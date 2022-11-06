Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zach's Grill

8 Reviews

$$

739 Ferry cut-off road

New Castle, DE 19720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burgers Zach's Way that is
Classic Ribeye
Classic Chicken Steak

BURGERS

In The Beginning

In The Beginning

$7.95+

Fresh ground chuck patty that is hand formed and seasoned perfectly! Topped with American cheese, your choice of free or bangin' premium toppings. Served on a fresh bakery roll.

I'm Really Hungry

I'm Really Hungry

$11.50+

Our In the beginning burger times 2! Two of our fresh patties is the difference . Made for those of us with big appetites.

Beer Hall

Beer Hall

$11.75+

Our fresh patty topped with house made onion beer jam, bacon and beef cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.

Texas BBQ

Texas BBQ

$9.95+

Fresh patty topped with BBQ sauce, a crispy onion ring and melted American cheese.

Morning After

Morning After

$11.95+

The perfect cure. Fried egg, hash brown patty, scrapple and American cheese top our fresh ground chuck patty.

Lord Bacon

Lord Bacon

$9.95+

three slices of grilled to order bacon and American cheese make this burger fit for the lord himself!

Smash Burgers Zach's Way that is

Smash Burgers Zach's Way that is

$5.99+

A quarter pound of ground chuck smashed Zach's way so its thin but still juicy and not brittle. Topped with American cheese and your choice of toppings. Single, double or triple for the greatest appetite!

Kennett Mushroom Burger

Kennett Mushroom Burger

$9.95+

Taylor Farms local fresh mushrooms grilled along with melted Swiss top this burger.

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.55+

Our fresh Certified Angus Beef patty seasoned with Blackening seasoning, grilled and topped with real blue cheese crumbles.

STEAKS

Classic Ribeye

Classic Ribeye

$8.99+
Shroom Steak

Shroom Steak

$13.50+
The Works Steak

The Works Steak

$12.75+
Salmon Steak

Salmon Steak

$14.75+
Bacon BBQ Steak

Bacon BBQ Steak

$12.50+

The Cooper

$13.90+

Sliced ribeye grilled with our home made onion jam and Cooper sharp cheese.

CHICKEN STEAKS

Classic Chicken Steak

Classic Chicken Steak

$8.50+
Buffalo Chicken Steak

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$12.50+
Jamming Jerk Chicken Steak

Jamming Jerk Chicken Steak

$12.50+

Mushroom Habanero Chicken Steak

$12.95+

The Oregon Ave.

$12.90+

grilled chicken steak with sweet cut pepper, fresh mushrooms and onions all grilled together along with seasonings. Topped with melted provolone.

FRIES

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.75
Crispy skin-on Fries (Copy)

Crispy skin-on Fries (Copy)

$4.50+

Crispy on delivery fries! The best Fries we can source so we know you will love them!

Cheese Whiz Fries

Cheese Whiz Fries

$5.95

Crispy fries served with Real Cheez Whiz.

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$4.95

Crispy fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, Parmesan and fry seasoning.

WINGS

Buffalo Jumbo Wings

Buffalo Jumbo Wings

$5.00+

Fresh Bone in Jumbo Buffalo Wings with your choice of wing sauce. Also served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.75+

Crispy and meaty breaded boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

ON A ROLL

Double BLT

Double BLT

$8.75+

This grilled triple decker is stuffed with 6 fresh grilled slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on Texas toast.

Veggie Steak

$11.50+

Fresh Grilled veggies served on a fresh Hoagie roll. Melted cheese too if you would like.

Beyond steak

$12.25+

The sister to our Impossible steak for those who prefer the Beyond brand over Impossible. Served on a Steak roll with grilled veggies.

STARTERS

Crab Mac & cheese dish

Crab Mac & cheese dish

$11.99

A generous portion of our mom's recipe. Fresh lump and claw meat, rich cheese sauce and baked until a creamy seafood pasta dish. Oh yes, topped with Old Bay!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.25+

5 meaty tenders served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

Jumbo Onion Rings

Jumbo Onion Rings

$6.75

A half pound of crunchy onion ring rings.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

5 plump cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.

Cheesesteak Empanadas

Cheesesteak Empanadas

$11.25

3 Handmade pastries stuffed with ribeye steak meat, cheese and seasonings. Served with Sriracha ketchup.

Chix Buffalo Empanadas

Chix Buffalo Empanadas

$11.25

3 handmade pastries stuffed with chicken breast meat, buffalo wing sauce. cheese and seasoning. Served with ranch dressing.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Classic Caesar prepared to order. Add grilled Salmon or chicken breast to make it a complete meal.

KIDS

Kids Tenders with side of fries

$7.95

Jr. Cheese Burger with side of fries

$7.95

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.00

Jumbo Slice

$9.99

Single topping slice

$2.50

Custom Slice

$9.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza 12"

$10.00

Cheese Pizza 16"

$12.99

Milkshakes/Floats

20 oz Shake

20 oz Shake

$6.50

Hand Dipped or Cone

SIngle

$1.50

Double

$2.75

Triple

$3.50

NA BOTTLES

20 oz Pepsi

20 oz Pepsi

$2.25
Deer Park Water

Deer Park Water

$1.25
2L Pepsi

2L Pepsi

$3.49
2L Diet Pepsi

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.49
Pure Leaf tea

Pure Leaf tea

$2.25

20 oz. Ginger Ale

$2.25

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.25

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dole Lemonade

$2.25

Tahitian Treat

$2.25

20 oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.25

Cookies

Fresh baked regular size cookies

$0.99

Jumbo Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Buns

Large Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Bourbon flavored Cinnamon Bun 4 pak

$14.00

Cinnamon Bun 4 pack

$12.50

Newspaper

Newspaper

$0.50

x

Candy

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Great food morning and nite! Our goal is to offer restaurant quality food in a fast food setting. Zach's is a father and son shop that opening March 2021.

Location

739 Ferry cut-off road, New Castle, DE 19720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Zach's Grill image
Zach's Grill image
Zach's Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saap Lao Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 236
Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14 New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurantnext
Paradigm Sports Bar - 3800 N DuPont Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3800 N DuPont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurantnext
Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington - 620 S Maryland Ave
orange star4.2 • 271
620 S Maryland Ave Wilmington, DE 19804
View restaurantnext
Timothy's on the Riverfront
orange starNo Reviews
930 Justison street Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Squisito® Pizza and Pasta - Christiana
orange starNo Reviews
3256 Fashion Center Boulevard Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Cornerstone Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
362 US 40 Carneys Point, NJ 08069
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Castle

Saap Lao Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 236
Community Plaza Shopping Center, 287 Christiana Rd # 14 New Castle, DE 19720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Castle
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston