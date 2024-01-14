Brewed Awakenings
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cute and cozy cafe in the heart of downtown Appleton. Offering a wide variety of homemade bakery items, espresso drinks, lunch and breakfast served all day
Location
107 E College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911
