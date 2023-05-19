BurnBox - Waldorf BurnBox - Waldorf

Restaurant header imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

2921 Crain Highway

Waldorf, MD 20601

Food Menu

Pizza

CRAB CATCHER

CRAB CATCHER

$15.95

Seafood Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella , Lump Crab Meat, Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Cherry Tomato Finished With Fresh Parsley & Old Bay Seasoning

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$13.49

Do you love pizza? At BurnBox, you can choose from a variety of crust, cheeses toppings, premium options, and 25 finishing options to perfect your pizza.

LUCKY BBQ CHICKEN

LUCKY BBQ CHICKEN

$12.49

House-Made Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella , Smoked Gouda, Roasted Chicken, Bacon & Sliced Red Onion Finished With Cilantro & Bbq Sauce

PLANT LOVER

PLANT LOVER

$12.49

Basil Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Artichoke, Black Olives, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Dried Basil

BURNBOX

BURNBOX

$12.49

spicy red sauce, shredded Mozzarella, two types of pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, hot honey & grated parmesan

MEAT ME UP

MEAT ME UP

$12.49

house-made red sauce, shredded mozzarella , pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon

BUFFALO SOLDIER

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$12.49

House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle and Ranch Drizzle

CHEESE OVERLOAD

CHEESE OVERLOAD

$11.49

House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Oil Drizzle, Parsley Flakes

BUZZ BOY - 1 Topping Pizza

BUZZ BOY - 1 Topping Pizza

$11.49

House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and 1 Topping of your choice.

PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$9.95

We perfected BRICK OVEN PIZZA with this classic called the Plain Jane! Made with House Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil Flakes.

Wings

NAKED BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$11.49

Crispy, flavorful, and guilt-free - BurnBox's Naked Baked Wings are the perfect snack or meal for any occasion. Our wings are baked to perfection, eliminating the need for greasy frying while still achieving the ideal crispiness. Plus, our signature seasoning blend packs a punch of flavor that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

NAKED WING 16PC

$22.49

Crispy, flavorful, and guilt-free - BurnBox's Naked Baked Wings are the perfect snack or meal for any occasion. Our wings are baked to perfection, eliminating the need for greasy frying while still achieving the ideal crispiness. Plus, our signature seasoning blend packs a punch of flavor that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

BUFFALO WING 8PC

$11.49

8pc Buffalo Wings are crispy, baked, chicken wings coated in a spicy, red sauce. (All Flats or Drums only not available at this time.)

BUFFALO BAKED WINGS - 16PC

BUFFALO BAKED WINGS - 16PC

$22.49

16pc Buffalo Wings are crispy, baked, chicken wings coated in a spicy, red sauce. (All Flats or Drums only not available at this time.)

BBQ BAKED WINGS - 8PC

BBQ BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$11.49

BBQ Wings - 8pc Our baked chicken wings smothered in barbecue sauce. Crispy inside and sweet and sticky on the outside! (All Flats or Drums only not available at this time.)

BBQ WING 16pc

$22.49
HONEY LEMON PEPPER BAKED WINGS - 8PC

HONEY LEMON PEPPER BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$11.49

Honey Lemon Pepper Wings - 8pc These lemon pepper wings are crispy baked chicken wings brushed with lemon pepper and drizzled in honey. An easy appetizer or main course that's even better with pizza. (All Flats or Drums only not available at this time.)

HONEY LEMON PEPPER BAKED WINGS - 16PC

HONEY LEMON PEPPER BAKED WINGS - 16PC

$22.49

Honey Lemon Pepper Wings - 16pc These lemon pepper wings are crispy baked chicken wings brushed with lemon pepper and drizzled in honey. An easy appetizer or main course that's even better with pizza. (All Flats or Drums only not available at this time.)

Salads

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$10.95

BYO Salad - Choose from a variety of greens, 25 toppings options, and one of our house dressings to perfect your salad.

SPINACH ROCKS

SPINACH ROCKS

$9.95

The salad starts with fresh baby spinach leaves and then gets lots of goodies: sliced red onion, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, candied walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette.

KALE CEASAR

KALE CEASAR

$9.95

crispy kale, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese & garlic croutons

GREEN GARDEN

GREEN GARDEN

$9.95

This spring mix salad has all your favorite toppings including cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette

Drinks

Life Water - 20oz

$2.99

Life Water - 20oz

Crush Grape - 20oz

$2.99

Life Water - 20oz

Crush Orange - 20oz

$2.99

Crush Orange - 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

Pure Leaf Brewed Tea

$3.29

Pepsi 20oz

Smart Water - 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Pepsi 20oz

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi 20oz

Turkey Hill - Lemonade Tea

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

Turkey Hill - Fruit Punch

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

Turkey Hill - Green Tea

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

Turkey Hill - Lemonade

$2.99
Natalies 16 oz. Orange Juice

Natalies 16 oz. Orange Juice

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Guava Lemonade

Natalies 16 oz. Guava Lemonade

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Tangerine

Natalies 16 oz. Tangerine

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Grapefruit

Natalies 16 oz. Grapefruit

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Organic Orange Juice

Natalies 16 oz. Organic Orange Juice

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Strawberry Lemonade

Natalies 16 oz. Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Natural Lemonade

Natalies 16 oz. Natural Lemonade

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Carrot Ginger

Natalies 16 oz. Carrot Ginger

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Orange Mango

Natalies 16 oz. Orange Mango

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Orange Pineapple

Natalies 16 oz. Orange Pineapple

$4.99
Natalies 16 oz. Blood Orange

Natalies 16 oz. Blood Orange

$4.99

Combo Specials

Make your meal complete with a combo special. Add on a game changer salad with any pizza or wings for just $6.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$19.95

Do you love pizza? At BurnBox, you can choose from a variety of crust, cheeses toppings, premium options, and 25 finishing options to perfect your pizza.

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BYO Salad - Choose from a variety of greens, 25 toppings options, and one of our house dressings to perfect your salad.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2921 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

