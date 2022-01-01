Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denville restaurants you'll love

Go
Denville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Denville

Denville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Denville restaurants

The Pasta Shop Denville image

 

The Pasta Shop Denville

13 1st Avenue, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON PISTACHIO$19.00
asparagus marmalade, sorrento lemon, yogurt
FUSILLI PRIMAVERA BIANCA$17.00
spring vegetables & tarragon cream
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$16.00
beef & pork ragu, pecorino
More about The Pasta Shop Denville
Consumer pic

 

Casa Bella Restaurant

300 U.S. 46, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$22.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine
CAPRESE$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil
CHICKEN FRANCES$24.95
Chicken breast sauteed in lemon, butter and white wine
More about Casa Bella Restaurant
Jimmy Tomato's Pizzeria image

 

Jimmy Tomato's Pizzeria

123 East Main Street, Denville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jimmy Tomato's Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Denville

Cake

Ravioli

Salmon

Pappardelle

Bruschetta

Cheesecake

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Denville to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Hopatcong

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston