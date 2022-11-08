Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buena Onda 1446 1st Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1446 1st Ave

New York, NY 10021

Popular Items

Esquite
Chicken Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla

Botanas

Buena Onda Guacamole

$11.50

Our fresh tableside guacamole made just the way you like it!

Gorditas

$13.00

Thick corn patties filled with spicy chorizo and roasted tomatillo sauce

Tamales

$7.00

Raja and cheese or pork in roasted guajillo sauce

Sopes con Huitlacoche

$12.00

Griddled masa roasted brussels sprouts goat cheese and salsa verde

Ceviche al Mezcal

$13.00

Shrimp cooked in a fresh lime roasted jalapeño and mezcal jicama cucumber cilantro

Pozole

$10.00

Pork hominy greens radish in an arbor dried chile broth

Esquite

$8.00

Steamed corn, roasted red peppers, and serrano chiles

Elotes

$10.00

Roasted corn on the cob with Mexican cream and queso añejo

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Fries

$12.00

Pozole De Puerco

$12.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Alitas Mango Hbanero

$12.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$14.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice

Tacos

Lengua Tacos

$8.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$6.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$8.00

Platos

Pollo con Mole

$20.00

Chicken drumstick covered with mole poblano served with rice and tortillas

Carne Asada

$28.00

Grilled skirt steak roasted corn and tomato-habanero sauce

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Corn tortillas rolls, chicken covered with salsa verde cream and queso añejo

Salmon Veracruz

$22.50

Mexican Salad

$9.50

Chile relleno

$18.50

Enchiladas con mole poblano

$19.00

Sides

Arroz Mexicano

$5.00

Arroz and Beans

$8.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$13.00

Burrito Fiestero Ancestral

$25.00

Burrito Fiestero Artesanal

$13.00

Creyente

$14.00

Don Amado Añejo

$18.00

Don Amado Joven

$15.00

Koch Espadín

$13.00

Koch Tepestate

$17.00

Koch Tobala

$17.00

Lejana y Sola

$17.00

Los Amantes Joven

$17.00

Los Amantes Reposado

$19.00

Mina Real

$13.00

Montelobos

$13.00

Señor Sotol

$12.00

Union

$12.00

Wahaka

$13.00

Xicaru Joven

$14.00

Xicaru Reposado

$16.00

koch Espadin Ancestral

$17.00

Ilegal Reposado

$16.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$20.00

Madre Espadin Y cuixe

$16.00

Yola Artesanal

$15.00

Cenizo Colonial

$12.00

Los Nahuales Anejo

$23.00

Alipus

$13.00

Lagrimas De Dolores Lamparillo

$19.00

Lagrimas De Dolores Castilla

$15.00

Todos Santos Tobasiche

$55.00

1oz 400 Conejos

$8.00

1oz Burrito Fiestero Ancestral

$13.00

1oz Burrito Fiestero Artesanal

$9.00

1oz Creyente

$9.00

1oz Don Fidencio

$10.00

1oz Koch

$8.00

1oz Lejana y Sola

$9.00

1oz Los Amantes

$8.00

1oz Montelobos

$8.00

1oz Papa Rey

$8.00

1oz Señor Sotol

$9.00

1oz Xicaru Joven

$8.00

1oz Xicaru Reposado

$9.00

2oz 400 Conejos

$13.00

2oz Burrito Fiestero Ancestral

$25.00

2oz Burrito Fiestero Artesanal

$16.00

2oz Creyente

$16.00

2oz Don Fidencio

$18.00

2oz Koch

$13.00

2oz Lejana y Sola

$16.00

2oz Los Amantes

$14.00

2oz Montelobos

$13.00

2oz Papa Rey

$13.00

2oz Señor Sotol

$14.00

2oz Xicaru Joven

$14.00

2oz Xicaru Reposado

$16.00

2oz Don Amado Joven

$15.00

2oz Don Amado Anejo

$18.00

2oz Union

$12.00

2oz Mina Real

$13.00

2oz Wahaka

$13.00

Castilla 2 Oz

$16.00

Los Amantes Reposado

$19.00

Blanco

Well Tequila

$11.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Centenario Blanco

$12.00

DeLeón Blanco

$15.00

Dobel

$17.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Paqui Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Senor Sotol

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Viva Joven

$13.00

Don julio

$18.00

Partida

$15.00

1800

$14.00

Espolon

$13.00

Real Zepeda independance Day Shot

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$23.00

DBL Corralejo Silver

$18.00

DBL DeLeón Blanco

$23.00

DBL Dobel Blanco

$26.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$21.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$18.00

DBL Paqui Blanco

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$23.00

DBL Senor Sotol

$18.00

DBL Siete Leguas

$20.00

DBL Viva Joven

$20.00

DBL Centenario

$18.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Paqui Blanco

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Centenario Blanco

$12.00

DeLeón Blanco

$15.00

Reposado

1800 Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corralejo Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Paqui Reposado

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$15.00

La Gritona

$12.00

Partida

$17.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$21.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$53.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$21.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$24.00

DBL Paqui Reposado

$21.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$24.00

DBL Siete Leguas Reposado

$23.00

Añejo

Casamigos Añejo

$18.00

Cazadores Añejo

$17.00

Corralejo Añejo

$16.00

DeLeón Añejo

$18.00

El Jimador Añejo

$13.00

Herradura Añejo

$18.00

Paqui Añejo

$17.00

Patron Añejo

$17.00

Partida

$19.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$19.00

Patron Cherry Cast

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$27.00

DBL Cazadores Añejo

$26.00

DBL Corralejo Anejo

$24.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$21.00

DBL DeLeón Añejo

$27.00

DBL El Jimador Anejo

$20.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$27.00

DBL Paqui Anejo

$26.00

Extra Añejo

1800 Cristalino

$28.00

Centenario Leyenda

$48.00

Cuervo La Familia

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino

$42.00

DBL Centenario Leyenda

$60.00

DBL Cuervo La Familia

$75.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$75.00

Draft Beer

Alewife LIC DFT

$9.00

Founders Oat DFT

$9.00

Merman IPA DFT

$6.00

Pacifico DFT

$9.00

Baja DFT

$9.00

Guinness DFT

$9.00

Mermaid DFT

$9.00

Negra Modelo

$9.00

Guiness

$10.00

Guinness plus jimador shot

$15.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Alagash white

$10.00

Downeast Cider

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Bud light Draft

$7.00

Game Time Bud Light

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel

$6.00

Heineken NA

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Corona Premier

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Coronita

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$8.00

Dos Equis Lager

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Negro Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Tecate

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Victoria

$9.00

Dead To Ego

$10.00

Bud Light Bottle

$7.00

Canned Beer

Ranch Water

$8.00

Reeds

$8.00

Lagunitas

$10.00

White Wine

GLS Carta Vieja Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Harken Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Line 39 Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$11.00

BTL Carta Vieja Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Line 39 Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Red Wine

GLS Alamo Malbec

$11.00

GLS Line 39 Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Harken Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Carte Vieja Cabernet

$11.00

BTL Alamo Malbec

$36.00

BTL Line 39 Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Harken Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Carte Vieja Cabernet

$36.00

Rose & Champagne

GLS Estandon Rose

$12.00

BTL Estandon Rose

$42.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Santa Marina Prosecco

$9.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Santa Marina Prosecco

$36.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mezcaleria serving small bites

Location

1446 1st Ave, New York, NY 10021

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

