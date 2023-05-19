BurnBox - Waldorf BurnBox - Waldorf

NAKED BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$11.49

Crispy, flavorful, and guilt-free - BurnBox's Naked Baked Wings are the perfect snack or meal for any occasion. Our wings are baked to perfection, eliminating the need for greasy frying while still achieving the ideal crispiness. Plus, our signature seasoning blend packs a punch of flavor that will leave your taste buds begging for more.