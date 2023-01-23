  • Home
BREAKFAST CLUB OCOEE 267 West Rd

267 West Rd

Ocoee, FL 34761

Order Again

Specials

Early Bird

$3.49

Early Bird (Meat)

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$5.59

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

2 Grilled Cheese+Soup

$8.00

Bob

$7.84

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Steak Tips

$11.99

Cheesecake

$3.00

Chocolate Mousse

$3.00

Breakfast

Hungry Man

$9.50

2 pancakes or 2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 1 sausage patty, & 1 link

Club Special Skillet

$9.00

Home fries or hash browns with 2 eggs, a side of toast, and any 3 toppings

Country Biscuit

$8.00

Biscuit and sausage gravy topped with 2 eggs, served with your choice of: 4 bacon strips, 4 links, 3 patties, or ham steak

Biscuit & Gravy

Egg & Meat Platter

$7.50

2 eggs served with your choice of side, toast, and protein

Eggs Benedict

$9.50

Poached eggs atop an english muffin covered with hollandaise sauce and choice of protein

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Juicy 8 oz. ribeye, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast

Country Ham & Eggs

$12.00

Served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast

Pork Chop & Eggs

$8.50

Juicy pork chops, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast

Catfish & Eggs

$10.00

Fried 6oz catfish, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast

Spicy Indian Eggs

$7.25

Four eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cilantro, ginger, green chile, hot pepper, served with a side and toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

2 eggs, cheese, and choice of protein & bun

Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

2 eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with your choice of protein, served with a side

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.25

2 eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with your choice of protein, served with a side

Lighter Options

Oatmeal

$4.50

Bowl of oatmeal served with brown sugar, milk, and an english muffin

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Healthy yogurt parfait layered with granola, strawberry yogurt, fresh fruit and nuts, served with an english muffin

Egg Platter

$4.00

served with a side and toast

Fruit Crepe

$7.00

Homemade crepes stuffed with fresh fruit topped with strawberry yogurt, served with an english muffin

Omelets

Ultimator Omelet

$9.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey, chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, and jack cheddar cheese

Build Your Fantasy Omelet

$8.50

Jack cheddar cheese, and your choice of any 3 items

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, and jack cheddar

I Love Veggies Omelet

$8.00

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheddar

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$8.00

Philly steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, jack cheddar

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$8.00

Corned beef hash, tomatoes, jack cheddar

Greek Omelet

$8.00

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese

Gravy Dream Omelet

$8.00

Sausage, onions, potatoes, topped with sausage gravy

Western Omelet

$8.00

Pancakes, French Toast, & Waffles

Breakfast Club Special

$8.00

2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 eggs, and choice of protein

Pancakes, Eggs, & Fruit

$7.75

3 silver dollars, 2 eggs, seasonal fruit cup

Ocoee Waffle

$4.50

Belgian Waffle w/ powdered sugar and cinnamon

Chicken Waffle

$10.25

Buttery waffle topped with crispy fried chicken

Berry Delight

$7.00

Strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream

Banana Crunch

$7.00

Fresh bananas, granola, whipped cream

Turtle

$7.00

Chocolate chips, pecans, caramel, whipped cream

Kids Breakfast

Silver Dollars & Eggs

$4.50

3 silver dollars, 1 egg, 2 bacon or 1 link

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.50

Mickey Mouse pancake with 2 bacon or 1 link

Mini Egg & Meat Platter

$4.50

1 egg, 2 bacon or 1 link, toast

A La Carte

1 Eggs

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.50

3 Eggs

$3.50

1 Sausage Link

$1.75

1 Sausage Patty

$1.75

2 Sausage Links

$2.75

2 Sausage Patties

$2.75

2 Bacon Strips

$1.75

4 Bacon Strips

$2.75

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

CFS

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Smoked sausage

$3.00

Ham Steak

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Ribeye

$10.00

1 Pork Chop

$5.00

2 Pork Chops

$7.50

1 Piece Catfish

$5.00

2 Piece Catfish

$8.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Country Ham

$9.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Grits

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

SHF

$2.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Fruit cup

$3.25

1 French Toast

$2.50

2 French Toast

$5.00

3 French Toast

$6.00

Silver dollars

$3.50

1 Cake

$2.50

2 Cakes

$5.00

3 Cakes

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

White Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.00

Wheat toast

$1.50

Rye

$1.75

Sourdough

$1.75

English muffin

$1.85

Raisin Toast

$1.75

Bagel

$1.85

Croissant

$2.00

Garlic toast

$1.85

Cup of Gravy

$1.75

Cup of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.75

Add gravy on potatoes

$0.75

Cream cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.60

Add Cheese

$0.85

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$5.50

French fries with cheese and bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Tender Melt

$9.50

Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce on top of French Fries

Wings

$8.99+

Choice of lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, southwestern, buffalo, hot sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili, BBQ

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.25

Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, jack cheddar

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.25

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, grilled onion, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Chicken Pecan Salad

$8.50

Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard

Cobb Salad

$8.25

Turkey, bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.50

Half pound juicy burger grilled to perfection topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, green peppers, & jack cheddar

Chicken on Garlic Naan

$8.25

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, served on a kaiser roll

Pulled Pork

$7.75

Delicious BBQ pulled pork served on a kaiser roll

Clubhouse Sandwich

$8.25

Sliced real turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled tortilla with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Reuben

$8.50

Thin sliced corned beef piled between grilled rye bread covered with sauerkraut, melted provolone, and thousand island dressing

BLT

$6.00

BLT Supreme

$7.50

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, dressing choice in a flour tortilla

Fresco melt

$8.75

Half-pound ground beef, bacon, tomato, cheese, and thousand island dressing on sour dough

Patty Melt

$8.75

Half pound ground beef served on rye bread with american cheese and grilled onions

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Grilled cheese sandwich served on your choice of bread

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Paninis

Garden Vegetarian Panini

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and provolone

Turkey Melt Panini

$8.50

Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, covered with melted swiss cheese

Cuban Panini

$8.50

POrk, ham, mustard , pickles, swiss cheese

Corned Beef Panini

$9.00

Corned beef piled high, swiss cheese, and mustard

Hot Platters

Catfish

$10.00

Fried 6oz. boneless catfish made with our homemade batter, served with a side and coleslaw

Meatloaf

$9.75

Home style meatloaf served atop Texas toast topped with rich brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and our veggie of the day

Liver & Onions

$9.75

Liver & onions served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and garlic toast

Country Fried Steak

$8.75

Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast

Pork Chops

$9.50

Juicy pork chops served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast

Ribeye

$14.25

Juicy 8oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes & gravy, veggie of the day, and garlic toast

Shepherd's Pie

$10.00

Delicious ground beef, peas, carrots, cheese, covered with mashed potatoes & gravy, served with a side of garlic toast

Open faced turkey

$9.75

Topped with gravy, served with a side of mashed potatoes and a veggie

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Fish Basket

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Veggie

$3.75

Bowl of soup

$3.75

Chili

$4.25

Beverages

Soda

$1.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Cranberry Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot chocolate

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Drink

$1.99

Water

V8

$2.79

Specials

Cheeseburger Dinner

$10.50

Philly Dinner

$10.50

BBQ Leg Quarters

$11.99

Fried Pork Chops

$11.50+

Salisbury Steak

$9.99

Catfish Special

$13.00

Grouper Special

$15.00

Snapper Special

$15.00

Beef Stroganoff

$11.99

Crab Cakes

$13.99

10 Wings

$15.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken on Garlic Naan Dinner

$9.25

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Chicken Sandwich Dinner

$9.00

Chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, served on a kaiser roll

Clubhouse Dinner

$9.50

Sliced real turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Pulled Pork Dinner

$8.75

Delicious BBQ pulled pork served on a kaiser roll

Quesadilla Dinner

$9.25

Grilled tortilla with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Cheese Quesadilla Dinner

$7.25

Reuben Dinner

$9.50

Thin sliced corned beef piled between grilled rye bread covered with sauerkraut, melted provolone, and thousand island dressing

Fresco Melt Dinner

$9.50

Half-pound ground beef, bacon, tomato, cheese, and thousand island dressing on sour dough

Patty Melt Dinner

$9.50

Half pound ground beef served on rye bread with american cheese and grilled onions

Chicken Wrap Dinner

$9.25

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, dressing choice in a flour tortilla

Grilled Cheese Dinner

$4.25

Grilled cheese sandwich served on your choice of bread

BLT Dinner

$7.00

BLT Supreme Dinner

$8.75

Hot Platters Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$12.00

Fried 6oz. boneless catfish made with our homemade batter, served with a side and coleslaw

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.50

Home style meatloaf served atop Texas toast topped with rich brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and our veggie of the day

Liver Dinner

$10.50

Liver & onions served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and garlic toast

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.75

Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast

Pork Chops Dinner

$10.50

Juicy pork chops served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast

Ribeye Dinner

$15.00

Juicy 8oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes & gravy, veggie of the day, and garlic toast

Shepherd's Pie Dinner

$10.75

Delicious ground beef, peas, carrots, cheese, covered with mashed potatoes & gravy, served with a side of garlic toast

Open faced turkey

$9.75

Topped with gravy, served with a side of mashed potatoes and a veggie

Baskets Dinner

Shrimp Basket

$9.50

Fish Basket

$10.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.75

Salads Dinner

Chef Salad Dinner

$9.25

Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, jack cheddar

Grilled Chicken Salad Dinner

$9.25

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, grilled onion, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Chicken Pecan Salad Dinner

$9.50

Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard

Cobb Salad Dinner

$9.25

Turkey, bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese

Dinner Paninis

Garden Vegetarian Dinner

$9.50

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and provolone

Turkey Melt Dinner

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, covered with melted swiss cheese

Cuban Dinner

$9.50

POrk, ham, mustard , pickles, swiss cheese

Corned Beef Panini Dinner

$9.75

Corned beef piled high, swiss cheese, and mustard

Kids Dinner

Kids Grilled Cheese Dinner

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger Dinner

$6.75

Kids Tenders Dinner

$6.50

Dinner Appetizers

Loaded Fries Dinner

$5.50

French fries with cheese and bacon

Mozzarella Sticks Dinner

$5.00

Tender Melt Dinner

$9.50

Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce on top of French Fries

Wings

$8.99+

Choice of lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, southwestern, buffalo, hot sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili, BBQ

Dinner Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Veggie

$3.75

Bowl of soup

$3.75

Chili

$4.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

267 West Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

