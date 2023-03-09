Fiesta TexMex
No reviews yet
--3010 Waldorf Market Place
Waldorf, MD 20603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Southwest chicken eggrolls
served with cilantro ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers
stuffed with cream cheese
Chicken Wings
10 wings choice of sauce
Guacamole Small
mixed with tomatoes onions & cilantro
Guacamole Large
mixed with tomatoes onions & cilantro
Mini Tostadas
3 fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Add meat for an additional charge
Queso Sauce Small
Queso Sauce Large
Pile High Nachos
topped with refried beans, shredded cheese or queso sauce. Served with side of sour cream & guacamole. Add meat for an additional charge
Fried Pickles
served with ranch
Giant Tex-Mex Nachos
Topped with variety of meats (shredded beef, shredded chicken, chicken fajita and steak fajita with refried beans, queso sauce or shredded cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Carne Asada Fries
Fries topped with refried beans, carne asada, shredded cheese or queso sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Lunch Specials
Fiesta Tequila Lime Chicken
seasoned breast topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, rice, charro beans
Pollo Asado
Marinated chicken served with rice and charro beans
Giant Quesadilla
giant flour tortilla with cheddar cheese served with guac and sour cream. Add meat for an additional charge.
Fiesta Burrito
giant flour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado. Add choice of meat for an additional charge.
Flautas Chicken Tex-Mex
Rolled chicken tacos topped with sour cream and guac. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes
Tex-Mex Enchiladas
3 enchiladas choice of meat or cheese topped with special sauce and cheese served with lettuce tomatoes, rice and refried beans
Milanesa a la caballo
Thinly pounded breaded beef topped with 2 fried eggs served with fries
Crab Enchiladas
rolled tortilla stuffed with crab meat, with a special seafood sauce topped with monterrey cheese served with refried beans, rice, lettuce and tomatoes
Half Torta & Soup
Half Torta & House Salad
Soup & House Salad
Tortas
Chicken Fajita Torta
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Steak Torta
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Pastor Torta
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Shredded Beef Torta
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Shredded Chicken Torta
Barbacoa Torta (weekends only)
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Lengua Torta (weekends only)
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Milanesa Torta
telera bread filled with refried beans lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & cream choice of meat
Tacos
Fish taco
filled with mexican cole slaw, avocado, tomatoes and topped with homemade tartar sauce
Shrimp taco
filled with mexican cole slaw, avocado, tomatoes and topped with homemade tartar sauce
Carnitas taco (weekends only)
topped with onion and cilantro
Lengua taco (weekends only)
topped with onion and cilantro
Chicken fajita taco
topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Steak fajita taco
topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Pastor taco
topped with onion and cilantro
ground beef taco
Sandwiches & Burgers
Grilled chicken sandwich
brioche bread, jalapeno roasted garlic lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado. Served witrh fries
Birria Burger
brioche bread with beef birria hamburger patty, american and jack cheese aioli sauce,red onion & cilantro. Served witrh fries
Classic burger
brioche bread with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries
Jalapeno burger
brioche bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, jalapeno, lettuce, onion and tomatoes. Served with fries
Veggie burger
made from plant base ingredients. on a brioche bun, mayonnaise pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with fries.
Carnes
Alambres
marinated steak kabobs with green & red peppers and onions. Served with charro or refried beans, rice, guac lettuce and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Marinated london broil steak served with mexican rice, refried or charro beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Flanken cut beef ribs
marinated with chipotle mezcal and special seasonings served with garlic mashed potatoes & broccoli
Picanha
Picanha steak prepared to your specification. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Ribeye
Ribeye steak prepared to your specification. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Sizzling Fajitas
Steak fajitas
Beef skirt fajitas with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken fajitas with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Combo fajitas
Grilled chicken& shrimp with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Fiesta TexMex fajitas
Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Hand-breaded fried tilapia comes with grilled vegetables & rice.
Red Snapper
Whole red snapper, served with grilled vegetables & rice
Tilapia & Shrimp
Pan-seared marinated shrimp and tilapia fillet, served with grilled vegetables & rice
Blackened Salmon
Grilled blackened salmon fillet, served with grilled vegetables & rice
Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo
shrimp infused with garlic olive oil, onions, butter & parsley, served with grilled vegetables & rice.
Sides
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Cilantro Lime Rice
Garlic mashed potatoes
Refried beans
Broccoli
French Fries
Grilled Veggies
Charro Beans
Flour tortillas
Sour cream
Pico de gallo
Avocado
Cheddar Cheese
small quesadilla
Guacamole Side
Side Fajita Salad
Kids Menu
Salads
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce,tortilla strips and spicy jalapeno ranch dressing
Taco Salad
dip fry tortilla bowl filled with lettuce ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, sour cream and guac
House Salad
salad mix with tomatoes, cheese cucumber,red onion, & grilled chkn
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
comes with romaine lettuce tossed in garlic caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad
salad mix with tomatoes, roasted corn,black beans, onions,avocado and cheddar blend with cilantro ranch
Churrasco Salad
salad mkx tossed in fresh lemon vinnaigrette, topped with tomatoes shredded carrots,cheddar cheese and chimichurri flank steak
Soups
Desserts
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
Strawberry Taco
homemade flour taco filled with fresh strawberries,ice ceram and chocolate drizzle
Churro Bites
served with cinnamon sugar and chocolate dipping sauce
Tres Leches Cake
is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in sweet milk mixture
Ice cream bowl
Bread Pudding
Drinks
Hand Crafted Beverage
Drink specials
Taco Tuesday
Weekend Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
--3010 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf, MD 20603