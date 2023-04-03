Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caboose Food & Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

100 Madisonville Road

Madison Township, PA 18444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

ICE CREAM

Soft Ice Cream

Size

Hard Ice Cream

Size

Milkshakes

SOFT MILKSHAKE

HARD MILKSHAKE

Sundaes

Small Sundae

Large Sundae

Flurries

Small Flurry

$3.99

Large Flurry

$4.95

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Banana

$4.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Pina Colada

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.75

Novelties

Kay's Cinnamon Bun Sundae

$6.99

Banana Split

$6.99

Small Float

$3.75

Large Float

$4.25

Puppy Parfait

$2.25

Homemade Cookie Sandwich

$5.25

Ice Cream Sandwich 6 Pack

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Italian Ice Tube

$2.00

Single Cookie

$1.25

Krispy Kreme

$2.75

Toppings

Toppings Menu

FOOD

Hot Dogs

Texas Weiner

$3.40

Texas Foot Long

$6.15

Hot Dog

$2.99

Foot Long

$3.99

Sides

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$4.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.25

Texas Cheeseburger

$5.60

Hamburger

$4.25

Bacon Hamburger

$4.99

Texas Hamburger

$5.35

Sides

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

$8.80

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.80

Texas Cheesesteak

$9.75

Hot Wing Hero w/ SIDE BC

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Sides

Grilled Cheese

$3.65

Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

$3.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$4.25

Fries

Fries

$3.65

Cheese Fries

$4.65

Texas Fries

$4.65

Texas Cheese Fries

$5.65

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$5.15

Waffle Fries

$4.45

Sides

Appetizers

Pierogi Bites

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Corn Nuggets

$4.85

Corn Dog

$2.50

Wing Dings

$6.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.55

Pizza Rolls

$5.99

Sides

Chicken & Fries

Chicken & Fries

$8.25

Chicken NO FF

Chicken NO FF

$5.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Madisonville Road, Madison Township, PA 18444

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

3D's Second - Covington - 328 Scranton Pocono Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
328 Scranton Pocono Hwy Covington Twp, PA 18444
View restaurantnext
Pappy's
orange starNo Reviews
1091 State Route 502 Spring Brook Township, PA 18444
View restaurantnext
Gold Crown Pizza - 634 E Drinker S
orange starNo Reviews
634 E Drinker S Dunmore, PA 18512
View restaurantnext
Jack's Draft House
orange star4.8 • 232
802 Prescott Ave Scranton, PA 18510
View restaurantnext
3D's Deli Subs
orange starNo Reviews
605 HAMLIN HWY RT 590 Lake Ariel, PA 18436
View restaurantnext
Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse - Moosic
orange star4.3 • 712
7041 Shoppes Blvd Moosic, PA 18507
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Madison Township
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston