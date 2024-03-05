Bubba's BBQ
100 Flat Creek Drive
Jackson, WY 83001
Breakfast
- Two Egg$14.00
Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
- Steak and Eggs$30.00
8oz top Sirloin, served with Two Eggs
- Chicken Fried$16.00
6oz Battered Cube Steak, served with Two Eggs
- Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Omelette$14.00
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers & Cheddar Cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$16.00
Ham & Cheddar Cheese
- Worker Special$9.99
- Cheese Omelet$13.00
Bubba's Specials
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Poached Eggs, Pomegrante Seeds, Arugula, Queso Fresco & Balsamic Glaze
- Yogurt Parfait$13.00
Greek Yogurt, Strawberry, Pomegranate, Strawberry Coulis, Local Granola.
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$12.00
Topped with Fresh Fruit and Brown Sugar
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Chorizo, Shrimp & Pico de Gallo, served over House-made Grits
- Felipe's Special$16.00
Crispy Hashbrowns Topped with House-smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder, Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions, Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo and Queso Fresco, with a Flour Tortilla on the Side
- Mexican Scramble$16.00
Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, hash browns, refried beans, shredded cheese and your choice of toast or Bubba's homade biscuit
- Breakfast Tacos$15.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, avocado, cilantro and onion, topped with salsa verde and queso fresco. Country spuds on the side.
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Crispy corn tortillas topped with black beans, two fried eggs, salsa verde, shredded jack cheese, queso fresco and a side of country spuds.
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, green chiles and sauteed onion wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with cheese, choice of red or green sauce & sour cream. Hashbrowns on the side.
- B-Fast specials$8.99
From the Griddle
- Pancake (1)$8.00
One sized flapjack served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two plate sized flapjacks served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- Banana Bread$14.00
Homemade banana bread topped with sliced fresh banana, pecans and mascarpone cream cheese
- FT Half$12.00
Half-sized portion of griddled texaz toast, served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- FT Full$16.00
Full-sized portion of griddled texaz toast, served with whipped butter and maple syrup
- Waffle$12.00
Old Fashioned buttermilk batter served with whipped butter and maple syrup
Specialty Benedicts
- Original Benedict$14.00
Toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs, Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce served with a side of country spuds
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
Toasted english muffin topped with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, tomato, avocado, poached eggs and homemade hollandaise. Served with a side of country spuds.
- Hunter's Benedict$16.00
Brioche toast topped with house-made elk & pork sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and bearnaise sauce with a side of country spuds.
Bubba's Big Biscuits
- Half BG$12.00
One of our delicious homemade biscuits topped with country sausage gravy.
- Full BG$16.00
Two of our delicious homemade biscuits topped with country sausage gravy.
- Ranch Hand$16.00
Our famous buttermilk biscuit topped with smoky pulled pork and homemade sausage gravy
- Biscuit Meat Sandwich$14.00
- Biscuit Sandwich$14.00
A big ole' biscuit stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs and shredded cheddar cheese
Kids Breakfast
- Muffin Sandwich$10.00
One egg, cheddar and ham on an english muffin served with a side of country spuds
- Kids French Toast$10.00
Classic griddled toast with your choice of bacon or sausage links
- Kids Pancakes$10.00
Junior-sized flapjacks with your choice of bacon or sausage links
- Kids Waffles$10.00
Old Fashioned buttermilk waffles, sprinkles and marscarpone cheese served with your choice of bacon or sausage links
- Yougurt & Fruit$10.00
Greek yogurt served with freshly cut fruit
Sides
Lunch/Dinner
Lunch Specials
- Ribs Special$20.00
Slow smoked daily
- BBQ Chicken Special$14.00
Quarter chicken, slow smoked
- Smoked Sausage Special$16.00
Grilled and smoked pork sausage
- Strips Special$14.00
Three all white meat tenders
- Brisket Special$16.00
Local sliced prime brisket
- Pork Special$16.00
Pulled, slow smoked pork shoulder with our Carolina sauce
- Lunch Special$15.99
Appetizers
- 6 Wings$10.00
Choose BBQ or buffalo style wings
- 12 Wings$19.00
Choose BBQ or buffalo style wings
- Burnt Ends Queso$12.00
Burnt ends cheese Sauce, topped with pico de gallo, served with a side of tortilla chips
- Onion Rings$12.00
Tossed in rib rub & parsley, served with side of bbq ranch
- Pickle Chips$10.00
Deep fried pickle chips with a side of bbq ranch
Soup & Salads
- Cup of Seasonal Soup$5.00
Ask your server about our current selection
- Bowl of Seasonal Soup$9.00
Ask your server about our current selection
- Cup of Beef Chili$6.00
Topped with sour cream, red onion & cheese
- Bowl of Beef Chili$10.00
Topped with sour cream, red onion & cheese
- Caesar$6.00+
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, & our homemade Caesar dressing
- Cobb$7.00+
Spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, egg & turkey tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette
- Winter$7.00+
Arugula, sweet potatoes, pepitas, radish, oranges, feta cheese in our citrus vinaigrette
- BBQ Ranch$6.00+
Romain lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, seasoned corn, avocado, tortilla strips & our homemade BBQ ranch dressing
- Pear$7.00+
Spinach, hazelnuts, pomegranate seeds & pears in our champagne vinaigrette
- Tossed Salad$6.00+
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
1/4 pound of prime beef brisket, topped with our homemade bbq sauce
- Pulled Chicken$14.00
1/4 pound of pulled chicken, tossed in our house sauce
- Sloppy Bubba$14.00
Local Prime brisket & pulled pork tossed in our Bubba's sauce
- Hamburger$14.00
1/3 pound of lean ground chuck
- Strip Sandwhich$16.00
Two breaded white meat chicken tenders
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
1/3 pound chicken breast marinated and charbroiled
- Pulled Pork$16.00
1/4 pound pulled , slow smoked pork shoulder topped with our Carolina sauce
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
American & cheddar cheese, served on multigrain toast
Combo Plates
Bubba' Plates
- Ribs Plate$32.00
Slow smoked over applewood
- Chicken Strip Plate$18.00
Four breaded white meat tenders
- Chicken Plate$20.00
Half chicken, slow smoked over apple wood, finished
- Top Sirloin$32.00
8oz cut sirloin
- Smoked Sausage Plate$20.00
Smoked & grilled sausage
- Brisket Plate$28.00
Local Prime Brisket, sliced and served with our House-made BBQ Sauce
- Pork Plate$24.00
Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder Tossed in our Carolina Sauce
Kids
- Kids Strips$10.00
Two Breaded White Meat Tenders
- Kids Chicken$10.00
Bone in Quarter Chicken
- Kids Ribs$10.00
Two Ribs, Slow Smoked over Applewood
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
American & Cheddar Cheese Served on Wheat Bread
- Kids Mac N Cheese$10.00
Served in our homemade cheese sauce
- Kids Corn Dog$10.00
Mini corn dogs
Dessert
A La Cart
- 1 Chicken Strip$2.25
- 1 Piece of Dark Chicken$6.00
- 1 Piece of White Chicken$6.00
- 1 Saint Louis Rib$4.00
- 1/2 LB Brisket$13.00
- 1/2 LB Sloppy Bubba$10.00
- 1/2 LB Pulled Pork$10.00
- 1/2 Pulled Chicken$10.00
- 1/4 LB Brisket$7.00
- 1/4 LB Sloppy Bubba$6.00
- 1/4 LB Pulled Pork$6.00
- 1/4 Pulled Chicken$6.00
- 1 Chicken Breast$6.00
- Burger Patty$5.00
- 1/4 Smoked Sausage$6.00
Bulk Order
- Pies$25.00
Per Pie
- Local Buns$1.50
Per Bun
- Beans -Pint$11.00
- Beans - Quart$16.00
- Beans - Half Gallon$26.00
- Beans - Gallon$46.00
- Coleslaw -Pint$11.00
- Coleslaw- Quart$16.00
- Coleslaw -Half Gallon$26.00
- Coleslaw - Gallon$46.00
- Potato Salad - Pint$11.00
- Potato Salad- Quart$16.00
- Potato Salad-Half Gallon$26.00
- Potato Salad-Gallon$46.00
- Mac n Cheese-Pint$11.00
- Mac n Cheese- Quart$16.00
- Mac n Cheese-Half Gallon$26.00
- Mac n Cheese-Gallon$46.00
- BBQ Sauces-Pint$6.00
- BBQ Sauces- Quart$11.00
- BBQ Sauces-Half Gallon$21.00
- BBQ Sauces-Gallon$36.00
- Salad Dressing -Pint$6.00
- Salad Dressing - Quart$11.00
- Salad Dressing -Half Gallon$21.00
- Salad Dressing -Gallon$36.00
- Pound Pork$28.00
Per Pound
- Pound Brisket$33.00
Per Pound
- Pound Pulled Chicken$24.00
Per Pound
- Pound Sloppy Bubba$22.00
Per Pound
- St. Louise Ribs -Rack$30.00
Per Rack
- 1/2 Chicken$19.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Elijah Craig$19.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Michter's$12.00
- Pendleton$7.00
- Whistle Pig$12.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Ten High$5.00
- Well Whiskey$10.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Elijah Craig$16.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$18.00
- Jim Beam
- Makers Mark
- Michter's
- Pendleton
- Whistle Pig
- Wyoming Whiskey
- Woodford Reserve
- Ten High
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Breakfast Mule$12.00
- Moscow Mimosa$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Proper Old Fashioned$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Cosmopolitan
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Elk Hunter$12.00
- Mountain Mule$13.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito
- Mudslide
- Screwdriver
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- White Russian
- Moscow Mule$12.00
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Specialty barbecue dishes & homemade pies draw a crowd at this old-school joint with booth seating.
100 Flat Creek Drive, Jackson, WY 83001
