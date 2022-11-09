BG picView gallery

Cafe Services 570 - Avangrid Augusta

83 Edison Drive

Augusta, ME 04330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beverages

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$1.19
Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$1.19
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.89
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.89
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.89
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.89
Pure Life Water

Pure Life Water

$1.09

Bubly Lime 16oz

$1.89

Bubly Cherry

$1.89

Afternoon Snacks

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.99
Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

$1.99

Gluten Free

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

83 Edison Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

