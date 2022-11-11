Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Bobe's Pizza Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

812 Main St.

Vincennes, IN 47591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Build a Pie
The Farouk

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.00

4 to an order with 1 cup of sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00+

Pepperoni Bread

$6.50+

Bosco Sticks

$6.50

Cup of Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Sandwiches

Build a Sandwich

$6.00+

Customize Your own Sandwich

Stromboli

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion

The "Farouk" Strom

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

The "Honey Boy"

$6.00+

Sliced Ham, Banana Peppers and Honey Mustard

Montana

$6.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Salami, Onion and Ranch Dressing

Italian Sub

$6.00+

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Pepper and Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Buffalo sauce and Ranch dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, Bacon with Honey mustard dressing

BBQ Chicken

$6.00+

Chicken, bacon with BBQ sauce

Hot Ham Cheese

$6.00+

Salad

Salad Bar

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25+

Extras

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Marinara

$1.00

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cup of Ranch

$1.00

Cup of Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Cup of Pepperonicinis

$1.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.75+

Homemade Cinnamon Sticks

Cup of Icing

$1.00

Traditional

Pizzas made on our Traditional crust

Build a Pie

$5.50+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$5.50+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$5.50+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$5.50+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$5.50+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

The Anissa Special

$5.50+

A little taste of home sweet home.. Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Pepper. Don't forget the garlic

"RJ Gold"

$5.50+

Sausage, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Garlic and Extra Sauce. The RJ Gold Way

The “DustyBear”

$5.50+

Hometown legend/DJ Duddy/Da Bear’s favorite. Includes Sausage, Mushroom, Bacon and Garlic (also good choice for pizza bowls)

Brett's Favorite

$5.50+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

Tink Special

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Olives and Banana pepper

T.J. Special

$5.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Deep Dish

Pizzas made on our Thick crust

Build a Pie

$6.50+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$6.50+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$6.50+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$6.50+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.50+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$6.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$6.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$6.50+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

The Anissa Special

$6.50+

A little taste of home sweet home.. Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Pepper. Don't forget the garlic

"RJ Gold"

$6.50+

Sausage, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Garlic and Extra Sauce. The RJ Gold Way

The “DustyBear”

$6.50+

Hometown legend/DJ Duddy/Da Bear’s favorite. Includes Sausage, Mushroom, Bacon and Garlic (also good choice for pizza bowls)

Brett's Favorite

$6.50+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

Tink Special

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Canadian bacon, Banana Pepper, add garlic

T.J. Special

$6.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Keto & Gluten Free

Pizzas made on our Crustless pizza bowls and GF Cauliflower

Build a Pie

$10.00+

Customize your own pizza

Extra Cheesy Pizza

$10.00+

Just cheese and extra cheese

The Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Meat Lovers

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Crumbled Bacon

Vegetarian

$10.00+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives, Banana Pepper

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Its in the name!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo and Ranch

Honey Mustard Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken, Bacon and BBQ sauce

Super Farouk

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olives and Canadian Bacon

Deluxe

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño, Pineapple

The Anissa Special

$10.00+

A little taste of home sweet home.. Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Pepper. Don't forget the garlic

"RJ Gold"

$10.00+

Sausage, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Garlic and Extra Sauce. The RJ Gold Way

The “DustyBear”

$10.00+

Hometown legend/DJ Duddy/Da Bear’s favorite. Includes Sausage, Mushroom, Bacon and Garlic (also good choice for pizza bowls)

Brett's Favorite

$10.00+

Pepperoni and Pepperoncini

Tink Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Canadian Bacon, Banana Pepper, add Garlic

T.J. Special

$10.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana pepper

Deals

$10 Large Cheese (Monday And Thursday Only)

$10.00

Online Ordering Specials

2 Large 1 Toppings

$28.50

Get Two 14" One Topping Pizzas for only $28.50

Family Special

$25.00

The Family Special comes with a 16" Pizza with up to 5 toppings and two orders of Breadsticks for $25

Large 1 Topping and Breadsticks

$18.00

Large one topping pizza and one order of breadsticks for $18

Combos

Double Side Combo

$8.50

Drinks

32 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Canned Drink

$1.25Out of stock

16 oz Water

32 oz Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

812 Main St., Vincennes, IN 47591

Directions

Gallery
Bobe's Pizza image
Bobe's Pizza image
Bobe's Pizza image

