Castaways Raw Bar & Grill - Holden Beach

No reviews yet

112 ocean blvd west

holden beach, NC 28462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crab Dip
Shrimp & Crab Mac-n-Cheese
Kids Chicken Nuggets

APPETIZERS

Ahi Tuna App

$14.95Out of stock

Served rare w/seaweed salad & honey wasabi sauce

Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel

$7.95

Sprinkled with salt, served warm with beer cheese

Beer Cheese Nachos

$10.95

Fresh tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, mango salsa, jalapeños, green onions & sour cream

Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.25

Breast Nuggets tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

French Fries topped with chili & beer cheese

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Fresh mango salsa served with homemade tortilla chips

Clams & Mussels

$12.95

Sauteed in a white wine, garlic butter sauce, served w/garlic bread

Crab Dip

$14.95

Our own special recipe served with warm pita points

Lobster Lettuce Wraps

$14.95Out of stock

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.50Out of stock

Pepperjack Sausage Dip

$11.50Out of stock

Served w/freshly made tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Served w/cocktail sauce

Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.95

Served warm with pita points

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.75

Topped with jalapenos, served w/homemade tortilla chips

FRESH SEAFOOD

1/2 lb COLD Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$11.95

1/2 lb HOT Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$11.95

1 lb COLD Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$20.95

1 lb HOT Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$20.95

1/2 lb Crab Legs

$20.00

Served steamed, topped w/Old Bay, served w/drawn butter

1 lb Crab Legs

$40.00

Served steamed, topped w/Old Bay, served w/drawn butter

1/2 Doz RAW Oysters on the Half Shell

$16.75Out of stock

From the Chesapeake Bay - served steamed w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers

1/2 Doz STEAMED Oysters on the Half Shell

$16.75Out of stock

1 Doz RAW Oysters on the Half Shell

$33.50Out of stock

From the Chesapeake Bay - served steamed w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers

1 Doz STEAMED Oysters on the Half Shell

$33.50Out of stock

1/2 Bucket Steamed Oysters (approx. 12, in shell)

$12.75

From the Gulf of Mexico - served steamed - served w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers

Full Bucket Steamed Oysters (approx. 24, in shell)

$25.50

From the Gulf of Mexico - served steamed - served w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers

Steamed Clams

$13.50

Served w/ drawn butter

Steamed Mussels

$12.25

Served w/ drawn butter

Steam Pot

$45.95

Clams, oysters, shrimp, mussels, 1/2 lb. of crab legs, sausage, potatoes & corn on the cob, steamed with Old Bay & herbs

Seafood Tower

$45.95

Lobster & crab salad, clams, mussels, peel & eat shrimp, oysters on the 1/2 shell & 1/2 lb. of crab legs served on ice

SOUPS & SALADS

Lobster Bisque - Cup

$6.75Out of stock

Lobster Bisque - Bowl

$8.75Out of stock

Oyster Stew - Cup

$7.25

Fresh oysters sauteed in garlic, olive oil & cream, topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon pieces & green onions

Oyster Stew - Bowl

$9.25

Fresh oysters sauteed in garlic, olive oil & cream, topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon pieces & green onions

Caprese Salad

$9.25

Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil drizzled w/balsamic reduction glaze

Greek Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine, surrounding red potato salad topped w/green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini, served w/ Greek dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$10.25

Topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon pieces & balsamic glaze drizzle

Small BLT Salad

$9.25

Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes & bacon pieces tossed in creamy ranch dressing

Large BLT Salad

$10.25

Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes & bacon pieces tossed in creamy ranch dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing

Small Cranberry Nut Salad

$9.25

Crisp romaine, feta cheese, cranberries, candied pecans & Asian croutons tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Large Cranberry Nut Salad

$10.25

Crisp romaine, feta cheese, cranberries, candied pecans & Asian croutons tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Small Garden Salad

$8.95

Mixed greensw/ purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing

Large Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greensw/ purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing

FLATBREADS

Cheese Flatbread

$12.50

Marinara sauce base topped w/shredded mozzarella & spices

Margherita Flatbread

$11.95

Olive oil base topped w/ shredded mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction glaze

Meatlovers Flatbread

$12.50

Marinara sauce base topped w/ pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, shredded mozzarella & spices

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.50

Seafood Flatbread

$14.50

Creamy crabmeat sauce base topped w/ shrimp, crabmeat, shredded mozzarella, spices & fresh basil

SANDWICHES, WRAPS, TACOS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Half pound Angus Beef burger w/cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Half pound Angus Beef burger w/cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich MP

$16.95

Jumbo lump Maryland style crabcake, served w/freshly made remoulade sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.25

Baked almond crusted tilapia, topped w/ lemon dill tartar sauce & coleslaw

Hamburger

$11.25

Half pound Angus Beef burger w/lettuce & tomato

HB Footlong

$13.75

1/2 lb Nathan's all beef hot dog topped w/ chili, cheddar cheese, onions & coleslaw

Jerk Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.95

Mahi Mahi baked w/Jerk seasoning, served w/shredded lettuce, tomato & lemon dill tartar sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.25

Marinated sirloin with mayo sauteed peppers & onions, topped w/beer cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.50

Half pound Angus Beef burger w/bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh pepper jack pimento cheese

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Tender pot roast with provolone cheese, horseradish sauce & au jus gravy

Rajun Cajun

$11.75Out of stock

Cajun chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & freshly made ranch dressing

Shrimp Burger

$10.95

Served w/shredded lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce

Cajun Grouper Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

Cajun grouper w/shredded lettuce & mango chili sauce on a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Marinated chicken breast, shredded lettuce, parmesan, tomatoes, Caesar dressing on a tomato basil tortilla

Mahi Wrap (Cajun)

$15.95

Cajun Mahi Mahi with shredded lettuce & mango chili sauce on a tomato basil tortilla

Turkey-Bacon-Cheese Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Tuna Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Served in 2 flour tortillas w/cajun spices, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & honey wasabi sauce (cooked med-rare)

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Served in 2 flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Served in 2 flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, mango chili sauce & honey wasabi sauce

Lobster & Crab Salad Taco

$14.95Out of stock

Served in two flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, tomatoes & thai chili sauce

ISLAND FAVORITES

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Slow roasted baby back ribs, served w/ coleslaw & 1 side order

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$23.95

Slow roasted baby back ribs, served w/ coleslaw & 1 side order

Almond Crusted Tilapia

$17.95

Two tilapia filets rolled in almonds, parmesan & panko, baked & topped w/buerre blanc sauce, served w/1 side order

Cajun Mahi Mahi

$22.95

Pan seared & topped w/our citrus orange glaze, served w/1 side

Cajun Shrimp & Sausage

$21.75

Shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes & onions sauteed in olive oil & cajun seasonings, served over seasoned rice

Crab Stuffed Flounder MP

$24.95

Two flounder filets, stuffed w/jumbo lump crabmeat, baked & topped w/buerre blanc sauce, served w/1 side order

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes MP

$31.95

Two Maryland style crab cakes, served w/ our freshly made remoulade sauce & 1 side order

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95Out of stock

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in our creamy crabmeat sauce, served w/garlic bread

Shrimp & Crab Mac-n-Cheese

$18.95

Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese topped w/jumbo lump crabmeat & herbed breadcrumbs, served w/garlic bread

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Cajun shrimp sauteed in garlic & olive oil w/Tasso ham, red onions & scallions, served over cheddar cheese grits

KIDS

Kids Cheese Pita Pizza

$6.95

served with a drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

served with one side & a drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

served with one side & a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

served with one side & a drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

served with one side & a drink

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

served with one side & a drink

Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza

$6.95

served with a drink

SIDE ORDERS

Baked Sweet Potato

$1.95

Cheddar Cheese Grits

$1.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Corn on the Cob

$1.95

Side of Fries

$2.75

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Potato Chips

$1.25

Red Potato Salad

$1.95

Seasoned Rice

$1.95

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

Side BLT

$4.25

Side Caesar

$4.25

Side Garden

$4.25

Add Ahi Tuna

$9.95Out of stock

Add Baked Chicken

$4.25

Add Cajun Chicken

$4.50

Add Cajun Grouper

$7.95Out of stock

Add Cajun Mahi Mahi

$7.95

Add Cajun Shrimp

$4.95

Add Crab Cake

$12.95

Add Grilled Shrimp

$4.95

Add Lobster & Crab Salad

$9.50

Add Salmon

$7.75

EXTRAS

Extra Bacon

$1.25

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.50

Extra Bibb Lettuce

$0.50

Extra Chili

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra GF Chips

$0.50

Extra Jalopenas

$0.50

Extra Lettuce

$0.25

Extra Mango Chili Sauce

$0.25

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Pickle

$0.25

Extra Pita Bread

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Sausage

$2.95

Extra Seaweed Salad

$1.25Out of stock

Extra Tomato

$0.25

Extra Tortilla Chips

$0.50

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

P-Nut Butter Pie

$6.95

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Triple Layer Coconut Cake

$6.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

BEVERAGES

Club Soda

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.28

SF Red Bull

$3.28

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Tea - Half & Half

$2.50

Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Tea - Unsweet

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.50

KIDS BEVERAGES (W/KIDS MEAL)

ONLY AVAILABLE WITH PURCHASE OF KIDS MEAL.

KIDS DIET DR. PEPPER

KIDS DIET PEPSI

KIDS DR. PEPPER

KIDS MOUNTAIN DEW

KIDS PEPSI

KIDS PINK LEMONADE

KIDS SIERRA MIST

KIDS SWEET TEA

KIDS UNSWEET TEA

KIDS TEA HALF & HALF

T-SHIRTS

SMALL-EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

2XL - 3XL

$25.00

TODDLER

$10.00

KIDS

$15.00

V-NECK

$30.00

LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

TANK SHIRT

$25.00

TIE DYE

$25.00

MISC. RETAIL

BEER BUCKET

$10.00

BEER GLASS

$4.00

HAT

$25.00

WILSON BALL

$30.00

KOOZIE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

112 ocean blvd west, holden beach, NC 28462

Directions

