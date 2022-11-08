Buena Onda 1446 1st Ave
1446 1st Ave
New York, NY 10021
Popular Items
Botanas
Buena Onda Guacamole
Our fresh tableside guacamole made just the way you like it!
Gorditas
Thick corn patties filled with spicy chorizo and roasted tomatillo sauce
Tamales
Raja and cheese or pork in roasted guajillo sauce
Sopes con Huitlacoche
Griddled masa roasted brussels sprouts goat cheese and salsa verde
Ceviche al Mezcal
Shrimp cooked in a fresh lime roasted jalapeño and mezcal jicama cucumber cilantro
Pozole
Pork hominy greens radish in an arbor dried chile broth
Esquite
Steamed corn, roasted red peppers, and serrano chiles
Elotes
Roasted corn on the cob with Mexican cream and queso añejo
Buffalo Wings
Fries
Pozole De Puerco
Hamburger
Alitas Mango Hbanero
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Chicken Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Mushroom Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh masa corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice
Tacos
Platos
Pollo con Mole
Chicken drumstick covered with mole poblano served with rice and tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled skirt steak roasted corn and tomato-habanero sauce
Enchiladas Verdes
Corn tortillas rolls, chicken covered with salsa verde cream and queso añejo
Salmon Veracruz
Mexican Salad
Chile relleno
Enchiladas con mole poblano
Mezcal
400 Conejos
Burrito Fiestero Ancestral
Burrito Fiestero Artesanal
Creyente
Don Amado Añejo
Don Amado Joven
Koch Espadín
Koch Tepestate
Koch Tobala
Lejana y Sola
Los Amantes Joven
Los Amantes Reposado
Mina Real
Montelobos
Señor Sotol
Union
Wahaka
Xicaru Joven
Xicaru Reposado
koch Espadin Ancestral
Ilegal Reposado
Fidencio Pechuga
Madre Espadin Y cuixe
Yola Artesanal
Cenizo Colonial
Los Nahuales Anejo
Alipus
Lagrimas De Dolores Lamparillo
Lagrimas De Dolores Castilla
Todos Santos Tobasiche
1oz 400 Conejos
1oz Burrito Fiestero Ancestral
1oz Burrito Fiestero Artesanal
1oz Creyente
1oz Don Fidencio
1oz Koch
1oz Lejana y Sola
1oz Los Amantes
1oz Montelobos
1oz Papa Rey
1oz Señor Sotol
1oz Xicaru Joven
1oz Xicaru Reposado
2oz 400 Conejos
2oz Burrito Fiestero Ancestral
2oz Burrito Fiestero Artesanal
2oz Creyente
2oz Don Fidencio
2oz Koch
2oz Lejana y Sola
2oz Los Amantes
2oz Montelobos
2oz Papa Rey
2oz Señor Sotol
2oz Xicaru Joven
2oz Xicaru Reposado
2oz Don Amado Joven
2oz Don Amado Anejo
2oz Union
2oz Mina Real
2oz Wahaka
Castilla 2 Oz
Los Amantes Reposado
Blanco
Well Tequila
Casamigos Silver
Centenario Blanco
DeLeón Blanco
Dobel
Herradura Silver
Milagro Silver
Paqui Blanco
Patron Silver
Senor Sotol
Siete Leguas Blanco
Viva Joven
Don julio
Partida
1800
Espolon
Real Zepeda independance Day Shot
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casamigos Silver
DBL Corralejo Silver
DBL DeLeón Blanco
DBL Dobel Blanco
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Paqui Blanco
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Senor Sotol
DBL Siete Leguas
DBL Viva Joven
DBL Centenario
Well Tequila
Paqui Blanco
Corralejo Silver
Casamigos Silver
Centenario Blanco
DeLeón Blanco
Reposado
1800 Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Paqui Reposado
Patron Reposado
Siete Leguas Reposado
La Gritona
Partida
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Cazadores Reposado
DBL Clase Azul Reposado
DBL Corralejo Reposado
DBL Herradura Reposado
DBL Paqui Reposado
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Siete Leguas Reposado
Añejo
Casamigos Añejo
Cazadores Añejo
Corralejo Añejo
DeLeón Añejo
El Jimador Añejo
Herradura Añejo
Paqui Añejo
Patron Añejo
Partida
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Cherry Cast
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Cazadores Añejo
DBL Corralejo Anejo
DBL Corralejo Reposado
DBL DeLeón Añejo
DBL El Jimador Anejo
DBL Herradura Anejo
DBL Paqui Anejo
Extra Añejo
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Rose & Champagne
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Mezcaleria serving small bites
1446 1st Ave, New York, NY 10021