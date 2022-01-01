Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Salad

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

review star

No reviews yet

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd

Covington, KY 41011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Soft Drinks*

Ale 8 20oz BTL*

Ale 8 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Barq's Red Cream Soda 20oz BTL*

Barq's Red Cream Soda 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Cherry Coke 20oz BTL*

Cherry Coke 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle*

Coca Cola 20oz Bottle*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Coke VANILLA 20oz BTL*

Coke VANILLA 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Coke ZERO 20oz BTL*

Coke ZERO 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Coke ZERO Cherry 20oz BTL*

Coke ZERO Cherry 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz BTL*

Diet Coke 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Fanta Orange 20oz BTL*

Fanta Orange 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Mello Yellow 20oz BTL*

Mello Yellow 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Mr Pibb 20oz BTL*

Mr Pibb 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Sprite 20oz BTL*

Sprite 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Sprite Zero 20oz BTL*

Sprite Zero 20oz BTL*

$2.49

Sold in 20oz Bottle

Hot Coffee/Tea

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.50+

Custom roast from La Terza

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with milk foam

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and hot water

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk foam, caramel

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai tea, steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Brewed in a tea press

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Cold Coffee/Tea

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.00+
Iced House Coffee

Iced House Coffee

$2.75+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.75+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Featured Coffees

CinnaHoney

CinnaHoney

$5.25+
Lavendar Vanilla

Lavendar Vanilla

$5.25+
White Toffee Cinnamon Latte

White Toffee Cinnamon Latte

$5.25+
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.25+
Cinnamon Roll Latte

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.50+

Beer

Rhinegeist Truth*

Rhinegeist Truth*

$5.00
Rhinegeist Knowledge*

Rhinegeist Knowledge*

$6.00
Rhinegeist Cheetah*

Rhinegeist Cheetah*

$5.00
Rhinegeist Blizzberry*

Rhinegeist Blizzberry*

$5.00
Rhinegeist Bubbles*

Rhinegeist Bubbles*

$5.00
Miller Lite*

Miller Lite*

$4.00

Seltzers

White Claw Single Can*

White Claw Single Can*

$5.00
Spirit Fruit Vodka Soda Single Can*

Spirit Fruit Vodka Soda Single Can*

Wine

Grayson Cabernet Sauvignon*

Grayson Cabernet Sauvignon*

$20.00
Los Cardos Dona Paula Malbec*

Los Cardos Dona Paula Malbec*

$20.00
Santa Cristina Chianti Superiore*

Santa Cristina Chianti Superiore*

$20.00
Great American Wine Co Cabernet Sauvignon*

Great American Wine Co Cabernet Sauvignon*

$20.00
Great American Wine Co Red Blend*

Great American Wine Co Red Blend*

$20.00
Sparkling Rose - Gran Sello

Sparkling Rose - Gran Sello

$15.00
Pinot Grigio - Santa Cristina

Pinot Grigio - Santa Cristina

$20.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Chloe

Sauvignon Blanc - Chloe

$20.00
Chardonnay - Les Volets

Chardonnay - Les Volets

$25.00
Moscato - Cupcake

Moscato - Cupcake

$18.00

Cocktails

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

A bottle of bubbles and a quart of OJ. Makes 6-7 mimosas.

Mimosa-A-Go-Go

Mimosa-A-Go-Go

$8.00

Haven't you always wanted a mimosa in a sippy cup with a straw? 16oz.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We've got you from your morning coffee and breakfast sandwich to lunch with co-workers and all the way through a great glass of wine at the end of the day.

Location

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington, KY 41011

Directions

Gallery
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
orange star4.6 • 2,462
129 E 2nd St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Y - Hangry Omar's - 401 Greenup St
orange starNo Reviews
401 Greenup St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
703 Madison Ave Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - At The Banks
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati - 701 Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
701 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Queen City
orange star4.4 • 2,454
301 East 4th St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
orange star4.6 • 2,462
129 E 2nd St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Otto's Covington
orange star4.7 • 1,567
521 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Frida 602
orange star4.4 • 1,239
602 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Bouquet Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 952
519 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Braxton Brewing Company - 27 W 7th St.
orange star4.7 • 708
27 W 7th St. Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar
orange star4.7 • 541
629 Main Street Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Covington
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston