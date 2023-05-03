Main picView gallery

Rivera Artisan Ice Cream 529 E Basin Rd

No reviews yet

529 E Basin Rd

New Castle, DE 19720

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$4.00

3 Scoops

$6.00

Kids Size

$2.00

Litro

$15.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Popsicles

Paleta

$2.50

Soft Serve

Small

$2.50

Large

$5.00

Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

size

$5.00

Coke Products

Can

$1.75

Plastic Bottle

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Milkshakes

Sabor

$7.00

Snacks

Antojos

Chicharron Preparado

Dori locos

$6.00

Elote

$3.00+

Elote Con Papas

$5.00

Fresas con Crema

$4.00

Papas Preparadas

Preparadas

$8.00

Esquites

$4.00

Fruta Preparadas

$6.00

Vaso Cueritos

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

529 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720

