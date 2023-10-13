Restaurant info

At Vita, we believe meaningful connections make life better. We've been building connections since 1995 bean by bean, cup by cup. We can't say it enough: we're passionate about good coffee and we're dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting connections. The Brooklyn outpost of Seattle-raised Caffe Vita. Here you might find motorcycles parked out front, staff in all black with plenty of tattoos, and metal music booming from inside the roastery as Gair Wissenbach works seamlessly through their everyday roasting process.