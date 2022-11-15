Brew Bird 30 University Dr. N.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brew Bird is a retro tow truck station turned funky eating joint located on the fringe of Downtown Fargo. We focus on bringing you classic items but kicking it up a notch by using the freshest, quality ingredients, throwing in some flavor twists and not taking any short-cuts. And guess what?! It’s all gluten free. . .but you would never know it!
Location
30 University Dr. N., Fargo, ND 58103
Gallery