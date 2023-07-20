- Home
- /
- San Tan Valley
- /
- Brooklyn V's Pizza - Gantzel & Ocotillo
Brooklyn V's Pizza Gantzel & Ocotillo
No reviews yet
40615 North Gantzel Road
San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
Pizza
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like
14" Baked Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.
14" BBQ Chicken Bacon
. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
14" Bianco
White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
14" Bruschetta
Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.
14" Cheesesteak
Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
14" Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.
14” Chicken Bacon Alfredo
14" Clam
Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.
14" Margherita
Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
14" Penne Vodka
Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.
14" Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.
14" V's 3 meat
Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.
14" White Eggplant
White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.
14" Half Specialty
18" Pizza
18" Cheese pizza
Order just cheese or add as many toppings as you like
18" Baked Caprese
Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze drizzle topped with extra virgin olive oil.
18" BBQ Chicken Bacon
. Vito’s favorite. Grilled bbq chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing.
18" Bianco
White pizza with dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
18" Bruschetta
Tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Our freshly made pizza dough with grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce drizzled with ranch dressing.
18" Cheesesteak
Alfredo sauce base, topped with sirloin steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions with Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
18" Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, sauce and fresh mozzarella.
18" Chx Bacon Alfredo
18" Clam
Mozzarella topped with homemade white clam sauce.
18" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce.
18" Margherita
Vito’s favorite. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
18" Penne Vodka
Mozzarella cheese topped with penne pasta and vodka sauce.
18" Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella.
18" V's 3 meat
Vito’s favorite. Italian sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.
18" White Eggplant
White pizza with our homemade breaded eggplant and dollops of our seasoned ricotta cheese, mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.
18" 1/2 Specialty
Pizza Slice
Pizza by Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Baked Caprese Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
BBQ Chicken Bacon Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Bruschetta Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Chicken Bruschetta Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Hawaiian Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Margherita Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
Pesto Chicken Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
V's 3 meat Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
White Eggplant Slice
Choose just cheese or add any toppings you like excludes white based pizzas
GF Pizza
Pizza Dough
Whole Grandma
Food
Appetizers
6 Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.
12 Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and tossed in olive oil, Parmesan cheese served with side of homemade sauce.
6 Boneless Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
12 Boneless Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
Baked Caprese
Vito’s favorite. Toasted Italian bread topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic glaze.
6 Mozzarella Sticks
6 Traditional Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
12 Traditional Wings
mild / medium / hot / honey bbq / garlic parmesan / honey hot / mango habanero / golden bbq.
Calamari
Served with a zesty creamy lemon basil sauce.
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with diced tomatoes, onion, fresh basil and garlic, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
12 Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Jalapeno Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese
Mac and Cheese Riceball
riceballs filled with mac and cheese (6)
Meat riceball
riceballs filled with meat cheese and peas
Ranch
Made in-house
Side Meatballs (1)
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Sausage (1)
Side Sausage (2)
Marinara
Zucchini Sticks
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and black olives.
Side Ceasar Salad
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Large Ceasar Salad
Crisp, fresh romaine lettuce mixed with creamy caesar dressing topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Genoa salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, giardiniera.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Vito’s favorite. Crisp fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded bu alo chicken, onions, tomatoes, and black olives.
Caprese Salad
Thick sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Italian Pastas
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our stone oven.
Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with our homemade seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.
Lasagna Al Forno
Vito’s favorite. Layered lasagna pasta with seasoned ricotta, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta combined with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and house marinara sauce.
Shrimp Parm Spag
6 Italian breaded shrimp with spaghetti, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Penne Tomato Sauce
Penne pasta smothered in our marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Sausage and Peppers
Sausage, peppers and onions in our house marinara sauce.
Penne Roasted Red Pepper
Penne pasta with roasted red pepper cream sauce and Italian sausage
Penne Vodka Sauce
Penne pasta covered with our homemade vodka cream sauce.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with our creamy bolognese sauce.
Penne Broccoli, Chicken and Black Olives
Penne sautéed in garlic & oil.
Spaghetti with Clams
Vito’s favorite. Spaghetti with clams tossed in our homemade white clam sauce.
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini with roasted red peppers and mushrooms with our homemade alfredo sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo
Our house made alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Sausage Ravioli
Vito’s favorite. Half moon sausage ravioli served with spinach Alfredo sauce.
Fettucine Carbonara
Cream sauce with bacon and sweet peas
Bowtie with Pesto Sauce
Bowtie pasta coated with our creamy pesto sauce.
Portobello Ravioli
Vito’s favorite. Topped with creamy marsala sauce.
Kids Pasta
Your choice of penne, bowtie, spaghetti, fettuccine, butter or fresh marinara sauce for an additional charge. Alfredo, Pesto, Meat or Vodka sauce for additional charge.