Calusa Pizza & Craft 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Lutz, FL 33548
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari Fritti
Lightly breaded and fried to tender perfection. Served with Aioli and tomato sauce.
Burrata and Bread
Ciabatta Bread with burrata cheese and a side of marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Caprese
Slices of homemade fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & and fresh and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Spinach- Bacon and Artichoke Dip
Baby spinach, tender artichoke and luscious cream make this creation mind blowing. Topped with bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Calusa Mussels
Black mussels, simmered with garlic, shallots in a butter-basil sauce with white wine, tomatoes and feta cheese.
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes marinated with olive oil, garlic and basil over slices of Italian bread drizzled with parmigiana cheese and balsamic glaze.
Basket of Chicken Fingers
Six tender strips of chicken breaded and fried. Choice of Sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Six wedges of mozzarella cheese battered and fried.
Custom Your Pizza 16"
Custom Your Pizza 12"
Specialty Pizza 12"
Small Arugula
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and Romano cheese and topped with fresh basil
Small Buffalo Chicken
(No red Sauce) topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with dry shives.
Small Greek
Feta, tomatoes, garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil and black olives.
Small Margherita
Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh diced tomato over fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Small Mediterranean
(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil.
Small Pizza di Carne
Pepperoni, Ham-bacon-ground beef and sausage
Small Calusa Chief
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, green peppers, and olives.
Small Vegetarian
Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00
Small West Coast
Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza 16"
Large Arugula
( No red sauce) Garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula. Finished with shaved parmesan and extra virgin olive oil.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Chopped chicken, red onions, pizza sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, finished with a touch of BBQ sauce.
Large Greek
Feta, tomatoes, garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil and black olives.
Large Margherita
Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh diced tomato over fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Large Mediterranean
(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil
Large Pizza di Carne
Pepperoni, Ham-bacon-ground beef and sausage
Large Calusa Chief
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, green peppers, and olives.
Large West Coast
Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
Large Vegetarian
Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00
Custom Gluten Free 10"
Specialty Gluten Free 10"
Gluten Free Arugula
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and Romano cheese and topped with fresh basil
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
(No red Sauce) topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with dry shives.
Gluten Free Greek
Feta, tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and black olives.
Gluten Free Margherita
Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Gluten Free Mediterranean
(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil.
Gluten Free Pizza di Carne
Gluten Free Calusa Chief
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and olives.
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00
Gluten Free West Coast
Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
Flatbreads
Shrimp Flatbread
Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella and cheddar cheese with sautéed shrimp, bacon pieces and drizzled with our homemade ranch.
Steak Flatbread
Roasted tomatoes, garlic over mozzarella with flat Iron Steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, drizzled with avocado sauce and finished with avocado sauce.
Prosciutto Flatbread
Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella cheese with prosciutto ham and finished with olive oil.
Chicken Flatbread
Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella cheese and feta with grilled chicken, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Build Your Own Pasta
Specialty Pasta
Tortellini alla Rosa
Pasta rings filled with cheese tossed with mushrooms, shallots, red peppers and sausage in a creamy pink sauce.
Greek Spaghetti
Spaghetti tossed with feta, fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and Romano cheese.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast topped with our house creamy sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Carbonara
Sautéed shallots and bacon, tossed in house made alfredo sauce over spaghetti pasta.
Penne alla Vodka
Penne Pasta covered with a creamy pink sauce with a touch of vodka and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Add chicken $ 4.95 Add shrimp $ 5.95
Tortellini Bolognese
Pasta rings filled with ricotta cheese covered with our Bolognese sauce, made of a combination of ground chuck and Italian sausage and finished with a touch of cream and sprinkled with grated parmesan.
Baked Entrees
Lasagna
An Italian classic! Layers of chunky meat sauce, creamy ricotta and sheets of pasta baked with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast, breaded and fried topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine with our house tomato sauce.
Cheese & Meat Ravioli
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our house tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Pasta tubes filled with ricotta and baked under a blanket of sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded slices of Italian eggplant fried and baked under a layer of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
Seafood Pasta Entrees
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli filled with lobster meat, topped with diced tomatoes and simmered in our creamy pink alla rosa sherry wine sauce.
Shrimp & Broccoli
Beautiful shrimp sautéed with broccoli florets and tossed with penne creamy sauce.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sautéed shrimp in garlic and wine with basil and fresh tomatoes, in our Spicy marinara Sauce topped with parmesan cheese, over fettuccine
Calzone
Calzone
Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side
Classic Calzone
Ham, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Calzone Florentine
Chunks of chicken, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Stromboli
Simple Stromboli
Mozzarella only, Tomato Sauce served on the side.
The Butcher Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham-sausage, ground beef and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, artichokes, marinated tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.
Sub's
Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and olive oil
Gyro
A mix of lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce served on a grilled pita bread.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Italian-style meatballs smothered in our house sauce and topped with Mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded and fried chicken. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Mild Italian sausage grilled and topped with our house sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded, fried and topped with sauce and mozzarella
Salads
Shrimp Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sauteed shrimp, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and gourmet ceasar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers. Served with Italian dressing on the side'
Chef Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with ham, smoked turkey, mozzarella cheese, hardboiled eggs, olives, tomatoes and red onions. Choose your favorite dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese and gourmet Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots and croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, imported parmesan cheese. All tossed in a gourmet Caesar dressing
Large garden salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. With your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar salad
Side Orders
French Fries
Side of Garlic Rolls
Side of Plain Rolls
Onion Rings
Side of Broccoli
Side of Dressing
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Side of Shrimp
Side tomato Sauce
Side of Chicken
16 oz Tomato sauce
16 oz Meat Sauce
16 oz Bolognese
16 oz Alfredo Sauce
16 oz Vodka Sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chicken tenders breaded and fried served with French fries.
Kids Alfredo
Spiral pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce
Kids Ravioli Tomato Sauce
Topped with tomato sauce
Kids Ravioli Alfredo Sauce
Penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Served over penne pasta
Kids Spaghetti
Add meatballs or meat sauce $1.50.
Kid spaghetti with butter no sauce
Kids Ravioli Meat Sauce
Kids Alfredo with chicken
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Pibb Extra
Coke Zero
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Espresso
Espresso with cream
Water
Spring Water
San Pellegrino
2 Litter Coke
2 Litter Diet Coke
2 Litter Sprite
Apple Juice
Milk
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Desserts
Tiramisu
Layers of mascarpone cream and ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a hint of coffee liqueur and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Cannoli
Italian crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.
Almond Cake
Ladyfingers soaked in Amaretto, layered with mascarpone cream and topped with amarettini cookies, roasted almonds and caramel syrup.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate fudge and chocolate syrup.
Cake Fee
Come in and enjoy!
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548