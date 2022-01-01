Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Blue Bonnet Cafe

2,392 Reviews

$

211 N US Hwy 281

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Order Again

BEVERAGES

Water

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Large Lemonade

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Lemonade

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

no refills

Large Milk

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Milk

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

JUICE

Large Orange Juice

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Orange Juice

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

Large Apple Juice

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Apple Juice

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

Large Tomato Juice

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Tomato Juice

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

Large Grapefuit Juice

$2.79

12 oz. no refills

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.39

8 oz. no refills

EGG PLATES

all egg plates come with your choice of hash browns or grits and Texas toast or biscuits or thin toast

Two Eggs Any Style with Meat

$8.99

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage

Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.79

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

One Egg Any Style with Meat

$7.29

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage

One Egg Any Style with Chicken Fried Steak

$10.29

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast

One Egg Any Style

$5.49

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Three Eggs Any Style with Meat

$10.49

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast, and ham, bacon, or patty sausage

Three Eggs Any Style with Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits, biscuits or toast

Three Eggs Any Style

$8.29

cooked to order with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

OMELETS

all omelet plates come with your choice of hash browns or grits and Texas toast or biscuits or thin toast

Plain Omelet Plate

$7.79

eggs only, no cheese, with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Cheese Omelet Plate

$8.99

eggs and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Ham and Cheese Omelet Plate

$9.29

ham with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Bacon and Cheese Omelet Plate

$9.29

bacon with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Sausage and Cheese Omelet Plate

$9.29

crumbled patty sausage with cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Spanish Omelet Plate

$9.99

ham, cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Combination with Cheese Omelet Plate

$10.29

ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Western Omelet Plate

$9.99

ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and bell peppers with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Vegetable with Cheese Omelet Plate

$9.49

bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese with your choice of hashbrowns or grits and biscuits or toast

Plain Omelet Only

$5.79

eggs only, no cheese

Cheese Omelet Only

$6.99

eggs and cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet Only

$7.29

ham with cheddar cheese

Bacon and Cheese Omelet Only

$7.29

bacon with cheddar cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelet Only

$7.29

crumbled patty sausage with cheddar cheese

Spanish Omelet Only

$7.99

ham, cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa

Combination with Cheese Omelet Only

$8.29

ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Western Omelet Only

$7.99

ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and bell peppers

Vegetable with Cheese Omelet Only

$7.49

bell pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese

PANCAKES

Three Hot Cakes with Meat

$8.79

plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage

Three Hot Cakes

$6.99

plate-sized buttermilk pancakes

Two Hot Cakes with Meat

$7.99

plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage

Two Hot Cakes

$6.59

plate-sized buttermilk pancakes

One Hot Cake with Meat

$5.79

plate-sized buttermilk pancake with choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage

One Hot Cake

$3.99

plate-sized buttermilk pancake

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast with Meat

$8.79

three slices of thin toast topped with powdered sugar and syrup. Choose ham, bacon, or patty sausage

French Toast

$6.99

three slices of thin toast topped with powdered sugar and syrup

BREAKFAST SWEETS

individual breakfast items

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

homemade cinnamon roll with icing as big as a plate

Donut

$1.99

giant homemade glazed donut

BREAKFAST SIDE ITEMS

individual breakfast items

Breakfast Side Items

individual breakfast items

Two Biscuits with Gravy

$3.49

two homemade buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy

Two Biscuits with Gravy and Meat

$6.29

two buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy and choice of ham, bacon, or patty sausage

Two Biscuits with Gravy and Hashbrowns

$4.99

two buttermilk biscuits with cream gravy and hashbrowns

SOUP

made from scratch each day

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$2.99

made from scratch each day

Cup of Homemade Soup

$2.09

made from scratch each day

Bowl of Chili

$3.69

made from scratch each day

Cup of Chili

$2.09

made from scratch each day

SALAD

Chef Salad with Ham

$9.29

lettuce blend, grape tomatoes, diced ham, shredded cheese, hard-boiled egg

Spinach Salad

$10.29

fresh spinach, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, croutons, and our homemade hot bacon dressing

Chef Salad with Fajita Chicken

$10.29

lettuce blend, grape tomatoes, fajita chicken, shredded cheese, hard-boiled egg

Taco Salad with Beef

$9.29

fried flour tortilla basket filled with beef taco meat, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream

Taco Salad with Fajita Chicken

$10.29

fried flour tortilla basket filled with fajita chicken meat, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese topped with guacamole and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.29

romaine lettuce, black olives, chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken fajita meat with Caesar dressing

HOUSE SPECIALS

all house specials come with your choice of three sides.

8 oz. Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

two 4 oz. cutlets dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides

4 oz. Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

4 oz. cutlet dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides

Chicken Fried Chicken Breast

$11.99

5 oz. chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

soaked in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides

Chicken Livers

$11.99

dipped in buttermilk, hand-battered, fried with three sides

Grilled Liver & Onions

$11.99

4 oz. beef liver and sauteed onions with three sides

Mama's Famous Pot Roast

$11.99

served with brown gravy and three sides

Hamburger Steak with Onions

$11.99

8 oz. grilled hamburger steak topped with sauteed onions with three sides

4 Farm-Raised Fried Texas Catfish

$14.49

4 hand-battered fillets with three sides

2 Farm-Raised Fried Texas Catfish

$12.49

2 hand-battered fillets with three sides

Vegetable Plate

$7.99

choose four sides

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.99

5 oz. grilled chicken breast with three sides

KIDS MENU

all kids menu items come with your choice of two sides

Kids Farm-Raised Catfish

$7.09

1 hand-battered fillet with two sides

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.09

2 hand-battered tenders with two sides

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$7.09

2 oz. hand-battered cutlet with two sides

Kids Hamburger

$7.09

1/4 lb. patty, plain and dry, with french fries

Kids Mama's Famous Pot Roast

$7.09

served with brown gravy and three sides

MEXICAN FOOD

Cheese Enchilada Mexican Dinner

$10.29

two cheese enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa

Cheese Enchiladas

$7.79

two cheese enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa

One Cheese/One Beef Enchilada Mexican Dinner

$10.29

one cheese and one beef enchilada with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa

One Cheese/One Beef Enchilada

$7.79

one cheese and one beef enchilada with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa

Beef Enchilada Mexican Dinner

$10.29

two beef enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese, rice, pinto beans and one beef taco with chips and salsa

Beef Enchiladas

$7.79

two beef enchiladas with carne sauce and cheddar cheese with chips and salsa

Three Crispy Chicken Tacos

$7.79

three chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Two Crispy Chicken Tacos

$5.09

two chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Three Crispy Beef Tacos

$7.79

three beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Two Crispy Beef Tacos

$5.09

two beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

One Crispy Beef Taco

$2.79

one beef taco with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

One Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.59

one chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Chips and Salsa

$2.49

homemade spicy salsa and fried tortilla chips

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$9.49

1/2 lb. with american cheese, mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$11.49

1 lb. with american cheese, mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips

Hot Steak Sandwich

$11.99

4 oz. chicken fried steak served open faced on toast with salad and French Fries

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

mama's famous pot roast served open faced on toast with salad and French Fries

Hamburger

$8.99

1/2 lb. with mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips

Double Meat Hamburger

$10.99

1 lb. with mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and chips

Club Sandwich

$10.49

ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato with chips

BLT

$6.59

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

american cheese on toasted white bread with chips

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.59

one fried egg with lettuce, tomato, and mayo with chips

PLATE SIDES ONLY

Cup of Homemade Soup

$2.09

made from scratch each day

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$2.99

made from scratch each day

Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes

$2.09

Side of French Fries

$1.59

Large Order of Fries

$1.99

Italian Cut Green Beans

$2.09

Buttered-Leaf Spinach

$2.09

Fried Okra

$2.09

Pinto Beans

$2.09

Mini Corn Cob

$2.09

Buttered Baby Carrots

$2.09

Extra Large Side

$4.59

16 oz. of the daily soup

Side of Rice

$2.09

MEATLOAF SPECIAL

Meatloaf Plate Special

$11.99

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 11:00 A.M. meatloaf with red sauce and three sides

Side of Meatloaf Only

$6.49

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 11:00 A.M. meatloaf with red sauce, no sides

PIE BY THE SLICE

Coconut Cream Slice

$4.59

Coconut Meringue Slice

$4.59

Banana Cream Slice

$4.59

Pecan Slice

$4.59

Chocolate Cream Slice

$4.59

Chocolate Meringue Slice

$4.59

German Chocolate Slice

$4.59

Cherry Slice

$4.59

Lemon Cream Slice

$4.59

Lemon Meringue Slice

$4.59

Peanut Butter Cream Slice

$4.59

Apple Slice

$4.59

Peach Slice

$4.59Out of stock

Fudge Slice

$4.59

No Sugar Added Apple Slice

$4.59

Pumpkin Slice

$4.59

ICE CREAM & SHAKES

Cup of Soft Serve Ice Cream

$1.00

8 oz. of soft serve ice cream

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

Chocolate Malt Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

Strawberry Malt Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

Vanilla Malt Milkshake

$4.59

16 oz. no refills

CINNAMON ROLLS & DONUTS

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

homemade cinnamon roll with icing as big as a plate

Donut

$1.99

giant homemade glazed donut

TAKEOUT CONDIMENTS & UTENSILS

Plastic Utensils

Ketchup

Syrup

Butter Packets

Salt & Pepper Packets

Salsa

Extra Napkins

Half and Half

Sugar

Sweet & Low

Splenda

Equal

Grape Jelly Packets

Strawberry Jelly Packets

Blackberry Jelly Packets

Orange Marmalade Packets

Cholula

Tabasco

Honey

Sport Peppers

No Condiment

Sugar Free Syrup

Cocktail Sauce

Sides Of Limes

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1929, Blue Bonnet Cafe has been the place to see your neighbor or friends, catch up on what is happening around town, or stop when you're just passing through. Good food and friendly greetings are what we're all about. In fact, they've made us world famous. Our menu has something for everyone, from salads and sandwiches to chicken-fried steak and pot roast. We also serve breakfast all day and make our soups from scratch every day. Stop in and enjoy all your favorites. Oh, and don't forget to save room for a piece of one of our legendary pies!

Website

Location

211 N US Hwy 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Directions

Blue Bonnet Cafe image
Blue Bonnet Cafe image
Blue Bonnet Cafe image

