Blue Bonnet Cafe
2,392 Reviews
$
211 N US Hwy 281
Marble Falls, TX 78654
BEVERAGES
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Decaf Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Large Lemonade
12 oz. no refills
Small Lemonade
8 oz. no refills
Hot Chocolate
no refills
Large Milk
12 oz. no refills
Small Milk
8 oz. no refills
Large Chocolate Milk
12 oz. no refills
Small Chocolate Milk
8 oz. no refills
JUICE
Large Orange Juice
12 oz. no refills
Small Orange Juice
8 oz. no refills
Large Apple Juice
12 oz. no refills
Small Apple Juice
8 oz. no refills
Large Tomato Juice
12 oz. no refills
Small Tomato Juice
8 oz. no refills
Large Grapefuit Juice
12 oz. no refills
Small Grapefruit Juice
8 oz. no refills
MILKSHAKES
EGG PLATES
Two Eggs Any Style with Meat
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage
Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast
Two Eggs Any Style
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
One Egg Any Style with Meat
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage
One Egg Any Style with Chicken Fried Steak
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast
One Egg Any Style
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Three Eggs Any Style with Meat
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage
Three Eggs Any Style with Chicken Fried Steak
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast
Three Eggs Any Style
cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
OMELETS
Plain Omelet Plate
eggs only, no cheese, with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Cheese Omelet Plate
eggs and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Ham and Cheese Omelet Plate
ham with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Bacon and Cheese Omelet Plate
bacon with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Sausage and Cheese Omelet Plate
crumbled patty sausage with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Spanish Omelet Plate
ham, cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Combination with Cheese Omelet Plate
ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Western Omelet Plate
ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and bell peppers with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Vegetable with Cheese Omelet Plate
bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast
Plain Omelet Only
eggs only, no cheese
Cheese Omelet Only
eggs and cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet Only
ham with cheddar cheese
Bacon and Cheese Omelet Only
bacon with cheddar cheese
Sausage and Cheese Omelet Only
crumbled patty sausage with cheddar cheese
Spanish Omelet Only
ham, cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa
Combination with Cheese Omelet Only
ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese
Western Omelet Only
ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and bell peppers
Vegetable with Cheese Omelet Only
bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese
PANCAKES
Three Hot Cakes with Meat
plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage
Three Hot Cakes
plate-sized buttermilk pancakes
Two Hot Cakes with Meat
plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage
Two Hot Cakes
plate-sized buttermilk pancakes
One Hot Cake with Meat
plate-sized buttermilk pancake with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage
One Hot Cake
plate-sized buttermilk pancake
FRENCH TOAST
BREAKFAST SWEETS
BREAKFAST SIDE ITEMS
Breakfast Side Items
individual breakfast items
Two Biscuits with Gravy
two homemade buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy
Two Biscuits with Gravy and Meat
two buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy and choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage
Two Biscuits with Gravy and Hashbrowns
two buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy and hashbrowns
SOUP
SALAD
Chef Salad with Ham
lettuce blend, grape tomatoes, diced ham, shredded cheese, hard-boiled egg
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, croutons, and our homemade hot bacon dressing
Chef Salad with Fajita Chicken
lettuce blend, grape tomatoes, fajita chicken, shredded cheese, hard-boiled egg
Taco Salad with Beef
fried flour tortilla basket filled with beef taco meat, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream
Taco Salad with Fajita Chicken
fried flour tortilla basket filled with fajita chicken meat, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, black olives, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken fajita meat with Caesar dressing
HOUSE SPECIALS
8 oz. Chicken Fried Steak
two 4 oz. cutlets dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides
4 oz. Chicken Fried Steak
4 oz. cutlet dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides
Chicken Fried Chicken Breast
5 oz. chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides
Chicken Tenders
soaked in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides
Chicken Livers
dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides
Grilled Liver & Onions
4 oz. beef liver and sauteed onions with three sides
Mama's Famous Pot Roast
served with brown gravy and three sides
Hamburger Steak with Onions
8 oz. grilled hamburger steak topped with sauteed onions with three sides
4 Farm-Raised Fried Texas Catfish
4 hand-battered fillets with three sides
2 Farm-Raised Fried Texas Catfish
2 hand-battered fillets with three sides
Vegetable Plate
choose four sides
Grilled Chicken Plate
5 oz. grilled chicken breast with three sides
KIDS MENU
Kids Farm-Raised Catfish
1 hand-battered fillet with two sides
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
2 hand-battered tenders with two sides
Kids Chicken Fried Steak
2 oz. hand-battered cutlet with two sides
Kids Hamburger
1/4 lb. patty, plain and dry, with french fries
Kids Mama's Famous Pot Roast
served with brown gravy and three sides
MEXICAN FOOD
Cheese Enchilada Mexican Dinner
two cheese enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa
Cheese Enchiladas
two cheese enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa
One Cheese/One Beef Enchilada Mexican Dinner
one cheese and one beef enchilada with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa
One Cheese/One Beef Enchilada
one cheese and one beef enchilada with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa
Beef Enchilada Mexican Dinner
two beef enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa
Beef Enchiladas
two beef enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa
Three Crispy Chicken Tacos
three chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Two Crispy Chicken Tacos
two chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Three Crispy Beef Tacos
three beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Two Crispy Beef Tacos
two beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
One Crispy Beef Taco
one beef taco with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
One Crispy Chicken Taco
one chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Chips and Salsa
homemade spicy salsa and fried tortilla chips
SANDWICHES
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. with american cheese, mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips
Double Meat Cheeseburger
1 lb. with american cheese, mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips
Hot Steak Sandwich
4 oz. chicken fried steak served open faced on toast with salad and French Fries
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
mama's famous pot roast served open faced on toast with salad and French Fries
Hamburger
1/2 lb. with mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips
Double Meat Hamburger
1 lb. with mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato with chips
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and chips
Grilled Cheese
american cheese on toasted white bread with chips
Fried Egg Sandwich
one fried egg with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with chips
PLATE SIDES ONLY
Cup of Homemade Soup
made from scratch each day
Bowl of Homemade Soup
made from scratch each day
Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes
Side of French Fries
Large Order of Fries
Italian Cut Green Beans
Buttered-Leaf Spinach
Fried Okra
Pinto Beans
Mini Corn Cob
Buttered Baby Carrots
Extra Large Side
16 oz. of the daily soup
Side of Rice
PIE BY THE SLICE
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut Meringue Slice
Banana Cream Slice
Pecan Slice
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate Meringue Slice
German Chocolate Slice
Cherry Slice
Lemon Cream Slice
Lemon Meringue Slice
Peanut Butter Cream Slice
Apple Slice
Peach Slice
Fudge Slice
No Sugar Added Apple Slice
Pumpkin Slice
ICE CREAM & SHAKES
Cup of Soft Serve Ice Cream
8 oz. of soft serve ice cream
Chocolate Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
Chocolate Malt Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
Strawberry Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
Strawberry Malt Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
Vanilla Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
Vanilla Malt Milkshake
16 oz. no refills
CINNAMON ROLLS & DONUTS
TAKEOUT CONDIMENTS & UTENSILS
Plastic Utensils
Ketchup
Syrup
Butter Packets
Salt & Pepper Packets
Salsa
Extra Napkins
Half and Half
Sugar
Sweet & Low
Splenda
Equal
Grape Jelly Packets
Strawberry Jelly Packets
Blackberry Jelly Packets
Orange Marmalade Packets
Cholula
Tabasco
Honey
Sport Peppers
No Condiment
Sugar Free Syrup
Cocktail Sauce
Sides Of Limes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1929, Blue Bonnet Cafe has been the place to see your neighbor or friends, catch up on what is happening around town, or stop when you're just passing through. Good food and friendly greetings are what we're all about. In fact, they've made us world famous. Our menu has something for everyone, from salads and sandwiches to chicken-fried steak and pot roast. We also serve breakfast all day and make our soups from scratch every day. Stop in and enjoy all your favorites. Oh, and don't forget to save room for a piece of one of our legendary pies!
211 N US Hwy 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654