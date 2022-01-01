Calusa Pizza & Craft imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Calusa Pizza & Craft 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy

13 Reviews

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Lutz, FL 33548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Fried Mozzarella

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$10.95

Lightly breaded and fried to tender perfection. Served with Aioli and tomato sauce.

Burrata and Bread

Burrata and Bread

$10.95

Ciabatta Bread with burrata cheese and a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.95

Slices of homemade fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & and fresh and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Spinach- Bacon and Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Baby spinach, tender artichoke and luscious cream make this creation mind blowing. Topped with bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Calusa Mussels

Calusa Mussels

$14.95

Black mussels, simmered with garlic, shallots in a butter-basil sauce with white wine, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Bruschetta

$8.95

Fresh tomatoes marinated with olive oil, garlic and basil over slices of Italian bread drizzled with parmigiana cheese and balsamic glaze.

Basket of Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Six tender strips of chicken breaded and fried. Choice of Sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.95

Six wedges of mozzarella cheese battered and fried.

Custom Your Pizza 16"

Large Pizza

$13.95

Custom Your Pizza 12"

Small Pizza

$10.95

Specialty Pizza 12"

Small Arugula

$15.95

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and Romano cheese and topped with fresh basil

Small Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

(No red Sauce) topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with dry shives.

Small Greek

$15.95

Feta, tomatoes, garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil and black olives.

Small Margherita

$15.95

Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh diced tomato over fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Small Mediterranean

$15.95

(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil.

Small Pizza di Carne

$15.95

Pepperoni, Ham-bacon-ground beef and sausage

Small Calusa Chief

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, green peppers, and olives.

Small Vegetarian

$15.95

Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00

Small West Coast

$15.95

Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza 16"

Large Arugula

$20.95

( No red sauce) Garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula. Finished with shaved parmesan and extra virgin olive oil.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Chopped chicken, red onions, pizza sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, finished with a touch of BBQ sauce.

Large Greek

$20.95

Feta, tomatoes, garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil and black olives.

Large Margherita

$20.95

Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh diced tomato over fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Large Mediterranean

$20.95

(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil

Large Pizza di Carne

$20.95

Pepperoni, Ham-bacon-ground beef and sausage

Large Calusa Chief

$20.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, diced. onions, green peppers, and olives.

Large West Coast

$20.95

Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese

Large Vegetarian

$20.95

Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00

Custom Gluten Free 10"

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

$11.95

Specialty Gluten Free 10"

Gluten Free Arugula

$16.95

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and Romano cheese and topped with fresh basil

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

(No red Sauce) topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, and drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with dry shives.

Gluten Free Greek

$16.95

Feta, tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and black olives.

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.95

Queen's Marguerite favorite. Fresh mozzarella, finished with basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Gluten Free Mediterranean

$16.95

(No red sauce) covered with mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with artichokes, black olives fresh tomatoes, and drizzle with olive oil.

Gluten Free Pizza di Carne

$16.95

Gluten Free Calusa Chief

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and olives.

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$16.95

Mushrooms, diced tomatoes, artichokes hearts, black olives, onions. Add Vegan cheese for $2.00

Gluten Free West Coast

$16.95

Ham, crispy bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese

Flatbreads

Shrimp Flatbread

$16.95

Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella and cheddar cheese with sautéed shrimp, bacon pieces and drizzled with our homemade ranch.

Steak Flatbread

$16.95

Roasted tomatoes, garlic over mozzarella with flat Iron Steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, drizzled with avocado sauce and finished with avocado sauce.

Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.95

Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella cheese with prosciutto ham and finished with olive oil.

Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Roasted tomatoes, garlic and basil over mozzarella cheese and feta with grilled chicken, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Build Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.95

Fettuccine

$10.95

Penne

$10.95

Linguine

$10.95

Angel Hair

$10.95

Gluten Free Penne

$11.95

Specialty Pasta

Tortellini alla Rosa

Tortellini alla Rosa

$14.95

Pasta rings filled with cheese tossed with mushrooms, shallots, red peppers and sausage in a creamy pink sauce.

Greek Spaghetti

Greek Spaghetti

$12.95

Spaghetti tossed with feta, fresh tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and Romano cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with our house creamy sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Carbonara

$13.95

Sautéed shallots and bacon, tossed in house made alfredo sauce over spaghetti pasta.

Penne alla Vodka

$12.95

Penne Pasta covered with a creamy pink sauce with a touch of vodka and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Add chicken $ 4.95 Add shrimp $ 5.95

Tortellini Bolognese

$13.95

Pasta rings filled with ricotta cheese covered with our Bolognese sauce, made of a combination of ground chuck and Italian sausage and finished with a touch of cream and sprinkled with grated parmesan.

Baked Entrees

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.95

An Italian classic! Layers of chunky meat sauce, creamy ricotta and sheets of pasta baked with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Chicken breast, breaded and fried topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine with our house tomato sauce.

Cheese & Meat Ravioli

$13.95

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our house tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$12.95

Pasta tubes filled with ricotta and baked under a blanket of sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Breaded slices of Italian eggplant fried and baked under a layer of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.

Seafood Pasta Entrees

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$17.95

Ravioli filled with lobster meat, topped with diced tomatoes and simmered in our creamy pink alla rosa sherry wine sauce.

Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.95

Beautiful shrimp sautéed with broccoli florets and tossed with penne creamy sauce.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp in garlic and wine with basil and fresh tomatoes, in our Spicy marinara Sauce topped with parmesan cheese, over fettuccine

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$12.00

Ham, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.

Calzone Florentine

Calzone Florentine

$16.00

Chunks of chicken, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.

Stromboli

Simple Stromboli

Simple Stromboli

$9.00

Mozzarella only, Tomato Sauce served on the side.

The Butcher Stromboli

The Butcher Stromboli

$15.00

Pepperoni, ham-sausage, ground beef and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.

Veggie Stromboli

Veggie Stromboli

$13.50

Mushrooms, artichokes, marinated tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Tomato Sauce served on the side.

Sub's

Italian Hoagie

$11.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and olive oil

Gyro

$11.95

A mix of lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce served on a grilled pita bread.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Italian-style meatballs smothered in our house sauce and topped with Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Breaded and fried chicken. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Mild Italian sausage grilled and topped with our house sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Breaded, fried and topped with sauce and mozzarella

Salads

Shrimp Ceasar Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce topped with sauteed shrimp, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and gourmet ceasar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, feta cheese and pepperoncini peppers. Served with Italian dressing on the side'

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with ham, smoked turkey, mozzarella cheese, hardboiled eggs, olives, tomatoes and red onions. Choose your favorite dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese and gourmet Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, imported parmesan cheese. All tossed in a gourmet Caesar dressing

Large garden salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons. With your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar salad

$4.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Side of Garlic Rolls

$2.00

Side of Plain Rolls

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side of Broccoli

$3.95

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Meatballs

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$4.95

Side of Shrimp

$6.95

Side tomato Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$5.95

16 oz Tomato sauce

$6.95

16 oz Meat Sauce

$7.95

16 oz Bolognese

$9.95

16 oz Alfredo Sauce

$8.95

16 oz Vodka Sauce

$10.00

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.99+

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.95

Chicken tenders breaded and fried served with French fries.

Kids Alfredo

$7.95

Spiral pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce

Kids Ravioli Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Topped with tomato sauce

Kids Ravioli Alfredo Sauce

$7.95

Penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Served over penne pasta

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Add meatballs or meat sauce $1.50.

Kid spaghetti with butter no sauce

$5.95

Kids Ravioli Meat Sauce

$7.25

Kids Alfredo with chicken

$9.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Pibb Extra

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Espresso

$2.99

Espresso with cream

$3.99

Water

Spring Water

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.75

2 Litter Coke

$3.95

2 Litter Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Litter Sprite

$3.95

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Layers of mascarpone cream and ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a hint of coffee liqueur and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50

Italian crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips.

Almond Cake

Almond Cake

$7.95

Ladyfingers soaked in Amaretto, layered with mascarpone cream and topped with amarettini cookies, roasted almonds and caramel syrup.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Chocolate cake layered with chocolate fudge and chocolate syrup.

Cake Fee

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548

Directions

Gallery
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Tampa FL (North Dale)
orange star4.9 • 173
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
Cepas Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5330 Ehrlich Road Tampa, FL 33624
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lutz FL (Sunlake/SR 54)
orange star3.8 • 754
18835 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 34638
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Odessa FL (Citrus Park)
orange star4.3 • 684
8568 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tampa FL (Carrollwood)
orange star4.0 • 407
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Westchase
orange starNo Reviews
11203 Sheldon Road Tamps, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lutz

Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Entre Panes - Lutz FL (SR54)
orange star4.4 • 54
24726 SR 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lutz
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston