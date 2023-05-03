Rivera Artisan Ice Cream 529 E Basin Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
529 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aunt Berta's Kitchen- Delaware - 198 N Dupont Hwy
No Reviews
198 N Dupont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurant
Saap Lao Thai Cuisine
4.7 • 236
Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14 New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurant
Paradigm Sports Bar - 3800 N DuPont Hwy
No Reviews
3800 N DuPont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurant
Squisito® Pizza and Pasta - Christiana
No Reviews
3256 Fashion Center Boulevard Newark, DE 19702
View restaurant