Pizzas

Classic Cheese

$11.00

Red sauce base with shredded mozzarella cheese

Margherita

$12.00

Red sauce base with fresh basil leaves & shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni

$13.00

Red sauce base with pepperoni & shredded mozzarella cheese

Beef Sausage

$13.00

Red sauce base with beef sausage & shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni with Hot Honey

$14.00

Red sauce base with pepperoni & shredded mozzarella cheese drizzled with our housemade Boxcar Hot Honey

Bacon Garlic

$13.00

Red sauce base with bacon, roasted garlic & shredded mozzarella cheese

Spinach Garlic

$12.00

Olive oil base with fresh spinach leaves, roasted garlic & shredded mozzarella cheese

Prosciutto Arugula

$16.00

Pesto oil base with sliced prosciutto, shredded mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese, fresh arugula & a balsamic glaze drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Olive oil base with chicken, bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese & a ranch dressing drizzle

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo sauce base with chicken, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, red onions & a ranch dressing drizzle

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ sauce base with chicken, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, red onion & a BBQ sauce drizzle

Caprese

$13.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil leaves & drizzled with balsamic glaze

Street Taco

$16.00

Pesto oil base, beef sausage, shredded mozzarella cheese, diced yellow onion, diced tomato & finished with taco seasoning & fresh cilantro

Mushroom Truffle

$16.00

Truffle oil base, shredded mozzarella cheese & sliced mushrooms

Pickle

$12.00

Garlic oil base, dill pickle chips, shredded mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing drizzle

Veggie Lovers

$15.00

Red sauce base, shredded mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives.

Meat Lovers

$17.00

Red sauce base, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon & beef sausage

Pretzels

One Pretzel

$8.00

One Bavarian style pretzel: Salted; Garlic Parmesan or Cinnamon Sugar

Two Pretzels

$15.00

Two Bavarian style pretzels: Salted; Garlic Parmesan or Cinnamon Sugar

Pretzel Bites - 8

$8.00

Pretzel bites: Salted; Garlic Parmesan or Cinnamon Sugar.

Pretzel Bites- 16

$15.00

Pretzel bites: Salted; Garlic Parmesan or Cinnamon Sugar.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese & croutons

The Basic

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions & croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, red onion & banana peppers.

Sauces & Dressings

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Yellow Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Boxcar Hot Honey

$2.00