Bossa Fish

SOFT BEVERAGES

CASTELLO SPARKLING WATER

$1.50

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

GUARANA

$1.75

JARRITOS

$2.25

SNAPPLE

$2.50

SPRITE

$1.50

SUMOL

$1.75

LARGE WATER (1.5L)

$4.50

WATER

$1.25

RED BULL

$3.50

NAKED JUICE

$3.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$2.00

CORTADO (PINGADO)

$2.25

CAFE CON LECHE (GALAO)

$2.50

SPANISH COFFEE

$10.00

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

By the Pound

Ahi Tuna Steak - Frozen

$10.99

Algarvio Spanish Octopus 4-6

$9.99

Atlantic Cod

$8.49

Bacalhau (Salt Cod) Jumbo Norway

$9.49

Bacalhau - Frozen

$7.99

Branzino (Robalinho)

$8.49

Calamari Tubes (Wild Caught)

$8.99

Dry Scallops 10/20

$28.99

Fish Head

$2.99

Lobster Tails

$39.99

Local Black Sea Bass

$8.49

Manila Clams Wild Caught (Vongole)

$9.99

Orata (Douradinha)

$8.49

PEI Mussels

$4.49

Porgy 1 1/4

$5.99

Red Snapper (Pargo)

$10.99

Red Tilapia

$6.99

Salmon Fillet

$12.99

Shrimp 16/20

$10.79

Shrimp 26/30

$8.99

Shrimp 8/12

$11.99

Snow Crab Claws - Frozen

$21.99

Swordfish

$16.99

Tilapia - Frozen

$5.29

Whiting (Pescadinha)

$4.99

Whiting Fillets

$6.99

Whole Octopus 8/12

$10.99

Whole Salmon Steaks (Posta)

$8.49

Wild Caught Halibut

$24.99

Wild Caught Local Fluke (Whole Fish)

$7.49

Wild Caught Local Fluke Fillets

$13.99

By the Piece

1/2 Dozen Oysters on Half Shell

$12.99

Dozen Oysters on Half Shell

$24.99

Little Neck Clams (Dozen)

$9.99

Lump Crab Meat 16oz

$32.99

Mussels

$3.49

Pistachios

$2.99

Plantain Chips

$1.75

Salmon Fish Head

$1.99

Market Retail

Andorinha Olive Oil

$9.99

Atlantic Clam Juice

$2.99

BB Cocktail Sauce

$3.49

BB Shelf-Stable Horseradish

$3.49

BB Spicy Siracha Sauce

$3.49

BB Tartar Sauce

$2.79

BB Wasabi Sauce

$3.49

Boar's Head Chipotle Mayo

$6.49

Bom Petisco ao natural

$3.19

Bom Petisco in olive oil

$3.19

Bom Petisco in vegetable oil

$3.19

Bom Petisco Sardines

$2.59

Bossa Sauce Bottle

$5.50

Cape Cod Oyster Crackers

$5.99

Concord Fds Squeez-Eez Lemons

$1.99

Gonsalves Olive Oil

$9.99

Hank's Camouflage Hot Sauce

$6.99

Hank's Cilantro Hot Sauce

$6.99

Hank's Heat Hot Sauce

$6.99

Hank's Herb Infused Hot Sauce

$6.99

Hank's Honey Habanero Sauce

$10.99

Herdade Do Esporao EVOO - 3L

$44.99

Herdade Do Esporao EVOO - 500ml

$15.99

Kelchner's Brown Sugar Bourbon Sauce

$5.99

Kelchner's Caribbean Jerk Sauce

$4.99

Kelchner's Honey Ginger Marinade Sauce

$4.99

Kelchner's Horseradish Remoulade Sauce

$4.99

Kelchner's Lemon Dill Marinade Sauce

$5.99

Kelchner's Shrimp Scampi Sauce

$5.99

Molho Piri Piri Hot Sauce

$10.29

Old Bay Blackened Seasoning

$5.49

Old Bay Garlic Herb Seasoning

$5.49

Old Bay Hot Seasoning

$5.49

Old Bay Lemon Herb Seasoning

$5.49

Old Bay Seasoning Cans

$5.99

Pimenta Mista Talisca

$10.99

Saldomar Salt

$1.99

SALOIO Extra Virgin Olive Oil Can - 32oz

$13.99

Scungili (Conch) 29oz

$19.99

Sicilian Coarse Sea Salt

$2.49

Triunfo Red Wine Vinegar

$1.99

Zatarain Crab Boil Liquid

$3.49

Zatarain New Orleans Fish Fry

$2.99

Zatarain Seasons w/ Lemon Fish Fry

$2.99

Zatarain Shrimp Fry

$2.99

Zatarain Wonderful Regular Rish Fry

$2.99

Zatarin Crispy Southern Fish Fry

$2.99

Frozen

13/15 Shrimp 2lb Bag

$19.99

26/30 Shrimp - 2lb Bag

$17.99

16/20 Shrimp - 4lbs

$39.99

26/30 Shrimp - 4lbs

$31.99

30-40 Shrimp Head On 4lbs

$24.99

36/40 Shrimp - 4lbs

$27.99

8/12 Shrimp - 4 lbs

$44.99

Bolinhos de Bacalhau (10 pcs)

$11.99

Gonsalves Cordoniz (Quail)

$12.99

Joaquinzinhos

$6.49

Mini Crab Cakes (10 pcs)

$19.99

Mussels 1/2 Shell New Zealand

$11.99

Rissois de Camarao (6 pcs)

$11.99

Sardinhas

$6.49

Shrimp Golden Pacific - 5 lb bag

$51.99

Tiger Gambas

$44.99

CATERING - PARTY TRAYS

BACALHAU A BRAS 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

BACALHAU A BRAS FULL TRAY

$149.99

BACALHAU A GOMES DE SA 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

BACALHAU A GOMES DE SA FULL TRAY

$149.99

BAKED CLAMS - 24

$34.99

BAKED CLAMS - 48

$69.99

BLACK BEANS 32 OZ.

$6.99

BOSSA POTATOES 1/2 TRAY

$24.99

BOSSA POTATOES FULL TRAY

$49.99

BUFFALO SHRIMP 1/2 TRAY

$59.99

BUFFALO SHRIMP FULL TRAY

$118.99

CLAMS IN WHITE WINE 1/2 TRAY

$59.99

CLAMS IN WHITE WINE FULL TRAY

$118.99

FRENCH FRIES 1/2 TRAY

$16.99

FRENCH FRIES FULL TRAY

$33.99

FRIED BUTTERFLIED SARDINES 1/2 TRAY

$59.99

FRIED BUTTERFLIED SARDINES FULL TRAY

$119.99

FRIED CALAMARI 1/2 TRAY

$59.99

FRIED CALAMARI FULL TRAY

$118.99

FRIED COD 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

FRIED COD FULL TRAY

$149.99

FRIED FLOUNDER 1/2 TRAY

$84.99

FRIED FLOUNDER FULL TRAY

$169.99

FRIED SCALLOPS 1/2 TRAY

$89.99

FRIED SCALLOPS FULL TRAY

$179.99

FRIED SHRIMP 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

FRIED SHRIMP FULL TRAY

$149.99

FRIED WHITING 1/2 TRAY

$59.99

FRIED WHITING FULL TRAY

$119.99

GRILLED BACALHAU 1/2 TRAY

$89.99

GRILLED BACALHAU FULL TRAY

$179.99

GRILLED SALMON 1/2 TRAY

$84.99

GRILLED SALMON FULL TRAY

$169.99

MADUROS 1/2 TRAY

$24.99

MADUROS FULL TRAY

$49.99

MINI CRAB CAKES - 1/2 TRAY

$89.99

MINI CRAB CAKES - FULL TRAY

$179.99

MIXED SALAD 1/2 TRAY

$29.99

MIXED SALAD FULL TRAY

$59.99

MOQUECA FULL TRAY

$89.99

OCTOPUS SALAD 32 oz.

$31.99

PAELLA FULL TRAY

$99.99

RICE 1/2 TRAY

$14.99

RICE FULL TRAY

$29.99

SALMON IN GARLIC 1/2 TRAY

$84.99

SALMON IN GARLIC FULL TRAY

$169.99

SALT COD CROQUETTES 24 PCS.

$38.99

SALT COD CROQUETTES 48 PCS.

$77.99

SAUTEED BROCCOLI 1/2 TRAY

$34.99

SAUTEED BROCCOLI FULL TRAY

$69.99

SAUTEED BROCCOLI RABE 1/2 TRAY

$44.99

SAUTEED BROCCOLI RABE FULL TRAY

$89.99

SEAFOOD RICE FULL TRAY

$99.99

SEAFOOD SALAD 1/2 TRAY

$79.99

SEAFOOD SALAD FULL TRAY

$159.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL PLATTER 2lb

$45.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL PLATTER 3LB

$69.99

SHRIMP CROQUETTES 16PCS.

$38.99

SHRIMP CROQUETTES 32 PCS.

$77.99

SHRIMP IN GARLIC 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

SHRIMP IN GARLIC FULL TRAY

$149.99

SPANISH POTATOES 1/2 TRAY

$24.99

SPANISH POTATOES FULL TRAY

$49.99

SPICY GRILLED CALAMARI 1/2 TRAY

$74.99

SPICY GRILLED CALAMARI FULL TRAY

$149.99

THE BOSSA NOVA CHICKEN SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE BOSSA NOVA COD SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE BOSSA NOVA FLOUNDER (24)

$99.99

THE BOSSA NOVA SHRIMP SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE CHARLIE BALTIMORE SLIDERS (24)

$129.99

THE PORT DADDY COD SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE PORT DADDY FLOUNDER SLIDERS (24)

$99.99

THE PORT DADDY SHRIMP SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE SMOKING JOE CHICKEN SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE SMOKING JOE COD SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

THE SMOKING JOE FLOUNDER SLIDERS (24)

$99.99

THE SMOKING JOE SHRIMP SLIDERS (24)

$74.99

APPAREL

BOSSA HEATHER CREWNECK FLEECE SWEATSHIRT (UNISEX SMALL)

$40.00

BOSSA HEATHER CREWNECK FLEECE SWEATSHIRT (UNISEX MEDIUM)

$40.00

BOSSA HEATHER CREWNECK FLEECE SWEATSHIRT (UNISEX LARGE)

$40.00

BOSSA HEATHER CREWNECK FLEECE SWEATSHIRT (UNISEX XL)

$40.00

BOSSA KHAKI EMBROIDERED LOGO HAT (ONE SIZE)

$20.00

BOSSA T SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics. Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.

Website

Location

230 Trumbull St., Elizabeth, NJ 07206

Directions

Gallery
Bossa Fish image
Bossa Fish image
Bossa Fish image

