Seafood
Sandwiches
Bossa Fish
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics. Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.
230 Trumbull St., Elizabeth, NJ 07206
