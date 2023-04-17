Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Boy 234 Sweden Street

review star

No reviews yet

234 Sweden Street

Caribou, ME 04736

Food

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.99

Single Patty Hamburger. Comes Plain. Add your favorite toppings!

Cheeseburger

$5.89

Single Patty, American Cheese. Comes plain. Add your favorite toppings!

Double Cheeseburger

$8.89

Double Patty. American Cheese. Comes plain. Add your favorite toppings!

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.39

Single Patty Cheeseburger, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon. Comes Plain. Add your favorite toppings!

Pizza Burger

$6.29

Single Patty Burger, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese. Most add: Grilled onions and mushrooms!

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Burger

$6.59

Single Patty Burger, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, Ken's Ranch Dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$6.49

Singled Patty Burger, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, Deluxe!

The Big Boy

$10.29

Tripple Patty Burger, fulled loaded with Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Pickles!

The Viking Burger

$10.29

Double Patty Burger, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, Fried Egg, Deluxe!

BBQ Burger

$6.89

Single Patty Burger. Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Hot Dogs

Footlong Red Hot Dog

$6.29

Red Hot Dog

$3.30

Whistle Dog

$4.49

Seafood

Fried Scallops

$22.49

Haddock Nuggets

$13.95

Haddock Burger

$6.68

Clam Strips

$16.95

Whole Clams

$26.95

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$8.79

Chicken Wings

$9.29+

Popcorn Chicken

$7.79

Chicken Nuggets (10 pc)

$6.48

Wraps & Sandwiches

Chicken Wrap

$8.48

Chicken Sandwich

$6.98

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.49

Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.29

Italian Sausage

$9.29

B.L.T

$5.08

Rolls

Lobster Roll

$16.88

Clam Strip Roll

$8.48

Whole Clam Roll

$12.70

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.48

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Veggie Basket

$11.48

Sides

Homeade Fries

$4.08+

Onion Rings

$4.58+

Waffle Fries

$4.58+

Poutine Fries

$6.20+

Poutine Royal

$11.58

Smiley Fries

$1.28+

Cole Slaw

$1.42+

Gravy

$1.42

Kids Meals

Chicken Fingers (2pc)

$5.29

Chicken Nuggets (4pc)

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.48

Mac & Cheese

$5.48

Kids Cheese Burger (2.5 oz)

$5.28

Kids Hot Dog (Red)

$5.88

Beverages

Fountain Beverages

Pepsi

$1.82+

Diet Pepsi

$1.82+

Mountian Dew

$1.82+

Orange Crush

$1.82+

Root Beer

$1.82+

Fruit Punch

$1.82+

Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50+

Bottled Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$2.48

Mountain Dew

$2.48

Orange Crush

$2.48

Pepsi

$2.48

Root Beer

$2.48

Tea

$2.48

Stary

$2.48

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.55

Blue Gatorade

$2.55

Desserts

Dairy Bar Novelties

Aroostook Delight

$6.48

Caribou Mud

$6.18

The Mud Hole

$6.18

Classic Parfait

$6.18

Rock 'N' Roll Parfait

$6.48

Brownie Batter Parfait

$6.18

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.88

Smores Parfait

$6.18

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$6.48

Elvis Sundae

$5.88

Cones, Dishes & Pints

Soft Serve

$1.08+

Hard Serve

$3.08+

Waffle Cone

$4.22+

Hard Serve Pint

$4.88

Soft Serve Pints

$3.88

Sundaes

Soft Serve Sundae

$3.28+

Hard Serve Sundae

$3.58+

Doggy Sundae

Shakes and Floats

Soft Milkshake

$3.72+

Hard Milkshake

$4.02+

Float (16 oz)

$3.18+

Twisters & Splits

Twister

$4.28+

Soft Banana Split

$6.58

Hard Banana Split

$6.88
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 Sweden Street, Caribou, ME 04736

Directions

