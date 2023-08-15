Boxcar Bar + Arcade Boxcar - GSO
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Boxcar Bar + Arcade is downtown Greensboro's ultimate arcade bar, featuring dozens of classic and modern arcade games, a full bar, a pizza kitchen, a year-round patio with outdoor seating and a dedicated private event space.
Location
120 West Lewis Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
