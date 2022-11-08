Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Cow An Eatery 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE

review star

No reviews yet

316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE

MORRISON, CO 80465

Bison 1/2 lb
Smothered Tots
USDA 1/2 lb

N/A Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.39

Lemonade

$3.19

Soda

$3.19

Italian Soda

$4.99

Juices

$3.39

Tall Juice

$6.69

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Tall Milk

$7.19

Gingerbeer

$3.49

Redbull

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Eggnog Sm

$3.79

Eggnog Lg

$6.59

Club Soda

Bloody Mary N\A

$4.59

Coffee

Coffee

$3.19

Latte

$4.49

Cappuccino

$4.49

Americano

$3.49

Cafe Au Lait

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Chai Latte

$4.99

Dirty Chai

$5.99

Mocha

$5.29

Red Eye

$4.69

Hot Cocoa

$4.69

Steamer

$4.49

Hot Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.99

Hot Apple Cider

$4.29

Hot Cocoa

$4.69

Hot Tea

$3.99

Steamer

$4.49

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet

$6.25

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$6.25

Hangtime Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Chardonay

$6.25

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.25

Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Fetzer Saviougn Blanc

$8.00

Wycliff Brut Champagne

$6.75

Bollo Prosecco

$10.00

BTL CR Cabernet

$26.00

BTL CR Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL CR Chardonay

$26.00

BTL CR Moscato

$26.00

BTL Hangtime

$31.00

BTL Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BTL Fetzet Savuiougn

$31.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$26.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Breckenridge Agave Wheat

$6.25

Blue Moon

$6.75

Crush Sour

$6.25

Dales Pale Ale

$6.25

Profuse Juice Hazy IPA

$6.25

Palisade Peach

$6.25

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Colorado Native Lager

$6.25

Corona

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Stem Apple Pear Cider

$5.75

Spirits

Korbel

$5.25

E & J

$5.25

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.75

Tanqueray

$6.25

Castillo Silver

$5.25

Myers

$6.25

Rum Haven

$6.25

Captian Morgan

$6.25

Bacardi

$6.25

Clan McGregor

$7.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$5.25

Titos

$7.25

Deep Eddies GF

$6.25

Crop Cucumber

$6.25

Sweet Tea Vodka

$3.00

Torado

$5.25

Patron

$8.25

Early Times

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jim Beam

$6.25

Makers Mark

$8.25

Jameson

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.59

Revel Stroke

$8.25

Bushmills

$6.25

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Black Velvet Reserve

$8.25

Baileys

$6.25

Chambord

$7.25

Disaronna

$7.25

Jager

$5.75

Kahlua

$5.75

Rumchata

$5.75Out of stock

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Tia Maria

$5.25

Tuaca

$5.25

Vermouth

$5.25

Vermouth Dry

$5.25

Breakfast Drinks

Mimosa

$6.75

Bellini

$7.75

Cham-Cham

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$7.49

Morning Mule

$7.75

Rumchata Iced Coffee

$6.75Out of stock

Baileys and Coffee

$6.75

Coffee Bean

$7.75

Winter Warmers

Peppermint Patty

$7.75

Hot Apple Pie

$7.25

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Spanish Coffee

$7.75

Jamacian Coffee

$7.75

French Coffee

$7.25

Spicy Cider

$7.75

Hot Toddy

$7.25

Summer Chillers

Adult Cream Soda

$7.25

Red Sangria

$7.25

White Sangria

$7.25

Mojitos

$7.75

Elderflower Fizz

$7.00

Margaritas

$7.75

Frozen Fruit Margarita

$8.25

Grapefruit Tequilla Slammer

$7.75

Mint Jelup

$7.75

Old Fashioned

$7.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.75

Moscow Mule

$7.75

Mixed Drinks

SPECIAL: Pumpkin Spice Martini

$10.00

Salty Dog

$7.25

Buttered Kracken

$7.25

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Beermosa

$7.25

Baybreeze

$6.75

Black Russian

$7.25

Bloody Maria

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.49

Bourbon Mary

$9.75

Cape Cod

$7.00

Collins

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$6.25

Concord Cow

$7.25

Flower Power

$4.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$7.25

Keoke Coffee

$7.75

Knob Creek Old Fashioned

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.25

Lemon Drop

$8.75

Irish Canadian

$4.50

Makers Manhattan

$9.25

Manhattan

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.75

Screwdriver

$6.75

Seabreeze

$6.25

So Co and Lime

$6.75

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.25

Tequilla Sunset

$7.25

Whiskey Sour

$7.25

White Russian

$7.75

Appetizers

Guacamole, Salsa, and Chips

$11.99

Guacamole and Chips

$9.99

Salsa and Chips

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.59

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Smothered in pork green chili and cheddar cheese

Smothered Tots

$8.99

Smothered in pork green chili and cheddar cheese

Tempura Mushrooms

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.99

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Burrata Crustini

$11.99

Six large crustinis toasted with olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, basil and burrata cheese

6 wings

$11.99

Traditional buffalo, BBQ, BBQ-hot, sweet chili or tequila lime dry rub, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing

12 wings

$16.99

Traditional buffalo, BBQ, BBQ-hot, sweet chili or tequila lime dry rub, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Crispy Brusselsprouts

$9.99

Cooked with crispy bacon, tossed with goat cheese, craisins and a balsamic glaze

Brie With Mangos And Berries

$14.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.99

Jalapeno Puffs

$9.99

Broccoli Puffs

$9.99

Strawberry Goat Cheese Crustini

$11.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.99

Loaded Homemade Potato Chips

$7.99

Loaded Fries or Tots

$8.99

Buffalo Chips topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, bacon and pico de gallo

Soups and Salads

Soup of the Moment Cup

$5.99

Soup of the Moment Bowl

$6.99

Green Chili Cup

$5.99

Green Chili Bowl

$6.99

Vegetarian Green Chili Cup

$5.99

Vegetarian Green Chili Bowl

$6.99

1/2 Soup and Salad Combo

$11.99

Cup of soup with a side garden salad

Signature Garden Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, diced, blanched seasonal veggies, and sunﬂower seeds.

Chef Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, eggs, ham, bacon, turkey, chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles

Mango Goat Cheese Salad

$15.99

Fresh mango on arugula, with dried cranberries, seasoned chicken breast, goat cheese and balsamic dressing

Half Garden Salad

$8.99

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.99

Specialties

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Tender steak & gravy served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies

Chile Rellenos

$15.99

Two crispy rellenos stuffed with green chilies & cheese. Smothered in pork green chili, lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans and rice

Cow Famous Fish n' Chips

$13.99

Two beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets served with fries, tartar, slaw and lemon!

Dave's Mother Clucker

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Grilled mild white fish, chipotle cabbage salad, topped with cheddar cheese with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Fried PB&J

$11.99

Peanut butter and raspberry jelly battered and fried, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with fries

Green Chile Burrito

$13.99

Refried beans and beef topped with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and pork green chili

Sam's Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, avocado, tomato, bacon, lettuce and shredded cheddar jack in a tortilla wrap, served with fries

Seafood Mac n Cheese

$14.99

Sherri's Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Beef gravy sautéed with sour cream, cooking sherry, peppers, onions, mushrooms and seasonings, mingled with tender beef and cavatappi pasta. Served with garlic bread

Sydney's Sriracha Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and sriracha chili sauce with sour cream

Sydney's Sriracha Steak Tacos

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and sriracha chili sauce with sour cream

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Burgers

Holy Cow Burger

$27.99

Two half pound patties with bacon, French fried onions, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, all sandwiched between two mac n’ cheese grilled cheese sandwiches. Includes French Fries.

Gyro Burger

$15.99

Our House Favorite Burger-Half pound burger, topped with seasoned gyro meat, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, with French fries

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Organic Southwest patty made with black beans, quinoa, carrots, sunflower seeds, onion, garlic, green pepper, cilantro, sea salt, cumin, paprika, and jalapeno and brown rice

USDA 1/3 lb

$11.99

USDA 1/2 lb

$12.99

Bison 1/2 lb

$14.99

Juicy Lucy Burger

$15.99

Grilled Cheese and Melts

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Tomato and Red Onion Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Ham and Cheese on Rye

$11.99

Mac N Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.99

White cheddar mac and cheese on a traditional grilled cheese

The Colorado

$11.99

Green chilies, jack cheese, bacon & tomatoes on sourdough

Ham and Grilled Apples (sliced thin)

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Chicken breast tossed in hot wing sauce on a traditional grilled cheese

The Summit

$12.99

Fresh turkey, horseradish havarti, onions and fresh jalapeños on sourdough

Mac Daddy

$14.99

White cheddar mac and cheese, with buffalo chicken breast, on a traditional grilled cheese

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/3 lb burger with melted cheese, and grilled onions on marble rye

From the Grill

Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled, seasoned breast topped with green chilies, jack cheese on an onion kaiser with lettuce and tomato

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Charbroiled Top Sirloin with tomatoes, lettuce on Parisian bread

Reuben

$12.99

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye

BLT

$10.99

Served on Parisian bread

Emily's Club Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on whole wheat bread

Trinadad Cheese Steak

$14.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on Parisian bread, with peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños, cheddar and jack cheese

Cubana

$14.99

Thin sliced pork loin, ham, Swiss, spicy mustard and pickles on Parisian bread

French Dip

$14.99

Thin sliced roast beef on Parisian bread topped with melted mozzarella, served with au jus

Morrison Sliders

$14.99

Three steak sliders topped with Havarti horseradish cheese and grilled onions

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$12.99

Choose from: BLT, Fish Sandwich, Trinidad Cheese Steak*, Reuben, French Dip*, Meatball Sub, or Club

Kiddos

KD Corn Dog

$7.99

KD Hamburger

$7.99

KD Cheeseburger

$7.99

KD Fish n' Chips

$7.99

KD Chicken Tenders

$7.99

KD Mac n Cheese

$7.99

No fries included

KD Hot Dog

$7.99

KD Grilled Cheese

$7.99

KD Butter Noodle

$7.99

LINNER Sides

Bison Patty

$6.99

Bowl Fruit

$6.29

Bowl of Berries

$9.68

Buffalo Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chip Refill

$0.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cup Fruit

$4.99

Cup of Berries

$7.68

Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Muffin

$3.99

Patty 1/2 lb

$5.99

Patty 1/3 lb

$4.99

Roasted Jalepeno

$1.99

Salmon

$4.99

SD Aus Jus

$1.99

SD Avocado

$1.00

SD Bacon

$3.79

SD BBQ

$0.99

SD Black Beans

$2.99

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

SD Dressing

$0.99

SD Fries

$2.99

SD Gravy

$1.99

SD Green Chili

$2.99

SD Horseradish

$0.99

SD Pickles

$0.99

SD Pico

$0.99

SD Refried Beans

$2.99

SD Rice

$2.99

SD SM Guac

$0.99

SD SM Salsa

$0.99

SD Small Green Chili

$0.99

SD Sour Cream

$0.99

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

SD Tarter

SD Tots

$2.99

SD Tzaki

$0.99

SD Veggies

$2.99

Steak

$5.99

Tortilla

$0.99

EXTRAS

Avocado Toast

$7.99

2 slices of whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado, red pepper ﬂakes, Himalayan pink salt, olive oil and a sprig of cilantro

Fresh Baked Fruit Muffin

$3.99

Cinnamonster

$5.99

2 Slices of Toast

$2.99

Fresh FYG Cup

$5.99

Fresh FYG Bowl

$8.99

Desserts

Banana Split

$6.99

Cartwheel Cookie

$6.99

Drumstick Sundae

$6.99

Sundae

$5.19

Pup Cup

$1.05

Kids Cone

$2.05

Kids Dip

$2.84

Kids Cup

$2.05

SM Cone

$2.55

SM Dip

$3.34

SM Cup

$2.55

MD Cone

$3.05

MD Dip

$3.84

MD Cup

$3.05

LG Cone

$3.55

LG Dip

$4.34

LG Cup

$3.55

SM Shake

$4.69

LG Shake

$6.19

SM Malt

$5.48

LG Malt

$6.98

SM Float

$3.95

LG Float

$4.95

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.79

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.99

Cow Cookie

$5.95

Affogato

$5.39

SD Sprinkles

$0.79

Happy Hour Drinks

Torado

$4.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$4.00

Castillo Silver

$4.00

Early Times

$4.00

E & J

$4.00

Clan McGregor

$4.00

Colorado Native Lager

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Stem Apple Pear Cider

$4.75

Breckenridge Agave Wheat

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Dales Pale Ale

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Palisade Peach

$4.75

Cucumber Crush

$4.75

Profuse Juice Hazy IPA

$4.75

Canyon Road Cabernet

$4.75

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$4.75

Canyon Road Chardonay

$4.75

Canyon Road Moscato

$4.75

Red Sangria

$5.00

White Sangria

$5.00

Happy Hour APPS

Cheese Quesadilla HH

$3.46

Tempura Mushrooms HH

$5.49

Salsa and Chips

$2.99

Guacamole and Chips

$5.49

Onion Rings

$4.49Out of stock

Smother Fries

$5.49

Smother Tots

$5.49

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.99

Loaded Fries or Tots

$4.95

Buffalo Chips topped with melted cheddar, sour cream, bacon and pico de gallo

Loaded Homemade Potato Chips

$3.95

Fried Pickles

$5.49

Merch.

Coffee Mug

$12.95

Moo Brew Coffee

$11.95

1 Hot Sauce

$7.99

3 Hot Sauce

$23.99

Rimming Salt

$8.99

Pickles

$14.99

Winter Beanies(cow logo)

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$23.99

Hideout Long Sleeve

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Cow Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirt Hideout

$35.00

Cow Masks

$5.00

Hand Sani

$2.00

Hideout Beanie

$15.00

Snowboard Hoodie

$37.00

Cow Sticker

$1.49
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Cozy Mountain Diner along Bear Creek Trail!

316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE, MORRISON, CO 80465

The Cow An Eatery image