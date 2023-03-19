Burger Queens
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
American smash burger restaurant. We sell fries by the flavor, smashed burgers, vegetarian options available, a fried-chicken sandwich and milkshakes as well. Everything is made to order and fresh! We invite you to come taste the difference.
96-19 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11369
