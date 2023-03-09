Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiesta TexMex

review star

No reviews yet

--3010 Waldorf Market Place

Waldorf, MD 20603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Southwest chicken eggrolls

$11.99

served with cilantro ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

stuffed with cream cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.99

10 wings choice of sauce

Guacamole Small

Guacamole Small

$3.99

mixed with tomatoes onions & cilantro

Guacamole Large

Guacamole Large

$6.99

mixed with tomatoes onions & cilantro

Mini Tostadas

Mini Tostadas

$10.99

3 fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Add meat for an additional charge

Queso Sauce Small

Queso Sauce Small

$5.99
Queso Sauce Large

Queso Sauce Large

$8.99
Pile High Nachos

Pile High Nachos

$10.99

topped with refried beans, shredded cheese or queso sauce. Served with side of sour cream & guacamole. Add meat for an additional charge

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

served with ranch

Giant Tex-Mex Nachos

Giant Tex-Mex Nachos

$24.99

Topped with variety of meats (shredded beef, shredded chicken, chicken fajita and steak fajita with refried beans, queso sauce or shredded cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with refried beans, carne asada, shredded cheese or queso sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Lunch Specials

Fiesta Tequila Lime Chicken

$15.99

seasoned breast topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, rice, charro beans

Pollo Asado

$14.99

Marinated chicken served with rice and charro beans

Giant Quesadilla

Giant Quesadilla

$10.99

giant flour tortilla with cheddar cheese served with guac and sour cream. Add meat for an additional charge.

Fiesta Burrito

Fiesta Burrito

$10.99

giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado. Add choice of meat for an additional charge.

Flautas Chicken Tex-Mex

Flautas Chicken Tex-Mex

$14.99

Rolled chicken tacos topped with sour cream and guac. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

$13.99

3 enchiladas choice of meat or cheese topped with special sauce and cheese served with lettuce tomatoes, rice and refried beans

Milanesa a la caballo

$14.99

Thinly pounded breaded beef topped with 2 fried eggs served with fries

Crab Enchiladas

$16.99

rolled tortilla stuffed with crab meat, with a special seafood sauce topped with monterrey cheese served with refried beans, rice, lettuce and tomatoes

Half Torta & Soup

$12.99

Half Torta & House Salad

$12.99

Soup & House Salad

$12.99

Tortas

Chicken Fajita Torta

$12.50

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Steak Torta

$13.00

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Pastor Torta

$12.50

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Shredded Beef Torta

$12.75

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Shredded Chicken Torta

$12.50

Barbacoa Torta (weekends only)

$13.00

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Lengua Torta (weekends only)

$13.00

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Milanesa Torta

$12.75

telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat

Tacos

Fish taco

Fish taco

$3.55

filled with mexican cole slaw, avocado, tomatoes and topped with homemade tartar sauce

Shrimp taco

$3.55

filled with mexican cole slaw, avocado, tomatoes and topped with homemade tartar sauce

Carnitas taco (weekends only)

$2.75

topped with onion and cilantro

Lengua taco (weekends only)

$4.00

topped with onion and cilantro

Chicken fajita taco

$3.00

topped with lettuce and tomatoes

Steak fajita taco

$3.25

topped with lettuce and tomatoes

Pastor taco

$2.99

topped with onion and cilantro

ground beef taco

$2.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Grilled chicken sandwich

$13.79

brioche bread, jalapeno roasted garlic lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado. Served witrh fries

Birria Burger

$13.99

brioche bread with beef birria hamburger patty, american and jack cheese aioli sauce,red onion & cilantro. Served witrh fries

Classic burger

$11.59

brioche bread with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries

Jalapeno burger

$12.49

brioche bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, jalapeno, lettuce, onion and tomatoes. Served with fries

Veggie burger

$12.49

made from plant base ingredients. on a brioche bun, mayonnaise pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with fries.

Carnes

Alambres

Alambres

$19.99

marinated steak kabobs with green & red peppers and onions. Served with charro or refried beans, rice, guac lettuce and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$19.99

Marinated london broil steak served with mexican rice, refried or charro beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Flanken cut beef ribs

$22.99Out of stock

marinated with chipotle mezcal and special seasonings served with garlic mashed potatoes & broccoli

Picanha

$20.99

Picanha steak prepared to your specification. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Ribeye

$24.99

Ribeye steak prepared to your specification. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Sizzling Fajitas

Steak fajitas

Steak fajitas

$19.25

Beef skirt fajitas with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled chicken fajitas with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Combo fajitas

$19.25

Grilled chicken& shrimp with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Grilled shrimp with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Fiesta TexMex fajitas

Fiesta TexMex fajitas

$22.00

Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$20.99

Hand-breaded fried tilapia comes with grilled vegetables & rice.

Red Snapper

$28.99

Whole red snapper, served with grilled vegetables & rice

Tilapia & Shrimp

$21.00

Pan-seared marinated shrimp and tilapia fillet, served with grilled vegetables & rice

Blackened Salmon

$21.99

Grilled blackened salmon fillet, served with grilled vegetables & rice

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.99

shrimp infused with garlic olive oil, onions, butter & parsley, served with grilled vegetables & rice.

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.99

White Rice

$2.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.99

Garlic mashed potatoes

$2.50

Refried beans

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.99

French Fries

$2.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.45

Charro Beans

$3.45

Flour tortillas

$0.99

Sour cream

$0.99

Pico de gallo

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

small quesadilla

$2.99

Guacamole Side

$1.75

Side Fajita Salad

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids chicken tenders

$6.99

Kids chicken tacos

$7.99

Kids cheese quesadilla

$6.49

Kids hamburger

$6.49

Salads

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce,tortilla strips and spicy jalapeno ranch dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.59

dip fry tortilla bowl filled with lettuce ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, sour cream and guac

House Salad

$12.50

salad mix with tomatoes, cheese cucumber,red onion, & grilled chkn

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

comes with romaine lettuce tossed in garlic caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

salad mix with tomatoes, roasted corn,black beans, onions,avocado and cheddar blend with cilantro ranch

Churrasco Salad

$15.75

salad mkx tossed in fresh lemon vinnaigrette, topped with tomatoes shredded carrots,cheddar cheese and chimichurri flank steak

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

chicken soup with corn, black beans. topped with cheddar blend avocado & tortilla strips

Cream of crab

$6.29

homemade crab soup topped with old bay and parsley

Desserts

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$7.99

Strawberry Taco

$10.00

homemade flour taco filled with fresh strawberries,ice ceram and chocolate drizzle

Churro Bites

$10.00

served with cinnamon sugar and chocolate dipping sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in sweet milk mixture

Ice cream bowl

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$9.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Jamaica

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$5.99

kids drink no entree

$1.50

Hand Crafted Beverage

Dragon Fruit Mango lemonade

$3.79

Mixed Berry lemonade

$3.79

Lavender Rose lemonade

$3.79

Strawberry Passion Fruit lemonade

$3.79

Strawberry Mango lemonade

$3.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Blue Hawaiian

$3.95

Piña Colada Blue N Red

$4.00

Drink specials

Drink special

Strawberry

$5.99

Taco Tuesday

TT Shrimp taco

$1.99

TT Pastor taco

$1.99

TT Beef fajita taco

$1.99

TT Chicken fajita taco

$1.99

TT Ground beef taco

$1.99

TT Shredded beef taco

$1.99

TT Shredded chicken taco

$1.99

TT Fish taco

$1.99

Weekend Special

Quesabirria tacos

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

--3010 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Tails Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
173 SAINT PATRICKS DR WALDORF, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
35 St. Patrick’s Drive Waldorf, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Grille No. 13 - 3016 Waldorf Market Pl
orange starNo Reviews
3016 Waldorf Market Pl Saint Charles, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3610 Crain Hwy Waldorf, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
Rock & Toss Crab House - Waldorf - waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
2928 Festival Way Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
Southern Maryland Crabs and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
3619 Leonardtown Road Waldorf, MD 20601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waldorf
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston