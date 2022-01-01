Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub

1,680 Reviews

$$

1401 Miner St

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE
4 CHEESE & BACON GRILLED CHEESE
GIANT PRETZEL

Munchies

GIANT PRETZEL

$11.00

Authentic Bavarian Pretzel, Paired with TKB Beer Cheese and TKB Mustard

POPPERS

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos, Wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, Raspberry Chipotle Dipping Sauce, Ranch (5 or 10)

CHARCUTERIE

$15.50

Select Artisan Cheeses, Prosciutto, TKB Beer Brat, Cranberry Apple Chutney, Beer Mustard, Dill Pickle Chips, Artisan Toast

BASKET OF FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

Side of French Fries

BACKWOODS BASKETS

$9.00

Green Chile Fries, Garlic Truffle Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries

Soups

GOLD RUSH PORK GREEN CHILE

Slow Roasted Hatch Green Chile served with Spent Grain Chips. Cup or Crock

TOMATO ARTICHOKE SOUP

Topped with Toasted Crostini and Shredded Gruyere. Cup or Crock

SEASONAL SOUP

Burgers

TKB ORIGINAL CHEESE

$15.50

Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack or Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche

JALAPENO POPPER

$17.00

Two TKB Poppers, Raspberry Chipotle Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Toasted Brioche

CLAIM JUMPER

$16.50

Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun

WESTERN BACON

$16.50

Sammys

4 CHEESE & BACON GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

Cheddar, Jack, Pepper Jack and Gruyere with Bacon and Tomato, Grilled Sourdough Served with a Cup of Tomato Artichoke Soup

TKB HOT PASTRAMI

$15.50

Patrami, TKB Slaw, 1000 Island, Gruyere, Grilled Pretzel Bun

BARBECUED PULLED PORK

$15.50

House-Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder, TKB BeerBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, TKB Slaw, Toasted Brioche Bun

CAL TURKEY WRAP

$15.50

Fire-Braised Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Ortega Green Chiles, Grilled Tomatoes, Grilled Sourdough

CUBANO

$16.00

Patrami, TKB Slaw, 1000 Island, Gruyere, Grilled Pretzel Bun

PORTOBELLO

$15.50

Grilled Portabello Mushroom, Raspberry Chipotle Cheese Spread, Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Balsamic Maple Glaze, Toasted Sourdough

House Specialties

BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

White Fish Fillets, Handcrafted TKB-Beer Batter, TKB Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

Gruyere, Brie and Cheddar Cheese

CRUNCHY FISH TACOS

$15.00

Beer Battered White Fish, Cabbage, Jalapeno Chile Lime Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheese, Flour Tortillasand a side of Spanish Rice

Garden

Nuts & Berries

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Fresh Apple, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Raspberry Vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Warm Spinach & Bacon

$16.00Out of stock

Spinach, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Kids Menu

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Retail

Soda 12oz Can

$3.00

Soda 6-pack

$7.49

Handcrafted Natural Sodas Choose from Root Beer, Orange Crème, Strawberry Crème or Almond Crème

Soda Case

$29.99

Core 12oz Can

$2.25

Core Craft 6-packs

$10.99

Tommyknocker Core Craft Beer 6-packs

CORE CASE

$43.95

Premium 12oz Can

$3.00

Premium Craft 6-packs

$10.99

Tommyknocker Premium Craft Beer 6-packs

PREMIUM CASE

$43.95

Core Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

Made to Order 32oz can

Premium Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

Made to Order 32oz can

64oz Core Growler Refill

$13.00Out of stock

64oz Premium Growler Refill

$15.00Out of stock

CORE GROWLER

$20.00

Premium Growler

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1401 Miner St, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Directions

Gallery
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub image
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Rancho Brewing Company - 29260 us Hwy 40 Evergreen CO
orange star3.7 • 1,106
29260 US Highway 40 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe & Tavern - Evergreen
orange starNo Reviews
25940 State Highway 74 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Campfire Evergreen
orange star3.5 • 41
27883 meadow dr Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Last Stand Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
32138 CO-72 Golden, CO 80403
View restaurantnext
Crosscut Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4 E 1st Street Nederland, CO 80466
View restaurantnext
Cafe 13
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Arapahoe St. Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Idaho Springs

Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
orange star4.5 • 1,226
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Idaho Springs
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston