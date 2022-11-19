Bountiful Bread imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Bountiful Bread Schenectady

No reviews yet

108 State Street

Schenectady, NY 12305

Popular Items

Vermont Turkey
Build Your Own Sandwich
Soup- BOWL

OMELETS &BKFAST SAND/TOAST TILL 11AM

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Banh Mi

$12.00

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.00

Caprese Omelette

$14.00

Healthy Omelette

$13.00

Make Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two fried eggs, your choice of Bread, Meat, and Cheese.

South of Border Sandwich

$14.00

Sunrise Scramble

$13.00

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Egg

$2.50

2 Sides Of Bacon

$2.50

4 Sides Of Bacon

$5.00

2 Sides Of Sausage

$3.00

4 Sides Of Sausage

$5.00

Plain Bagel

$1.39

Everything Bagel

$1.39

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.39

Plain Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Everything Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Cream Cheese

$1.80

Brussels Sprout Hash

$13.00Out of stock

A mix of shaved brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, bacon, and caramelized onions; topped with two fried eggs

Fall Breakfast Bagel

$13.00Out of stock

Cinnamon raisin bagel topped with apple butter, two fried eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted gruyere cheese

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.50

TOASTS

Everything Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, homemade everything bagel seasoning, and pickled onions

Grape Toast

$12.00

Crusty baguette topped with melted brie, sliced grapes, and finished with fresh thyme

New Orleans Toast

$15.00

Grilled pepper jack bread topped with red bean hummus, crispy rice, shaved Cajun steak, and an over-easy fried egg, with a baby spinach garnish

Bread with Spread

$4.00

HOMEMADE SOUPS

Available in Cup, Bowl, Bread Bowl, and Quart (comes with a loaf of bread OR 6 rolls)

Soup-CUP

$5.99

Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick.

Soup- BOWL

$6.99

Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick

Soup- QUART

$15.00

Comes with a loaf of bread or 3 rolls

Soup - Bread Bowl

$8.00

SALADS

All salads are served with fresh bread and dressing on the side

SM/ Make A Salad

$6.00

Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available

LG/ Make A Salad

$8.00

Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, cannellini beans, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, and Romano cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled with balsamic reduction

AJW Salad

AJW Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, roasted chicken, avocado, artichoke hearts, carrots, toasted nuts, dried fruits, and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and garlic-herb croutons. Served with Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian) Add chicken $2.00 Add salmon $6.00 Add steak $6.00

Classic Garden

Classic Garden

$12.00

Spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Feta cheese, and garlic -herb croutons. Served with Bountiful rosemary vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet & Mushroom Salad

Roasted Beet & Mushroom Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, roasted beets, roasted mushrooms, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)

Chopped Chicken & Apple BLT

$15.00

Bowl of chopped romaine, applewood-smoked bacon, pulled chicken, tomatoes, apples, and shredded gruyere cheese; tossed in cranberry dressing

Tuscan

$14.00

Bed of spinach topped with balsamic-marinated grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and soft ciabatta croutons

COMBOS

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

A small side salad with spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and Romano cheese with a cup of soup of your choice. Served with your choice of bread, roll, or breadstick Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more Served with fresh bread.

Soup & Sandwich Combo

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$13.00

1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice. Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more. Add bread for $0.80.

BOWLS

Power Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Spring mix and kale topped with corn, black beans, house-made pico de gallo, avocado, shaved Cajun steak, a fried egg, and finished with a chipotle crema drizzle.

Coconut Curry Lentil Bowl

$16.00

A mix of barley, lentils, roasted broccoli, shaved carrots, roasted mushrooms, topped with chopped nuts, toasted coconut, and tossed with a coconut curry sauce

Sesame Salmon Bowl

$18.00

A mix of barley, edamame, soy-glazed carrots, pineapple, and purple cabbage, topped with black and white sesame seeds, a 6oz salmon filet, and served with toasted sesame dressing

Harvest Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Large bowl of kale, quinoa, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, dried cranberried, chickpeas, and goat cheese; tossed in maple-tahini

Fall Barley Burrito Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Large bowl of barley topped with maple-mustard pulled chicken, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, pepitos, and sliced avocado

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

Build Your Own Sandwich

$14.00

Choose Bread, Main, Cheese, Up to 3 free toppings, and dressing All sandwiches come with a side of the day and a pickle

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Tuna salad, cheddar, and spring mix, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with side of the day and a pickle.

Black and Bleu

Black and Bleu

$16.00Out of stock

Cajun-seared steak, peppadews, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, and pesto mayonnaise on a Ciabatta roll.

Vermont Turkey

Vermont Turkey

$14.00

Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$15.00

Roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and mayonnaise, triple-stacked on Italian semolina bread.

Ham and Brie

Ham and Brie

$14.00

Smoked ham, pears, Brie, and cranberry mayonnaise on cinnamon raisin bread.

Rachel

Rachel

$14.00

Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Bountiful Russian on marble rye bread.

Panzanella

Panzanella

$13.00

Marinated tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, and basil pesto on a crusty baguette. (Vegetarian) Add prosciutto $2.00 Add 4oz chicken breast $4.00

Southwest Roast Beef

Southwest Roast Beef

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, tomatoes, red onions, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ mayonnaise, on pepper jack bread.

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Thai glazed chicken, red cabbage, and carrots in three lettuce wraps. Served with a healthy side of the day

Vegan Buffalo

$14.00

Buffalo hummus, shaved carrots and celery, romaine, and smashed avocado on a ciabatta roll

BLT

$8.00

Choice of bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of dressing and side item.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar, on pepper jack bread.

KIDS

KIDS/ Grilled Cheese

$5.50

KIDS/ PB & J

$4.50

KIDS/ Full Sandwich

$6.50

KIDS/ Half Sandwich

$4.50

KIDS/ Quesadilla

$6.50

KIDS/ Pasta Salad Cup

$3.00

KIDS/ Pasta Salad Bowl

$4.50

SIDES

Healthy Side

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

CUP Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bowl Pasta Salad

$4.00

Apple

$1.00

Bowl Tuna Salad

$4.50

Cup Chicken Salad

$3.00

Bowl Chicken Salad

$4.50

Quart Chicken Salad

$9.00

Quart Pasta Salad

$7.00

Side Chips

$0.99

Cup Tuna Salad

$3.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.80

Dinner Specials

Chicken Pot Pie Dinner Kit

$34.99Out of stock

2 Mini Chicken Pot Pies, A Quart of Soup, Bread, Large Garden Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette. Feeds 2-4 people. (Add 2 extra pot pies for $13.00)

Bakery

Oversized, homemade cookie.

Giant Cran Oat Cookie

$3.99

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Giant M&M Cookie

$3.99

Giant Everything Cookie

$3.99

Giant Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.99

12 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

12 Pack Assorted Cookies

$9.00

10 Pack Fudge Fancies

$8.00

Daily Specials

It comes with your choice of sandwich, fruit, a bag of chips, and dessert for $12 Choice of Sandwiches: Panzanella (tomato, mozzarella, pesto), Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad. All sandwiches besides Panzanella (cheese, tomatoes, pesto), come with lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese

Fall Breakfast Bagel

$14.00

Brussels Sprout Hash

$14.00

Chopped Blt Salad

$15.00

Tuscan Salad

$14.00

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Fall Barley Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese

$13.00

The Autumn Apple

$15.00

Thanksgiving Cookie Kit (pre-order)

Thanksgiving Cookie Kit

$15.99

*Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 4 large turkey sugar cookies, 3 bags of homemade frosting, and 2 containers of sprinkles

THANKSGIVING (Pre-Order)

**Pre-Order Only for pickup Tuesday 11/22 or Wednesday 11/23**

Bran Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Blueberry Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Chip Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Corn Muffin (Individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Vegan Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pumpkin Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Morning Glory Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Croissant (individual)

$3.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Plain Croissant (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Bun Large (individual)

$3.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cheese Danish Large (individual)

$3.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Fruit Danish Large (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Fruit & Cheese Danish Large (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Scone - Chef's Choice (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Assorted Breakfast Tray

$17.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cibatta Rolls (individual)

$0.85

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

6pk Rolls

$5.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Turkey Shaped Bread

$30.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Baguette

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Raisin

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cranberry Walnut Sour

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Farm Bread

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

German Rye Bread

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Italian Semolina

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Multigrain

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Sourdough

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Tuscan

$5.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pepperjack

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

5 Cheese Bread

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Garlic Romano

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

German Stollen

$12.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pannetone

$13.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Babka

$10.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Almond Babka

$12.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Babka

$10.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pumpkin Pie

$20.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Apple Crumb Pie

$24.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pecan Pie

$28.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Giant Turkey Cookie w/ Buttercream

$27.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

6" Cake

$35.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 6" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 6-8

9" Cake

$55.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 9" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 15-20

12pk Assorted Mini Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

12pk Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

10pk Fudge Fancy Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Rugelach Flavor

$1.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

3pk Rugelach Cookies

$4.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Turkey Cookie Kit

$15.99

BREAD BAKING CLASS

Sourdough Baking Class

$40.00Out of stock

**SOLD OUT**

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Directions

Bountiful Bread image

