- Home
- /
- Morrison
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Cow An Eatery - 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
The Cow An Eatery 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
No reviews yet
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
MORRISON, CO 80465
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Wine
Canyon Road Cabernet
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Hangtime Pinot Noir
Canyon Road Chardonay
Canyon Road Moscato
Bella Sera Pinot Grigio
Fetzer Saviougn Blanc
Wycliff Brut Champagne
Bollo Prosecco
BTL CR Cabernet
BTL CR Pinot Noir
BTL CR Chardonay
BTL CR Moscato
BTL Hangtime
BTL Bella Sera Pinot Grigio
BTL Fetzet Savuiougn
BTL Wycliff Champagne
Beer
Spirits
Korbel
E & J
New Amsterdam Gin
Tanqueray
Castillo Silver
Myers
Rum Haven
Captian Morgan
Bacardi
Clan McGregor
Dewars White Label
New Amsterdam Vodka
Titos
Deep Eddies GF
Crop Cucumber
Sweet Tea Vodka
Torado
Patron
Early Times
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Jameson
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Vanilla
Revel Stroke
Bushmills
Seagrams 7
Black Velvet Reserve
Baileys
Chambord
Disaronna
Jager
Kahlua
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Vermouth
Vermouth Dry
Breakfast Drinks
Winter Warmers
Summer Chillers
Mixed Drinks
SPECIAL: Pumpkin Spice Martini
Salty Dog
Buttered Kracken
Amaretto Sour
Beermosa
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Mary
Cape Cod
Collins
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Cuba Libre
Concord Cow
Flower Power
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Keoke Coffee
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
Long Island Iced Tea
Lemon Drop
Irish Canadian
Makers Manhattan
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
So Co and Lime
Tequilla Sunrise
Tequilla Sunset
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Appetizers
Guacamole, Salsa, and Chips
Guacamole and Chips
Salsa and Chips
Cheese Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Onion Rings
Smothered Fries
Smothered in pork green chili and cheddar cheese
Smothered Tots
Smothered in pork green chili and cheddar cheese
Tempura Mushrooms
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Served with Chipotle Ranch
Burrata Crustini
Six large crustinis toasted with olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, basil and burrata cheese
6 wings
Traditional buffalo, BBQ, BBQ-hot, sweet chili or tequila lime dry rub, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
12 wings
Traditional buffalo, BBQ, BBQ-hot, sweet chili or tequila lime dry rub, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Crispy Brusselsprouts
Cooked with crispy bacon, tossed with goat cheese, craisins and a balsamic glaze
Brie With Mangos And Berries
Fried Pickle Spears
Jalapeno Puffs
Broccoli Puffs
Strawberry Goat Cheese Crustini
Homemade Potato Chips
Loaded Homemade Potato Chips
Loaded Fries or Tots
Buffalo Chips topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, bacon and pico de gallo
Soups and Salads
Soup of the Moment Cup
Soup of the Moment Bowl
Green Chili Cup
Green Chili Bowl
Vegetarian Green Chili Cup
Vegetarian Green Chili Bowl
1/2 Soup and Salad Combo
Cup of soup with a side garden salad
Signature Garden Salad
Mixed greens, diced, blanched seasonal veggies, and sunﬂower seeds.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, eggs, ham, bacon, turkey, chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Mango Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh mango on arugula, with dried cranberries, seasoned chicken breast, goat cheese and balsamic dressing
Half Garden Salad
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Specialties
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender steak & gravy served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
Chile Rellenos
Two crispy rellenos stuffed with green chilies & cheese. Smothered in pork green chili, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans and rice
Cow Famous Fish n' Chips
Two beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets served with fries, tartar, slaw and lemon!
Dave's Mother Clucker
Fish Tacos
Grilled mild white fish, chipotle cabbage salad, topped with cheddar cheese with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Fried PB&J
Peanut butter and raspberry jelly battered and fried, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with fries
Green Chile Burrito
Refried beans and beef topped with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and pork green chili
Sam's Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, avocado, tomato, bacon, lettuce and shredded cheddar jack in a tortilla wrap, served with fries
Seafood Mac n Cheese
Sherri's Beef Stroganoff
Beef gravy sautéed with sour cream, cooking sherry, peppers, onions, mushrooms and seasonings, mingled with tender beef and cavatappi pasta. Served with garlic bread
Sydney's Sriracha Chicken Tacos
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and sriracha chili sauce with sour cream
Sydney's Sriracha Steak Tacos
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and sriracha chili sauce with sour cream
Adult Chicken Tenders
Burgers
Holy Cow Burger
Two half pound patties with bacon, French fried onions, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, all sandwiched between two mac n’ cheese grilled cheese sandwiches. Includes French Fries.
Gyro Burger
Our House Favorite Burger-Half pound burger, topped with seasoned gyro meat, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, with French fries
Veggie Burger
Organic Southwest patty made with black beans, quinoa, carrots, sunflower seeds, onion, garlic, green pepper, cilantro, sea salt, cumin, paprika, and jalapeno and brown rice
USDA 1/3 lb
USDA 1/2 lb
Bison 1/2 lb
Juicy Lucy Burger
Grilled Cheese and Melts
Grilled Cheese
Tomato and Red Onion Grilled Cheese
Ham and Cheese on Rye
Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese on a traditional grilled cheese
The Colorado
Green chilies, jack cheese, bacon & tomatoes on sourdough
Ham and Grilled Apples (sliced thin)
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Chicken breast tossed in hot wing sauce on a traditional grilled cheese
The Summit
Fresh turkey, horseradish havarti, onions and fresh jalapeños on sourdough
Mac Daddy
White cheddar mac and cheese, with buffalo chicken breast, on a traditional grilled cheese
Patty Melt
1/3 lb burger with melted cheese, and grilled onions on marble rye
From the Grill
Fiesta Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, seasoned breast topped with green chilies, jack cheese on an onion kaiser with lettuce and tomato
Steak Sandwich
Charbroiled Top Sirloin with tomatoes, lettuce on Parisian bread
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye
BLT
Served on Parisian bread
Emily's Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on whole wheat bread
Trinadad Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced roast beef on Parisian bread, with peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños, cheddar and jack cheese
Cubana
Thin sliced pork loin, ham, Swiss, spicy mustard and pickles on Parisian bread
French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef on Parisian bread topped with melted mozzarella, served with au jus
Morrison Sliders
Three steak sliders topped with Havarti horseradish cheese and grilled onions
1/2 Sandwich and Soup
Choose from: BLT, Fish Sandwich, Trinidad Cheese Steak*, Reuben, French Dip*, Meatball Sub, or Club
Kiddos
LINNER Sides
Bison Patty
Bowl Fruit
Bowl of Berries
Buffalo Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast
Chip Refill
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Cup Fruit
Cup of Berries
Mashed Potatos
Muffin
Patty 1/2 lb
Patty 1/3 lb
Roasted Jalepeno
Salmon
SD Aus Jus
SD Avocado
SD Bacon
SD BBQ
SD Black Beans
SD Buffalo Sauce
SD Dressing
SD Fries
SD Gravy
SD Green Chili
SD Horseradish
SD Pickles
SD Pico
SD Refried Beans
SD Rice
SD SM Guac
SD SM Salsa
SD Small Green Chili
SD Sour Cream
SD Sweet Potato Fries
SD Tarter
SD Tots
SD Tzaki
SD Veggies
Steak
Tortilla
EXTRAS
Desserts
Banana Split
Cartwheel Cookie
Drumstick Sundae
Sundae
Pup Cup
Kids Cone
Kids Dip
Kids Cup
SM Cone
SM Dip
SM Cup
MD Cone
MD Dip
MD Cup
LG Cone
LG Dip
LG Cup
SM Shake
LG Shake
SM Malt
LG Malt
SM Float
LG Float
Choc Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Cow Cookie
Affogato
SD Sprinkles
Happy Hour Drinks
Torado
New Amsterdam Gin
New Amsterdam Vodka
Castillo Silver
Early Times
E & J
Clan McGregor
Colorado Native Lager
Corona
Stem Apple Pear Cider
Breckenridge Agave Wheat
Bud Light
Coors Light
Dales Pale Ale
Blue Moon
Palisade Peach
Cucumber Crush
Profuse Juice Hazy IPA
Canyon Road Cabernet
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Canyon Road Chardonay
Canyon Road Moscato
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Happy Hour APPS
Cheese Quesadilla HH
Tempura Mushrooms HH
Salsa and Chips
Guacamole and Chips
Onion Rings
Smother Fries
Smother Tots
Homemade Potato Chips
Loaded Fries or Tots
Buffalo Chips topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, bacon and pico de gallo
Loaded Homemade Potato Chips
Fried Pickles
Merch.
Coffee Mug
Moo Brew Coffee
1 Hot Sauce
3 Hot Sauce
Rimming Salt
Pickles
Winter Beanies(cow logo)
Short Sleeve Shirt
Hideout Long Sleeve
Baseball Cap
Cow Long Sleeve
Sweatshirt Hideout
Cow Masks
Hand Sani
Hideout Beanie
Snowboard Hoodie
Cow Sticker
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Cozy Mountain Diner along Bear Creek Trail!
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE, MORRISON, CO 80465