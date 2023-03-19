Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Queens

96-19 23rd Avenue

Queens, NY 11369

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Mexican Coca-Cola

Food

Signature Smash Burger (Deluxe)

Our signature smashed burger. Brioche buns are topped with our Signature Sauce, Ketchup, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles.

Single Burger Queen

$9.00

Brioche, Single Cheeseburger, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Double Burger Queen

Double Burger Queen

$12.00

Brioche, Double Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Triple Burger Queen

$15.00

Brioche, Triple Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Single Burger Queen-Veggie

Single Burger Queen-Veggie

$11.00

Brioche, Single Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Double Burger Queen-Veggie

Double Burger Queen-Veggie

$14.00

Brioche, Double Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Triple Burger Queen-Veggie

$17.00

Brioche, Triple Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup

Regular Smash Burger

All Smash Burgers Come with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Signature Sauce & Ketchup

Single Burger

$7.00

Brioche, Single Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$10.00

Brioche, Double Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$13.00

Brioche, Triple Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Single Burger- Veggie

$9.00

Brioche, Single Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Double Burger- Veggie

$12.00

Brioche, Double Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Triple Burger- Veggie

$15.00

Brioche, Triple Veggie (Beyond Meat) Cheeseburger, Grilled Onions, Special Sauce & Ketchup.

Signature Sandwich

Brioche, Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich Topped with Pickled Cabbage & Our Signature Honey Sauce.
Queens Chick

Queens Chick

$13.00

Brioche, Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich Topped with Pickled Cabbage & Our Signature Honey Sauce.

Fries & Sauces

Seasoned Fries & Sauces
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00

Topped with Salt and Pepper

Salt & Vinegar Fries

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$5.00

Salt & Vinegar Flavored

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Topped with Truffle zest and Parmesan cheese. Comes with Truffle Aioli on the side.

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

$1.00

Our signature pink sauce

Truffle Aioli

Truffle Aioli

$1.50

Our signature truffle aioli

Drinks

Shakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50
Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$7.00
Habichuela Con Dulce *Limited Time Only*

Habichuela Con Dulce *Limited Time Only*

$7.00

Canned Soda

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75
Coke zero

Coke zero

$1.75Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.75
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$1.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Glass Bottle Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00
Country Club- Frambuesa

Country Club- Frambuesa

$3.00
Country Club- Merengue

Country Club- Merengue

$3.00
Postobon (Apple)

Postobon (Apple)

$3.00
Jarritos (Guava)

Jarritos (Guava)

$3.00
Jarritos (Lime)

Jarritos (Lime)

$3.00
Jarritos (Mandarin)

Jarritos (Mandarin)

$3.00
Jarritos (Pineapple)

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$3.00

Jarritos (Tamarind)

$3.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Stewart's Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Stewart’s Grape Soda

Stewart's Grape Soda

$3.00
Stewart’s Orange ‘n Cream

Stewart's Orange 'n Cream

$3.00
Stewart’s Root Beer

Stewart's Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water- San Pellegrino

Sparkling Water- San Pellegrino

$3.00
Canada Dry-Seltzer Water

Canada Dry-Seltzer Water

$2.00

Spindrift Sparkling-Lemon

$2.00
Spindrift Sparkling-Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Sparkling-Raspberry Lime

$2.00
Hint- Watermelon Infused Water

Hint- Watermelon Infused Water

$3.00
Hint- Raspberry Infused Water

Hint- Raspberry Infused Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American smash burger restaurant. We sell fries by the flavor, smashed burgers, vegetarian options available, a fried-chicken sandwich and milkshakes as well. Everything is made to order and fresh! We invite you to come taste the difference.

Website

Location

96-19 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11369

Directions

