickled Carrots & Daikon, Served on a Baquette

Veggie sandwich

$15.00

Pimento Cheese, Fried Portobello, Collard Greens

Goat Cheese tart (V)

$32.00

Candied Nuts, Saba, Petite Salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Food for Local Folks

Location

325 West Main Street, Carlton, OR 97111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Park & Main
orange star4.9 • 145
211 W. Main St. Carlton, OR 97111
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian Cafe - 521 NE 3rd St
orange star4.2 • 733
521 NE 3rd St McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Grain Station Brew Works - McMinnville
orange star4.0 • 515
755 NE Alpine McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
GVB | McMinnville - 980 NE Fourth Street | McMinnville
orange starNo Reviews
980 NE Fourth St. Mcminnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
WildWood Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
319 Northeast Baker Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Pizza Capo
orange starNo Reviews
318 Northeast 3rd street Mcminnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carlton

Park & Main
orange star4.9 • 145
211 W. Main St. Carlton, OR 97111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlton
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston