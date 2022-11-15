Brew Bird 30 University Dr. N.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

3 PIECE CRISPY TENDERS
THE CLASSIC
CHEESE CURDS

STARTERS

CHEESE CURDS

$10.89

LOCALLY SOURCED JUMBO CURDS FROM REDHEAD CREAMERY SERVED WITH RANCH + KETCHUP GF, V

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$9.49

LIGHTLY BATTERED + TOSSED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE SERVED WITH RANCH GF, DF, V

TENDERS

3 PIECE CRISPY TENDERS

$12.59

LIGHTLY SEASONED (GF, DF) WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

3 PIECE GRILLED TENDERS

$12.59

LIGHTLY SEASONED (GF, DF) WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

2 PIECE GRILLED TENDERS

$10.89

2 PIECE CRIPSY TENDERS

$10.89

SANDWICHES

BANH MI VEGGIE

$14.19

MARINATED, BATTERED & DEEP FRIED CAULIFLOWER STEAK, TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGGIES, CILANTRO & SRIRACHA AIOLI (VEGETARIAN) WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

BUFF BIRD

BUFF BIRD

$14.19

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, DIPPED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, TOMATO, BLUE BIRD SLAW (CABBAGE, CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES) TOPPED WITH A BLUE CHEESE RANCH VINAIGRETTE / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

FARGO HOT

FARGO HOT

$12.89

LIKE NASHVILLE HOT BUT WITH A FARGO FLARE / CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN OFF THE DECK & HOUSE HOT SAUCE, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP *disclosure: spicy and not meant for Scandanavians

FLYIN EAST

FLYIN EAST

$13.09

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, GOCHUJANG GLAZE,  NAPA SLAW, PICKLED WATERMELON RADISH & HOUSE AIOLI WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

HOT AS CLUCK

$12.89

OFF THE DECK & HABANERO HOT SAUCE GLAZED CHICKEN, WHITE BBQ SAUCE & HOUSE PICKLES WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP DISCLOSURE: SPICY; NOT MEANT FOR SCANDINAVIANS

THE CLASSIC

THE CLASSIC

$12.89

CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST / LETTUCE / TOMATO / COMEBACK SAUCE / HOUSE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES / WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

SOUTHERN DRAWL

$14.19

DIPPED IN HONEY BBQ | SOUTHERN SLAW | PICKLED RED ONION | WHITE BBQ DRIZZLE | CRISPY ONION STRINGS | HOUSE PICKLES | WAFFLE FRIES / CHOICE OF FOUNTAIN POP

WEEKLY SPECIAL

$13.69

Changes Weekly - Check our Facebook!

SALADS

CRISP ROMAINE, HOT HONEY BACON, HARD BOILED EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATO, RED + GREEN ONION & CUCUMBER SERVED WITH RANCH

BB COBB SALAD

$11.59

BABY BIRD

2 piece chicken tenders with small side & a drink

BABY BIRD

$7.39

2 piece chicken tenders with small side & a drink

SIDES

BUTTER & PARM NOODLES

JALAPENO POPPER CORN

CORN, JALAPEÑOS, BACON, CREAM CHEESE SAUCE (GF)

MAC & CHEESE

GF NOODLES, CHEDDAR SAUCE (V, GF)

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

OMG SPROUTS

FLASH FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, HONEY MUSTARD GLAZE (VEG, GF)

SEASONAL SLAW

SEASONAL SLAW

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$4.19

LIGHTLY SEASONED (V, GF, DF)

WAFFLE FRIES

$2.69

LIGHTLY SEASONED (V, GF, DF)

FRIED PICKLES

$7.49

ONION RINGS

$9.69

WONTONS

$5.00Out of stock

Get Sauced

BABY COMEBACK

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

CREAMY BUFFALO

$0.75

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOT HONEY

$0.75

KETCHUP

MARSHMELLOW FLUFF

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SWEET BBQ

$0.75

SWEET CHILI

$0.75

WHITE BBQ

$0.75

FARGO HOT Sauce

$0.75

SPICY BUFFALO

$0.75

Hot As Cluck Sauce

$1.00

SAUCE FLIGHT

$4.00

GOCHUJANG

$1.00

POP

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.00

NO POP

-$1.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

DESSERT

SMORES DOUGHNUTS

SMORES DOUGHNUTS

$7.39Out of stock

3 Smores flavored "Doughnuts" with a marshmallow filling, topped with a chocolate drizzle and graham cracker crumble - All GF :)

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.00

BOWLS

Party Bowl

$12.89

Mashed potatoes and gravy smothered in jalapenos, popper corn, topped with two crispy tenders, shredded cheddar cheese and green onion.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brew Bird is a retro tow truck station turned funky eating joint located on the fringe of Downtown Fargo. We focus on bringing you classic items but kicking it up a notch by using the freshest, quality ingredients, throwing in some flavor twists and not taking any short-cuts. And guess what?! It’s all gluten free. . .but you would never know it!

Location

30 University Dr. N., Fargo, ND 58103

Directions

Gallery
Brew Bird image
Brew Bird image

