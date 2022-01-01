Campfire Evergreen imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Barbeque

Campfire Evergreen

41 Reviews

$$

27883 meadow dr

Evergreen, CO 80439

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Fried Chicken sandwich
Hamburger Stan

Appetizers

Pickle Plate

$12.00Out of stock

pickled vegetables served with fig jam and pita bread

Texas Cavier

$14.00

black eyed peas, black beans, peppers, onions, herb vinaigrette served w corn tortilla chips basically pico

Smoked Brisket Queso

$14.00

queso sauce smoked brisket served with Fritos

Greens

Campfire Cobb

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, BACON, Egg, Avocado Ranch, Bleu Cheese

Campfire Chopped

$14.00

Lettuce, Olives, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Brussel Sprout Shavings, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Salami, Candied Pecans. Your Choice Of Dressing.

Sandwiches

Hamburger Stan

$12.00

Double CAB (certified Angus beef/brisket) patty, smoke dijonaiisse(dijon mustard and mayo) house pickles, white onions, American cheese.

Fried Chicken sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken sandwich- Nashville hot (warn that it is very hot) or mild. Pickles, coleslaw, comeback sauce.

From the smoker

Wagyu beef, brined & smoked for 16 hours. Mustard, house pickles, potato bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Potato Bun, Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

old McDonald farm Bruch, CO. Smoked for 14 hours

Smoke and Fire Wings

$15.00

BBQ 3 Whole wings, Dry rubbed, Smoked and flash fried. Sauces; Buffalo, BBQ - Ranch, Blue Cheese

Wagyu Beef Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

16-Hour Smoked, Sliced Fresh, Marbled Rye Bread, Carolina mustard based BBQ sauce with pickles

Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00+Out of stock

Pork taco

$4.00

Chicken taco

$4.00

Brisket taco

$5.00

Red Sauce Pies

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Traditional Margherita Pizza Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes Fresh Mozzarella Basil

Grilled Veggies

$15.00

Red Sauce from Bianco Tomatoes Fresh Mozzarella Fresh Basil Grilled Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms

Meat & Veggie

$15.00

Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes, Basil, Fresh mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms

4 Cheese Pepperoni - Red

$15.00

Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes Fresh mozzarella 3 Cheese blend Pepperoni

Cheese

$10.00

Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella.

Diavolo Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce from Bianco tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Coppa Salami, Calabrese Salami

sweet & ez Calabrese

$15.00

mozzarella, calabrese salami, cherry peppers, mikes hot honey basically a sweet diavolo

White Pies

4 Cheese & Pepperoni - White

$15.00

Garlic-herb-infused-Extra Virgin Olive Oil Smoked Buffalo Mozzarella Asiago Parmesan Ramano Pepperoni

Fire-Roasted Corn

$15.00

Garlic Cream Base, Fresh mozzarella, Fire-roasted corn, Fennel sausage, Onions, Pecorino Romano

Potato Pie

$15.00

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Potatoes, Chive cream

Chicken pesto

$15.00

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, and Pickled Red Onions

The Leroy

$15.00

Pesto, Calabrese salami, Fresh mozzarella, Drizzle of balsamic

CBD

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Deluxe Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Onions, Buffalo Ranch

Build Your Own

Pizza Make Your Own

$15.00

Sides

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$10.00

Red potatoes, Deviled eggs, Fresh dill

House- fried Kettle Chips

$5.00

Fresh cut potato chips, fried seasoned with mesquite bbq.

Wood- fired Brussel Spouts

$11.00

Oven roasted, tossed with bacon and balsamic.

Farmslaw

$8.00

Fresh cut vegetables, House dressing

Tortilla chips

$2.00

truffle Mac n cheese

$9.00

side salad

$8.00

Frito's

$5.00

Desserts

Skillet Apple Crisp

$10.00

Brown sugar apples, cinnamon, crumbled oat topping.

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Skillet Campfire cobbler

Smores

2 Smores Per Orders. Honey Graham Crackers, Marshmallows and Hershey's Chocolate.

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Berry cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Cola

$2.00

Cream Soda

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Seltzer Water

Ginger beer

$2.00

Ice water

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

Out of stock

Lemon Lime

$2.00Out of stock

Condiment Sides

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of smokey and sweet

$0.50

Side Of Carolina gold

$0.50

Side Of Dijonaise

$0.50

Side Of Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Of Red Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids burger

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Merch

T-shirts

$20.00

Chairs

$10.00

Blankets

$15.00

Draft Beer

Draft Tropical snow dance IPA

$7.00Out of stock

draft Elk Meadow IPA

$7.00Out of stock

draft hazy platmosphere

$7.00

Draft wild raspberry ale

$7.00Out of stock

Smoke On The Water peaches in the wind

$7.00Out of stock

Coors

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Adams October Fest

$7.00

Non alcoholic

Water

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice tea

$2.00

Black cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Diet

$2.00Out of stock

Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Root beer

$2.00Out of stock

Black cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Seltzers

seltzer mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

seltzer mojito

$6.00Out of stock

seltzer pina colada

$6.00Out of stock

can beer

Coors

$5.00

upslope

$5.00

montucky

$5.00Out of stock

dry dock

$5.00

Stone

$5.00Out of stock

Tropical Snow Dance Ipa

$7.00

Avery White

$5.00

cocktails

mezcal margarita

$11.00

Moscow muller

$10.00

belini

$8.00Out of stock

lemon drop

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pence park

$9.00

Campfire ice tea

$10.00

The fitz

$9.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$12.00

nobilo sauv blanc

$10.00

prosecco

$9.00Out of stock

rose

$12.00

pinot nior

$9.00Out of stock

alamos cab

$11.00Out of stock

strozzi sangiovese

$11.00

palacios rioja

$10.00Out of stock

argiano toscano

$12.00

pinot grigio

$11.00

cab sav

$11.00

Food

Brisket

$14.00

Pork

$10.00

Slaw

$6.00

MAC

$6.00

Shots

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Fireside Bourbon

$5.00

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Herradura Tequila

$5.00

Hendricks Gin

$5.00

Smoked Turkey

Whole Smoked Turkey 16-20lbs

$90.00

Whole Bird 16-20 Pounds (11-14lbs Cooked) Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

Smoked Turkey Breast Per Pound

$28.00

Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

Fixins

Quart of Gravy

$12.00

Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

Mashed Potatoes 1/3 Pan

$30.00

1/3 Catering Pan - Feeds 10-15 Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole 1/3 Pan

$30.00

1/3 Catering Pan - Feeds 10-15 Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

Green Bean Casserole 1/3 Pan

$30.00

1/3 Catering Pan - Feeds 10-15 Pickup day before Thanksgiving 11/23 5-8pm Orders will be picked up cold with reheating instructions We will call to confirm orders and pickup times.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza on the Patio NOW OPEN 11am - 7pm (or sold out) Tuesday-Sunday Closed Monday

Location

27883 meadow dr, Evergreen, CO 80439

Directions

Campfire Evergreen image

