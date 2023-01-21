Wander Pizza Co. imageView gallery

Wander Pizza Co. 265 Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

265 Western Ave

Augusta, ME 04330

Popular Items

BYO 12''
BRICK-OVEN PRETZELS
12" Classic Cheese

Appetizers

BRICK-OVEN PRETZELS

$8.00

Four warm pretzels with pub mustard and hot honey for dipping.

BRUSCHETTA

$7.00Out of stock

Diced tomato, garlic, and red onion tossed in olive oil. Topped with basil, balsamic glaze, served with crostini

CHEESE BREAD

$7.00

Wander dough lightly seasoned with rosemary, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.

Cookies

$1.50

Buff Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber with balsamic vinagrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, asiago and croutons

Greek Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, banana peppers, kalamatta olives, goat cheese, red onion, greek dressing

Beet Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, apple, candied pecan, balsamic vin

Corn Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, roasted corn, house pico de gallo, cotija, crispy bacon, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$6.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy chicken, cheddar, bacon, pickles, greens, spicy ranch

B.A.T.

$6.00

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Mayo

Italian Sandwich

$8.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, mozzarella, greens, balsamic

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

local chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, and asiago

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Classic Cheese

$9.00

12" Classic Pepperoni

$11.00

12" Marg

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

12" Funky Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken, cheddar, scallions, BBQ sauce

12" Butternuts

$14.00Out of stock

Butternut squash-ricotta, bacon, maple syrup, fresh herbs

12" Beet it

$13.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze

12" Nashville Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Hot chicken, bacon, pickles, spicy ranch

12" Forager

$14.00Out of stock

mushroom trio, scallions, garlic aioli, spritz of truffle oil.

12" Plant Power

$14.00

VioLife Cheese, vegan pepperoni roasted red pepper, sweet onion

12" Mt. Everest

$13.00

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pesto

12" Meat-ZA

$15.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, herbs

12" S.O.B.O

$15.00Out of stock

pepperoni, ricotta, basil, hot honey

12" Spicy Hawaiian

$13.00

Fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, bacon, herbs

12" Naples

$14.00

Sausage, fresh mozz, herbs, pesto

12 Corn pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted corn, Pico De Gallo, cotija, cilantro

12" pork butt

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, roasted potato, sweet onion, cheddar, BBQ drizzle

16" Specialty Pizza

16" Classic Cheese

$14.00

16" Classic Pepperoni

$16.00

16" Marg

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

16" Funky Chicken

$21.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken, cheddar, scallions, BBQ sauce

16" Butternuts

$21.00Out of stock

Butternut squash-ricotta, bacon, maple syrup, fresh herbs

16" Beet it

$19.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze

16" Nashville Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Hot chicken, bacon, pickles, spicy ranch

16" Forager

$21.00

mushroom trio, scallions, garlic aioli, spritz of truffle oil.

16" Plant Power

$21.00

VioLife Cheese, vegan pepperoni roasted red pepper, sweet onion

16" Mt. Everest

$19.00

Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pesto

16" Meat-ZA

$22.00

Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, herbs

16" S.O.B.O

$22.00Out of stock

pepperoni, ricotta, basil, hot honey

16" Spicy Hawaiian

$19.00

Fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, bacon, herbs

16" Naples

$21.00

Sausage, fresh mozz, herbs, pesto

16" corn pizza

$22.00Out of stock

house roasted corn, Pico De Gallo, cotija, cilantro

16" pork butt

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, roasted potato, sweet onion, cheddar, BBQ drizzle

Build Your Own

BYO 12''

$9.00

BYO 16''

$14.00

Gluten Free BYO 12''

$12.00

Soft Drinks

20 oz soda

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Spindrift Soda water

$2.50

Maineroot soda

$2.50

Fairtrade Lemonade

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

265 Western Ave, Augusta, ME 04330

Directions

