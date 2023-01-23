BREAKFAST CLUB OCOEE 267 West Rd
No reviews yet
267 West Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Hungry Man
2 pancakes or 2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 1 sausage patty, & 1 link
Club Special Skillet
Home fries or hash browns with 2 eggs, a side of toast, and any 3 toppings
Country Biscuit
Biscuit and sausage gravy topped with 2 eggs, served with your choice of: 4 bacon strips, 4 links, 3 patties, or ham steak
Biscuit & Gravy
Egg & Meat Platter
2 eggs served with your choice of side, toast, and protein
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs atop an english muffin covered with hollandaise sauce and choice of protein
Steak & Eggs
Juicy 8 oz. ribeye, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast
Country Ham & Eggs
Served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast
Pork Chop & Eggs
Juicy pork chops, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast
Catfish & Eggs
Fried 6oz catfish, served with 2 eggs, a side, and toast
Spicy Indian Eggs
Four eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cilantro, ginger, green chile, hot pepper, served with a side and toast
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, cheese, and choice of protein & bun
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with your choice of protein, served with a side
Breakfast Quesadilla
2 eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese with your choice of protein, served with a side
Lighter Options
Oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal served with brown sugar, milk, and an english muffin
Yogurt Parfait
Healthy yogurt parfait layered with granola, strawberry yogurt, fresh fruit and nuts, served with an english muffin
Egg Platter
served with a side and toast
Fruit Crepe
Homemade crepes stuffed with fresh fruit topped with strawberry yogurt, served with an english muffin
Omelets
Ultimator Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey, chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, and jack cheddar cheese
Build Your Fantasy Omelet
Jack cheddar cheese, and your choice of any 3 items
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, and jack cheddar
I Love Veggies Omelet
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheddar
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
Philly steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, jack cheddar
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned beef hash, tomatoes, jack cheddar
Greek Omelet
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese
Gravy Dream Omelet
Sausage, onions, potatoes, topped with sausage gravy
Western Omelet
Pancakes, French Toast, & Waffles
Breakfast Club Special
2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 2 eggs, and choice of protein
Pancakes, Eggs, & Fruit
3 silver dollars, 2 eggs, seasonal fruit cup
Ocoee Waffle
Belgian Waffle w/ powdered sugar and cinnamon
Chicken Waffle
Buttery waffle topped with crispy fried chicken
Berry Delight
Strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream
Banana Crunch
Fresh bananas, granola, whipped cream
Turtle
Chocolate chips, pecans, caramel, whipped cream
Kids Breakfast
A La Carte
1 Eggs
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
2 Sausage Links
2 Sausage Patties
2 Bacon Strips
4 Bacon Strips
Turkey Bacon
CFS
Corned Beef Hash
Smoked sausage
Ham Steak
Grilled Chicken Breast
Ribeye
1 Pork Chop
2 Pork Chops
1 Piece Catfish
2 Piece Catfish
Burger Patty
Country Ham
Hash Browns
Grits
Home Fries
SHF
Tater Tots
Tomato Slices
Fruit cup
1 French Toast
2 French Toast
3 French Toast
Silver dollars
1 Cake
2 Cakes
3 Cakes
Blueberry Muffin
White Toast
Biscuit
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Wheat toast
Rye
Sourdough
English muffin
Raisin Toast
Bagel
Croissant
Garlic toast
Cup of Gravy
Cup of Hollandaise Sauce
Add gravy on potatoes
Cream cheese
Salsa
Sour cream
Tzatziki
Add Cheese
Appetizers
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, jack cheddar
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, grilled onion, mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Chicken Pecan Salad
Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
Cobb Salad
Turkey, bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese
Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
Half pound juicy burger grilled to perfection topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, green peppers, & jack cheddar
Chicken on Garlic Naan
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, served on a kaiser roll
Pulled Pork
Delicious BBQ pulled pork served on a kaiser roll
Clubhouse Sandwich
Sliced real turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef piled between grilled rye bread covered with sauerkraut, melted provolone, and thousand island dressing
BLT
BLT Supreme
Chicken Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, dressing choice in a flour tortilla
Fresco melt
Half-pound ground beef, bacon, tomato, cheese, and thousand island dressing on sour dough
Patty Melt
Half pound ground beef served on rye bread with american cheese and grilled onions
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served on your choice of bread
Cheese Quesadilla
Paninis
Hot Platters
Catfish
Fried 6oz. boneless catfish made with our homemade batter, served with a side and coleslaw
Meatloaf
Home style meatloaf served atop Texas toast topped with rich brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and our veggie of the day
Liver & Onions
Liver & onions served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and garlic toast
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast
Pork Chops
Juicy pork chops served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast
Ribeye
Juicy 8oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes & gravy, veggie of the day, and garlic toast
Shepherd's Pie
Delicious ground beef, peas, carrots, cheese, covered with mashed potatoes & gravy, served with a side of garlic toast
Open faced turkey
Topped with gravy, served with a side of mashed potatoes and a veggie
Side Orders
Specials
Sandwiches
Chicken on Garlic Naan Dinner
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
Chicken Sandwich Dinner
Chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, served on a kaiser roll
Clubhouse Dinner
Sliced real turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Pulled Pork Dinner
Delicious BBQ pulled pork served on a kaiser roll
Quesadilla Dinner
Grilled tortilla with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
Cheese Quesadilla Dinner
Reuben Dinner
Thin sliced corned beef piled between grilled rye bread covered with sauerkraut, melted provolone, and thousand island dressing
Fresco Melt Dinner
Half-pound ground beef, bacon, tomato, cheese, and thousand island dressing on sour dough
Patty Melt Dinner
Half pound ground beef served on rye bread with american cheese and grilled onions
Chicken Wrap Dinner
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, dressing choice in a flour tortilla
Grilled Cheese Dinner
Grilled cheese sandwich served on your choice of bread
BLT Dinner
BLT Supreme Dinner
Hot Platters Dinner
Catfish Dinner
Fried 6oz. boneless catfish made with our homemade batter, served with a side and coleslaw
Meatloaf Dinner
Home style meatloaf served atop Texas toast topped with rich brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, and our veggie of the day
Liver Dinner
Liver & onions served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and garlic toast
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Country fried steak served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast
Pork Chops Dinner
Juicy pork chops served with mashed potatoes & gravy, a veggie of the day, and a side of garlic toast
Ribeye Dinner
Juicy 8oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes & gravy, veggie of the day, and garlic toast
Shepherd's Pie Dinner
Delicious ground beef, peas, carrots, cheese, covered with mashed potatoes & gravy, served with a side of garlic toast
Open faced turkey
Topped with gravy, served with a side of mashed potatoes and a veggie
Salads Dinner
Chef Salad Dinner
Ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, jack cheddar
Grilled Chicken Salad Dinner
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, grilled onion, mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Chicken Pecan Salad Dinner
Seasoned chicken breast, bacon, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
Cobb Salad Dinner
Turkey, bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese
Dinner Paninis
Dinner Appetizers
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
267 West Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761
Photos coming soon!