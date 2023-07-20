Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

14" Baked Caprese

$20.50

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.

14" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$22.00

. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.

14" Bianco

$19.50

White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

14" Bruschetta

$19.50

Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.

14" Cheesesteak

$22.00

Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Bruschetta

$22.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.

14” Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$21.00

14" Clam

$20.00

Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.

14" Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.

14" Margherita

$21.00

Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

14" Penne Vodka

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.

14" Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.

14" V's 3 meat

$21.50

Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

14" White Eggplant

$21.00

White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

14" Half Specialty

18" Pizza

18" Cheese pizza

$19.00

Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like

18" Baked Caprese

$24.50

18" BBQ Chicken Bacon

$25.50

18" Bianco

$22.50

18" Bruschetta

$22.50

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.50

18" Cheesesteak

$25.50

18" Chicken Bruschetta

$25.50

18" Chx Bacon Alfredo

$25.00

18" Clam

$24.50

18" Hawaiian

$23.00

18" Margherita

$24.50

18" Penne Vodka

$23.50

18" Pesto Chicken

$25.50

18" V's 3 meat

$25.50

18" White Eggplant

$23.50

18" 1/2 Specialty

Pizza Slice

Pizza by Slice

$3.00

Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas

Baked Caprese Slice

$4.75

BBQ Chicken Bacon Slice

$4.75

Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Chicken Bruschetta Slice

$4.75

Hawaiian Slice

$4.75

Margherita Slice

$4.75

Pesto Chicken Slice

$4.75

V's 3 meat Slice

$4.75

White Eggplant Slice

$4.75

GF Pizza

Gluten Free

$13.00

12" rice based pizza crust

Cauliflower

$13.00

10" cauliflower based pizza crust

Pizza Dough

14" Dough

$5.00

Our homemade dough made fresh daily

18" Dough

$6.00

Whole Grandma

Whole Grandma

$27.00

Food

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$3.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

12 Garlic Knots

$5.75

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Baked Caprese

$12.50

Vito’s favorite. Toasted Italian bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 Traditional Wings

$8.50

mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.

12 Traditional Wings

$16.50

Calamari

$11.99

Served with a zesty creamy lemon basil sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.50

Toasted Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, onion, fresh basil and garlic, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Fried Jalapeno Ravioli

$9.50

Served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.75

8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese

Mac and Cheese Riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with mac and cheese (6)

Meat riceball

$10.50

riceballs filled with meat cheese and peas

Ranch

$0.75

Made in-house

Side Meatballs (1)

$3.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.75

Side Sausage (1)

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$5.75

Marinara

$0.50
Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Large Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Genoa salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, giardiniera.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Vito’s favorite. Crisp fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded bualo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and black olives.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Thick sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Italian Pastas

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our stone oven.

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Shells stuffed with our homemade seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.

Lasagna Al Forno

$15.00

Vito’s favorite. Layered lasagna pasta with seasoned ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.

Shrimp Parm Spag

$19.00

6 Italian breaded shrimp with spaghetti, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Penne Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Penne pasta smothered in our marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Sausage and Peppers

$16.50

Sausage, peppers and onions in our house marinara sauce.

Penne Roasted Red Pepper

Penne Roasted Red Pepper

$16.50

Penne pasta with roasted red pepper cream sauce and Italian sausage

Penne Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Penne pasta covered with our homemade vodka cream sauce.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.00

Spaghetti with our creamy bolognese sauce.

Penne Broccoli, Chicken and Black Olives

$15.00

Penne sautéed in garlic & oil.

Spaghetti with Clams

$16.00

Vito’s favorite. Spaghetti with clams tossed in our homemade white clam sauce.

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.50

Tortellini with roasted red peppers and mushrooms with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Our house made alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Sausage Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Half moon sausage ravioli served with spinach Alfredo sauce.

Fettucine Carbonara

$16.50

Cream sauce with bacon and sweet peas

Bowtie with Pesto Sauce

$15.00

Bowtie pasta coated with our creamy pesto sauce.

Portobello Ravioli

$16.50

Vito’s favorite. Topped with creamy marsala sauce.

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Your choice of penne, bowtie, spaghetti, fettuccine, butter or fresh marinara sauce for an additional charge. Alfredo, Pesto, Meat or Vodka sauce for additional charge.

Dinners

Chicken Rollatini

Chicken Rollatini

$19.50

Breaded chicken breast and bacon, rolled and filled with mozzarella cheese topped with a white wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$18.50

Chicken breast saute in wine & lemon sauce.