Casa Bella Restaurant 300 U.S. 46
300 U.S. 46
Denville, NJ 07834
APPETIZER COLD
ANTIPASTA MISTO
Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, soppresseta, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes
ANTIPASTA SARDO
Chilled jumbo shrimp, goat cheese, baby greens, balsomic vinairgrette
BABY ARTICHOKE
Grilled baby artichokes with fresh buffalo mozzarella, rioasted red peppers
BRUSCETTA TO GO
CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil
FRESH MOZZARELLA
Roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsomic vinaigrette
PROSCUITTO GRANA
Proscuitto di parma, chunks of parmesan cheese
PROSCUITTO MELON
Proscuitto di parma, fresh seasonal melon
SEAFOOD SALAD
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, scungilli, celery, red peppers, fresh lemon
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce
CRAB MEAT COCKTAIL
CLAMS COCKTAIL
APPETIZER HOT
BAKED CLAMS
Topped with seasonal bread crumbs
FRIED CALAMARI
Marinara sauce on the side.
HONEY GINGER CALAMARI
Fried calamari pan seared with scallions in a honey ginger sauce.
LITTLE NECK CLAMS
Steamed in white or red sauce
MISTO MARE MONTE
Shrimp, scallops, portobello mushrooms, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes
MOZZARELLA CAROZZA
Breaded, fried mozzarella with marinera sauce on the side
MUSSELS
Steamed in a white or red sauce
SNAILS
Stuffed in mushrooms caps, garlic and butter
SPIEDINI
Breaded, fried mozzarella topped with a anchovy and caper sauce
STUFFED EGGPLANT
Ricotta cheese filling, finished in a light bechamel and tomato sauce
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Stuffed with crabmeat, topped with a bechamel sauce
FRIED ZUCCHINE
Fried zucchini stick with marinera sauce on the side
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
GARLIC BREAD
6 pieces per order.
SOUPS/SALADS
MIXED GREEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and olives in a house italian dressing
BABY SPINACH SALAD
Apples, blue cheese with honey mustard dressing
TRICOLOR SALAD
Endive, radicchio, and arugala topped with balsomic vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Topped with fresh baked bread crumbs
TOMATOES AND RED ONION
Extra virgin olive oil on top
SOUP OF DAY
Soup of the day
ESCAROLE AND BEANS
Escarole and beans in chicken broth
PASTA AND BEANS
Pasta and breans in chicken broth
STRACCIATELLA
Egg and spinach in chicken broth
TORTELLINI SOUP
Meat tortellini in chicken broth
PASTA
BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA
KIDS PASTA
SIDE PASTA
CAVATELLI CALABRESE
Pasta dumplings with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli florets, in a red sauce or garlic white wine.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Cheese filled ravioli in a marinara sauce.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Thin sliced eggplant with melted mozzarella cheese served over linguine with tomato sauce.
FARFALLE
Bow tie pasta with shrimp and crab meat in a pink vodka sauce.
FETTUCCINE SALMON AFFUMICATO
Smoked salmon, capers, and sun dried tomatoes over fresh fettuccine in a pink sauce.
FUSILLI AMATRICIANA
Spiral pasta with tomato sauce, with onions and pancetta.
GNOCCHI LOMBARDI
Patato dumplings with mascarpone cheese, tomato pulp and a touch of pesto
GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI
Potato dumplings with meat sauce, bechamel, peas and mushrooms
LASAGNA CASA BELLA
Meatless lasagna prepared with mascarpone cheese, bechamel, tomato pulp and parmesan cheese
LINGUINE CLAMS SAUCE
Manilla clams in a white or red sauce
LOBSTER & SHRIMP AGNELOTTI
Three large raviolli filled with lobster, shrimp and ricotta cheese topped with a vodka sauce
ORECHIETTI
Shrimp, broccoli rabe in garlic white wine sauce.
PAPPARDELLE VODKA
Homeade large noodles with peas, onions in a pink vodka sauce
PASTA PRIMAVERA
White and green noodles, with vegetables in a red sauce, lite cream sauce, or garlic white wine.
PENNE SICILIANA
With tomato pulp, fontina cheese, julienne of eggplant and fresh basil
SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA
Prepared with tomato pulp, roasted peppers, black olives, capers and anchovies
TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE
Meat tortellini, in a meat sauce
TORTELLINI CASA BELLA
Meat tortellini with ham, sweet peas, and onions in a pink or white cream sauce
1/2 PASTA
1/2 CAVATELLI CALABRESE
Pasta dumplings with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli florets, in a red sauce or garlic white wine.
1/2 CHEESE RAVIOLI
Cheese filled ravioli in a marinara sauce.
1/2 FARFALLE
Bow tie pasta with shrimp and crab meat in a pink vodka sauce.
1/2 FETTUCCINE SALMON AFFUMICATO
Smoked salmon, capers, and sun dried tomatoes over fresh fettuccine in a pink sauce.
1/2 FUSILLI AMATRICIANA
Spiral pasta with tomato sauce, with onions and pancetta.
1/2 GNOCCHI LOMBARDI
1/2 GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI
1/2 LASAGNA CASA BELLA
1/2 LINGUINE CLAM SAUCE
1/2 ORECCHIETTI
Shrimp, broccoli rabe in garlic white wine sauce.
1/2 PAPPARDELLE VODKA
1/2 PASTA PRIMAVERA
White and green noodles, with vegetables in a red sauce, lite cream sauce, or garlic white wine.
1/2 PENNE SICILIANA
1/2 SPAGHETTI MARINARA
1/2 SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA
1/2 TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE
1/2 TORTELLINI CASA BELLA
CHICKEN
CHICKEN & SHRIMP
Chicken tenderloins and shrimp, sauteed with asapargus, wild mushrooms and tomatoes
CHICKEN ARRABIATA
Chicken tenderloins with hot cherry peppers
CHICKEN BALSAMICO
Chicken tenderloins with balsomic vinagar, garlic and rosemary
CHICKEN BOLOGNESE
Chicken breast with proscuitto and melted mozzarella cheese topped with tortellini
CHICKEN CAMPAGNOLA
Chicken tenderloins with patatoes, onions, mushrooms and peas
CHICKEN CAPRICCIOSA
Pounded, chicken cutlet light breaded, pan fried and topped with a tricolore salad
CHICKEN FRANCES
Chicken breast sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine
GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken breast marinated and grilled
CHICKEN MARSALA
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine
CHICKEN MARTINI
Chicken breast coated with parmesan cheese, sauteed with sage and sherry wine, topped with asparagus
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine
CHICKEN PICCATA
Chicken breast sauteed capers, lemon, butter and white wine
CHICKEN ROSSINI
Chicken breast with proscuitto , fresh tomato, and melted mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN SORRENTINO
Chicken breast with eggplant, prosuitto and melted mozzrella cheese
CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRENCH FRIES
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER CEASAR
CHICKEN MILENESE
CHICKEN PAILLARD
FISH/SEAFOOD
BROILED SOLE
Broiled filet of sole
CALAMARI FRA'DIAVOLO
Squid with spicy or mild tomato sauce, served over linguine
GRILLED SEAFOOD
Grilled lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, white fish, salmon with lemon on the side
GRILLED SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp, grilled with lemon on the side
NORWEGIAN SALMON
Filet of salmon, grilled or poached with leak sauce on the side
SCALLOPS PROVINCIALE
Scallops sauteed with fresh tomatoes and garlic
SHRIMP FRA'DIAVOLO
Shrimp sauteed with spicy or mild tomato sauce, served over linguine
SHRIMP FRANCES
Shrimp sauteed with lemon, butter and white wine served over linguine
SHRIMP PARMAGIANA
Breaded shrimp top with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter and white wine served over linguine
SOLE MONTE CARLO
Filet of sole sauteed with an anchovy sauce
SOLE FRANCES
Filet of Sole pan seared in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce.
SOLE MUGNAI
Filet of sole sauteed with a lemon, butter and white wine sauce
SOLE OREGANATO
ZUPPA DI PESCE
Assorted seafood simmered in tomatoes, garlic, and white wine in a red sauce, served over linguine
VEAL / BEEF
GRILLED BEEF
8oz grilled filet mignon
BEEF BAROLO
8oz filet mignon, pan seared then sauteed with shallots, mushrooms and a touch of cream
BEEF PIZZAIOLA
8oz filet mignon pan seared then simmered in tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and gaeta olives
GRILLED VEAL CHOP
Grilled, marinated, thick cut rib veal chop
VEAL CAPRICCIOSA
Pounded, veal cutlet lightly breaded, topped with a tricolored salad
VEAL CHOP FIERENTINA
Thick cut rib veal chop, proscuitto, shallots, in a brandy brown cream sauce
VEAL FRANCES
Veal scallopine sauteed with lemon, butter and white wine
VEAL MARGHERITA
Veal scallopine baked with tomatoes and baby artichokes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
VEAL MILENESE
VEAL MARSALA
Veal scallopie sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Breaded veal cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine
VEAL PICCATA
Veal scallopine sauteed with capers, lemon, butter and white wine
VEAL SALTIMBOCA
Veal scallopine topped with fresh sage and proscuitto
VEGETABLES
DESSERT
CAKE FEE
AFFOGATO
BISCOTTI
BREAD PUDDING
CANNOLI
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PUDDING
CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE
COCONUT SORBET
CRÈME BRULEE
ESPRESSO TRUFFLE
ICE CREAM
ITALIAN SAMPLER
LEMON BLUEBERRY CRUMB CHEESECAKE
LEMON SORBET
MANGO SORBET
NY CHEESECAKE
ORANGE SORBET
PEACH SORBET
PINEAPPLE SORBET
RASPBERRY BOMB
TARTUFO
TIRAMASU
LITE MENU
WEEKLY APP SPECIALS
GIAMBOTTA FOR TWO
BABY FIELD GREEN SALAD
Goat cheese, peaches, strawberries, blueberries, glazed walnuts tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette over baby field greens.
ROASTED BEET SALAD
Mandarin orange, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
STUFFED LONG HOT PEPPERS
Long hot Italian peppers stuffed with prosciutto, cream cheese, gouda, and fontina cheese cooked in white wine with baked bread crumbs on top.
ARTICHOKE HEARTS OREGANATO
WEEKLY ENTREE SPECIALS
BLACK INK FETTUCCINE
Clams, shrimp, crab meat, diced tomato, and leeks in a garlic white wine sauce.
SPICY SICILIAN CHICKEN
Sautéed sausage, potatoes, hot cherry peppers, escarole with a balsamic vinegar sauce.
STUFFED SALMON
Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat in a champagne leek cream sauce.
PORTERHOUSE PORK CHOP
18oz Grilled Pork Chop with sautéed spinach, portobello mushrooms and a Gorgonzola cream sauce.
VEAL CASA BELLA
Veal medallions, shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
NY STEAK
Ny Steak with a pepper corn crust in a brandy cream sauce.
DAILY APP SPECIALS
OYSTERS
Blue point oysters in the half shell, or oreganata.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Shrimp and crabmeat tossed in a sweet, pink sauce, placed over an avocado.
BURRATA
Burrata cheese over tomatoes, basil and prosciutto with a balsamic reduction on top.
RICE BALLS
Pork, veal, beef and cheese inside, served with marinara sauce on the side.
GR OCTOPUS
Grilled octopus with arugula, red onions, white beans with lemon and oil.
DAILY ENTREE SPECIALS
LINGUINE MALAFEMINA
Linguine with mussels, scallops, shrimp and calamari in a light red sauce.
RED SNAPPER
Grilled Filet of Red Snapper with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach sautéed in a garlic and oil on the side.
PORTERHOUSE STEAK
Grilled, with wild mushrooms and hot cherry peppers sautéed on top.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Here at Casa Bella, owners Angelo and Tony Locantore have pressed the importance of "fresh ingredients" throughout their years of ownership. At Casa Bella, the chef will marry these ingredients to serve you delicious Italian cuisine. Angelo and Tony Locantore welcome you to Casa Bella where the fine cuisine, warm, inviting ambiance and impeccable service effortlessly combine to create a rich and authentic dining experience. From our family to yours, we invite you to experience it for yourself, so we can continue to do what we love, helping you find your "other home" here at Casa Bella.
