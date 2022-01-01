Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Denville
/
Denville
/
Garlic Bread
Denville restaurants that serve garlic bread
The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
13 1st Avenue, Denville
No reviews yet
GARLIC BREAD
$9.00
parsley and romano cheese
More about The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
Casa Bella Restaurant - 300 U.S. 46
300 U.S. 46, Denville
No reviews yet
GARLIC BREAD
$4.95
6 pieces per order.
More about Casa Bella Restaurant - 300 U.S. 46
