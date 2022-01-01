Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cabin Creek Brewing 577 22nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

577 22nd Street

Georgetown, CO 80444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Chicken Wings
Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Fried Veggie Basket

$12.00

Battered, fried and served with avocado ranch

Loaded Colorado Tots

$12.00

Tater tots topped with applewood bacon, green chiles, jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheeses, cilantro with avocado ranch

Buffalo Tots

$12.00

Tater tots topped with beer-roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Buffalo, habanero thai chili, or BBQ, served tossed OR naked. Ranch or blue cheese for dipping

Pretzel Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Served with housemade beer cheese sauce

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chipotle salsa served with tri-colored tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chili con queso served with tri-colored tortilla chips

Chips with Queso & Salsa

$10.00

Tri-colored tortilla chips served with chili con queso and chipotle salsa

Extra Chips

$3.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Authentic hand-crafted from XLVII's bakery in Thornton, CO. Flavors: plain, jalapeno, bacon and cheddar, or vegan. Served with queso or beer cheese

Queso Fries

$10.00

House fries smothered in queso, topped with jalapeno, red onion, cilantro

Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Half House

$7.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine with croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp Romaine with croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, dried cherries, pickled red onion, feta, toasted barley, choice of dressing

Half Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, dried cherries, pickled red onion, feta, toasted barley, choice of dressing

Brewpub Favorites

Cabin Burger

$16.00

Chuck angus patty, with housemade beer cheese sauce, caramelized onion and arugula served on a pretzel bun

Classic Burger

$14.00

Chuck angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a potato bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brined and breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo served on a potato bun

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod filets served with "Cheaters" tartar sauce, "Slinger" cole slaw, and house fries

Sandwich of Day

$16.00

Chef's Choice

Smoked Elk Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst

$10.00

Smoked Elk Bratwurst with roasted jalapenos, cheddar cheese, cooked in Argentine Amber Lager. With or without sauerkraut

Thuringer Bratwurst

$10.00

Original German Bratwurst made with beef, pork, and veal cooked in Argentine Amber Lager. With or without sauerkraut

Chicago Style Italian Beef

$15.00

CCB's take on the Chicago classic. Argentine Amber braised beer, au jus, spicy giardiniera on a toasted hoagie

Chicago Beef w/ Malort

$19.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Your classic favorite

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan romano, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, red onion, drizzled with ranch

Thai Chili Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, grilled chicken, garlic, bell peppers, red onion, drizzled with sweet habanero thai chili sauce and topped with fresh arugula

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, goat cheese, topped with fresh arugula

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers and onion

Pizza of the Day

$16.00

Chef's Choice

Brewpub

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Served with a fruit cup

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Drizzled with "Boombox" Sour raspberry sauce

Reese's Pie GF

$9.00

Peanut butter mouse, chocolate, and caramel

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

NY Style cheesecake with Dulce de Leche Swirl, dusted with sea salt and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with whipped cream.

Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Chefs Choice

$8.00

Sides

Side Aju

$1.00

side Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$0.50

side BBQ

$0.50

side Bleu Chz

$0.50

side Buffalo

$0.50

Side ceasar

$0.50

Side extra Salsa

$6.00

side fries

$5.00

side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

side Marinara

$1.00

side Patty

$5.00

side Queso

$6.00

side Ranch

$0.50

Side Roasted Veggies

$5.00

side Tartar

$0.50

side Thai Chili

$0.50

side tots

$5.00

Daily Specials

Entre Special

$22.00

Soup OTD

$8.00

Oktoberfest

Smoked Elk Brat

$10.00

Beer Brat

$10.00

Pretzel

$12.00

BBQ Pork

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

577 22nd Street, Georgetown, CO 80444

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cooper's on the Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Argentine St Georgetown, CO 80444
View restaurantnext
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
orange star3.8 • 1,680
1401 Miner St Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Idaho Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
orange starNo Reviews
1617 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Food Truck- Beau Jo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Georgetown
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston