Casa Bella Restaurant

300 U.S. 46

Denville, NJ 07834

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
CHICKEN FRANCES
BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

APPETIZER COLD

ANTIPASTA MISTO

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, soppresseta, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes

ANTIPASTA SARDO

$13.95

Chilled jumbo shrimp, goat cheese, baby greens, balsomic vinairgrette

BABY ARTICHOKE

$15.95

Grilled baby artichokes with fresh buffalo mozzarella, rioasted red peppers

BRUSCETTA TO GO

$4.95

CAPRESE

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil

FRESH MOZZARELLA

$12.95

Roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsomic vinaigrette

PROSCUITTO GRANA

$12.95

Proscuitto di parma, chunks of parmesan cheese

PROSCUITTO MELON

$12.95

Proscuitto di parma, fresh seasonal melon

SEAFOOD SALAD

$17.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, scungilli, celery, red peppers, fresh lemon

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$6.95

Jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce

CRAB MEAT COCKTAIL

$15.95

CLAMS COCKTAIL

$7.49+

APPETIZER HOT

BAKED CLAMS

$13.95

Topped with seasonal bread crumbs

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.95

Marinara sauce on the side.

HONEY GINGER CALAMARI

$14.95

Fried calamari pan seared with scallions in a honey ginger sauce.

LITTLE NECK CLAMS

$13.95

Steamed in white or red sauce

MISTO MARE MONTE

$16.95

Shrimp, scallops, portobello mushrooms, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes

MOZZARELLA CAROZZA

$12.95

Breaded, fried mozzarella with marinera sauce on the side

MUSSELS

$13.95

Steamed in a white or red sauce

SNAILS

$13.95

Stuffed in mushrooms caps, garlic and butter

SPIEDINI

$12.95

Breaded, fried mozzarella topped with a anchovy and caper sauce

STUFFED EGGPLANT

$12.95

Ricotta cheese filling, finished in a light bechamel and tomato sauce

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$13.95

Stuffed with crabmeat, topped with a bechamel sauce

FRIED ZUCCHINE

$11.95

Fried zucchini stick with marinera sauce on the side

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

GARLIC BREAD

$4.95

6 pieces per order.

SOUPS/SALADS

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and olives in a house italian dressing

BABY SPINACH SALAD

$12.95

Apples, blue cheese with honey mustard dressing

TRICOLOR SALAD

$11.95

Endive, radicchio, and arugala topped with balsomic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$11.95

Topped with fresh baked bread crumbs

TOMATOES AND RED ONION

$9.95

Extra virgin olive oil on top

SOUP OF DAY

$10.95

Soup of the day

ESCAROLE AND BEANS

$11.95

Escarole and beans in chicken broth

PASTA AND BEANS

$11.95

Pasta and breans in chicken broth

STRACCIATELLA

$11.95

Egg and spinach in chicken broth

TORTELLINI SOUP

$11.95

Meat tortellini in chicken broth

PASTA

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

$22.95+

KIDS PASTA

$12.95

SIDE PASTA

$9.95

CAVATELLI CALABRESE

$22.95

Pasta dumplings with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli florets, in a red sauce or garlic white wine.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$19.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a marinara sauce.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$23.95

Thin sliced eggplant with melted mozzarella cheese served over linguine with tomato sauce.

FARFALLE

$29.95

Bow tie pasta with shrimp and crab meat in a pink vodka sauce.

FETTUCCINE SALMON AFFUMICATO

$27.95

Smoked salmon, capers, and sun dried tomatoes over fresh fettuccine in a pink sauce.

FUSILLI AMATRICIANA

$22.95

Spiral pasta with tomato sauce, with onions and pancetta.

GNOCCHI LOMBARDI

$22.95

Patato dumplings with mascarpone cheese, tomato pulp and a touch of pesto

GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI

$22.95

Potato dumplings with meat sauce, bechamel, peas and mushrooms

LASAGNA CASA BELLA

$22.95

Meatless lasagna prepared with mascarpone cheese, bechamel, tomato pulp and parmesan cheese

LINGUINE CLAMS SAUCE

$27.95

Manilla clams in a white or red sauce

LOBSTER & SHRIMP AGNELOTTI

$28.95

Three large raviolli filled with lobster, shrimp and ricotta cheese topped with a vodka sauce

ORECHIETTI

$27.95

Shrimp, broccoli rabe in garlic white wine sauce.

PAPPARDELLE VODKA

$21.95

Homeade large noodles with peas, onions in a pink vodka sauce

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$22.95

White and green noodles, with vegetables in a red sauce, lite cream sauce, or garlic white wine.

PENNE SICILIANA

$22.95

With tomato pulp, fontina cheese, julienne of eggplant and fresh basil

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$22.95

Prepared with tomato pulp, roasted peppers, black olives, capers and anchovies

TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE

$22.95

Meat tortellini, in a meat sauce

TORTELLINI CASA BELLA

$22.95

Meat tortellini with ham, sweet peas, and onions in a pink or white cream sauce

1/2 PASTA

1/2 CAVATELLI CALABRESE

$17.95

Pasta dumplings with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli florets, in a red sauce or garlic white wine.

1/2 CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a marinara sauce.

1/2 FARFALLE

$23.95

Bow tie pasta with shrimp and crab meat in a pink vodka sauce.

1/2 FETTUCCINE SALMON AFFUMICATO

$22.95

Smoked salmon, capers, and sun dried tomatoes over fresh fettuccine in a pink sauce.

1/2 FUSILLI AMATRICIANA

$17.95

Spiral pasta with tomato sauce, with onions and pancetta.

1/2 GNOCCHI LOMBARDI

$17.95

1/2 GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI

$17.95

1/2 LASAGNA CASA BELLA

$17.95

1/2 LINGUINE CLAM SAUCE

$21.95

1/2 ORECCHIETTI

$22.95

Shrimp, broccoli rabe in garlic white wine sauce.

1/2 PAPPARDELLE VODKA

$17.95

1/2 PASTA PRIMAVERA

$17.95

White and green noodles, with vegetables in a red sauce, lite cream sauce, or garlic white wine.

1/2 PENNE SICILIANA

$17.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$17.95

1/2 TORTELLINI BOLOGNESE

$17.95

1/2 TORTELLINI CASA BELLA

$17.95

CHICKEN

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$28.95

Chicken tenderloins and shrimp, sauteed with asapargus, wild mushrooms and tomatoes

CHICKEN ARRABIATA

$25.95

Chicken tenderloins with hot cherry peppers

CHICKEN BALSAMICO

$25.95

Chicken tenderloins with balsomic vinagar, garlic and rosemary

CHICKEN BOLOGNESE

$25.95

Chicken breast with proscuitto and melted mozzarella cheese topped with tortellini

CHICKEN CAMPAGNOLA

$25.95

Chicken tenderloins with patatoes, onions, mushrooms and peas

CHICKEN CAPRICCIOSA

$25.95

Pounded, chicken cutlet light breaded, pan fried and topped with a tricolore salad

CHICKEN FRANCES

$25.95

Chicken breast sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine

GRILLED CHICKEN

$22.95

Chicken breast marinated and grilled

CHICKEN MARSALA

$25.95

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine

CHICKEN MARTINI

$26.95

Chicken breast coated with parmesan cheese, sauteed with sage and sherry wine, topped with asparagus

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$24.95

Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine

CHICKEN PICCATA

$25.95

Chicken breast sauteed capers, lemon, butter and white wine

CHICKEN ROSSINI

$25.95

Chicken breast with proscuitto , fresh tomato, and melted mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN SORRENTINO

$25.95

Chicken breast with eggplant, prosuitto and melted mozzrella cheese

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRENCH FRIES

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER CEASAR

$22.95

CHICKEN MILENESE

$25.95

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$25.95

FISH/SEAFOOD

BROILED SOLE

$31.95

Broiled filet of sole

CALAMARI FRA'DIAVOLO

$30.95

Squid with spicy or mild tomato sauce, served over linguine

GRILLED SEAFOOD

$31.95

Grilled lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, white fish, salmon with lemon on the side

GRILLED SHRIMP

$27.95

Jumbo shrimp, grilled with lemon on the side

NORWEGIAN SALMON

$28.95

Filet of salmon, grilled or poached with leak sauce on the side

SCALLOPS PROVINCIALE

$34.95

Scallops sauteed with fresh tomatoes and garlic

SHRIMP FRA'DIAVOLO

$27.95

Shrimp sauteed with spicy or mild tomato sauce, served over linguine

SHRIMP FRANCES

$27.95

Shrimp sauteed with lemon, butter and white wine served over linguine

SHRIMP PARMAGIANA

$27.95

Breaded shrimp top with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$27.95

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter and white wine served over linguine

SOLE MONTE CARLO

$31.95

Filet of sole sauteed with an anchovy sauce

SOLE FRANCES

$31.95

Filet of Sole pan seared in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce.

SOLE MUGNAI

$31.95

Filet of sole sauteed with a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

SOLE OREGANATO

$31.95

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$37.95

Assorted seafood simmered in tomatoes, garlic, and white wine in a red sauce, served over linguine

VEAL / BEEF

GRILLED BEEF

$35.95

8oz grilled filet mignon

BEEF BAROLO

$35.95

8oz filet mignon, pan seared then sauteed with shallots, mushrooms and a touch of cream

BEEF PIZZAIOLA

$35.95

8oz filet mignon pan seared then simmered in tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and gaeta olives

GRILLED VEAL CHOP

$52.95

Grilled, marinated, thick cut rib veal chop

VEAL CAPRICCIOSA

$28.95

Pounded, veal cutlet lightly breaded, topped with a tricolored salad

VEAL CHOP FIERENTINA

$52.95

Thick cut rib veal chop, proscuitto, shallots, in a brandy brown cream sauce

VEAL FRANCES

$28.95

Veal scallopine sauteed with lemon, butter and white wine

VEAL MARGHERITA

$28.95

Veal scallopine baked with tomatoes and baby artichokes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

VEAL MILENESE

$28.95

VEAL MARSALA

$28.95

Veal scallopie sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$26.95

Breaded veal cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine

VEAL PICCATA

$28.95

Veal scallopine sauteed with capers, lemon, butter and white wine

VEAL SALTIMBOCA

$28.95

Veal scallopine topped with fresh sage and proscuitto

VEGETABLES

ASPARAGUS

$10.95

BROCCOLI

$10.95

Sauteed brocolli in garlic and oil

BROCCOLI RABE

$11.95

Sauteed brocolli rabe in garlic and oil

LONG HOT PEPPERS

$10.95

ESCAROLE

$10.95

Sauteed escarole in garlic and oil

SPINACH

$10.95

Sauteed spinach in garlic and oil

JULIENNE VEGETABLES

$9.95

DESSERT

CAKE FEE

$2.00

AFFOGATO

$8.95

BISCOTTI

$5.95Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$8.95Out of stock

CANNOLI

$8.95

CARROT CAKE

$8.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PUDDING

$8.95

CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$10.95

COCONUT SORBET

$8.95

CRÈME BRULEE

$9.95

ESPRESSO TRUFFLE

$8.95

ICE CREAM

$6.95

ITALIAN SAMPLER

$10.95

LEMON BLUEBERRY CRUMB CHEESECAKE

$8.95Out of stock

LEMON SORBET

$8.95

MANGO SORBET

$8.95

NY CHEESECAKE

$8.95

ORANGE SORBET

$8.95

PEACH SORBET

$8.95

PINEAPPLE SORBET

$8.95

RASPBERRY BOMB

$8.95

TARTUFO

$8.95

TIRAMASU

$8.95

LITE MENU

1/2 LITE WHOLE WHEAT PENNE

$16.95

LITE WHOLE WHEAT PENNE

$21.95

LITE GRILLED EGGPLANT

$20.95

LITE POACHED SALMON

$28.95

LITE BROILED SOLE

$31.95

LITE GRILLED CHICKEN

$22.95

LITE BROILED CALAMARI

$25.95

WEEKLY APP SPECIALS

GIAMBOTTA FOR TWO

$20.95

BABY FIELD GREEN SALAD

$12.95

Goat cheese, peaches, strawberries, blueberries, glazed walnuts tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette over baby field greens.

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$12.95

Mandarin orange, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

STUFFED LONG HOT PEPPERS

$12.95

Long hot Italian peppers stuffed with prosciutto, cream cheese, gouda, and fontina cheese cooked in white wine with baked bread crumbs on top.

ARTICHOKE HEARTS OREGANATO

$13.95

WEEKLY ENTREE SPECIALS

BLACK INK FETTUCCINE

$31.95

Clams, shrimp, crab meat, diced tomato, and leeks in a garlic white wine sauce.

SPICY SICILIAN CHICKEN

$27.95

Sautéed sausage, potatoes, hot cherry peppers, escarole with a balsamic vinegar sauce.

STUFFED SALMON

$30.95

Stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat in a champagne leek cream sauce.

PORTERHOUSE PORK CHOP

$30.95

18oz Grilled Pork Chop with sautéed spinach, portobello mushrooms and a Gorgonzola cream sauce.

VEAL CASA BELLA

$32.95

Veal medallions, shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

NY STEAK

$30.95

Ny Steak with a pepper corn crust in a brandy cream sauce.

DAILY APP SPECIALS

OYSTERS

$12.95+

Blue point oysters in the half shell, or oreganata.

STUFFED AVOCADO

$13.95

Shrimp and crabmeat tossed in a sweet, pink sauce, placed over an avocado.

BURRATA

$14.95

Burrata cheese over tomatoes, basil and prosciutto with a balsamic reduction on top.

RICE BALLS

$12.95

Pork, veal, beef and cheese inside, served with marinara sauce on the side.

GR OCTOPUS

$17.95

Grilled octopus with arugula, red onions, white beans with lemon and oil.

DAILY ENTREE SPECIALS

LINGUINE MALAFEMINA

$30.95

Linguine with mussels, scallops, shrimp and calamari in a light red sauce.

RED SNAPPER

$34.95

Grilled Filet of Red Snapper with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach sautéed in a garlic and oil on the side.

PORTERHOUSE STEAK

$44.95

Grilled, with wild mushrooms and hot cherry peppers sautéed on top.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Here at Casa Bella, owners Angelo and Tony Locantore have pressed the importance of "fresh ingredients" throughout their years of ownership. At Casa Bella, the chef will marry these ingredients to serve you delicious Italian cuisine. Angelo and Tony Locantore welcome you to Casa Bella where the fine cuisine, warm, inviting ambiance and impeccable service effortlessly combine to create a rich and authentic dining experience. From our family to yours, we invite you to experience it for yourself, so we can continue to do what we love, helping you find your "other home" here at Casa Bella.

300 U.S. 46, Denville, NJ 07834

