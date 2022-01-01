Castaways Raw Bar & Grill - Holden Beach
112 ocean blvd west
holden beach, NC 28462
APPETIZERS
Ahi Tuna App
Served rare w/seaweed salad & honey wasabi sauce
Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel
Sprinkled with salt, served warm with beer cheese
Beer Cheese Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, mango salsa, jalapeños, green onions & sour cream
Boneless Chicken Bites
Breast Nuggets tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with chili & beer cheese
Chips & Salsa
Fresh mango salsa served with homemade tortilla chips
Clams & Mussels
Sauteed in a white wine, garlic butter sauce, served w/garlic bread
Crab Dip
Our own special recipe served with warm pita points
Lobster Lettuce Wraps
Oysters Rockefeller
Pepperjack Sausage Dip
Served w/freshly made tortilla chips
Shrimp Cocktail
Served w/cocktail sauce
Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip
Served warm with pita points
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Topped with jalapenos, served w/homemade tortilla chips
FRESH SEAFOOD
1/2 lb COLD Peel-n-Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb HOT Peel-n-Eat Shrimp
1 lb COLD Peel-n-Eat Shrimp
1 lb HOT Peel-n-Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb Crab Legs
Served steamed, topped w/Old Bay, served w/drawn butter
1 lb Crab Legs
Served steamed, topped w/Old Bay, served w/drawn butter
1/2 Doz RAW Oysters on the Half Shell
From the Chesapeake Bay - served steamed w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers
1/2 Doz STEAMED Oysters on the Half Shell
1 Doz RAW Oysters on the Half Shell
From the Chesapeake Bay - served steamed w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers
1 Doz STEAMED Oysters on the Half Shell
1/2 Bucket Steamed Oysters (approx. 12, in shell)
From the Gulf of Mexico - served steamed - served w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers
Full Bucket Steamed Oysters (approx. 24, in shell)
From the Gulf of Mexico - served steamed - served w/cocktail sauce, horseradish & saltine crackers
Steamed Clams
Served w/ drawn butter
Steamed Mussels
Served w/ drawn butter
Steam Pot
Clams, oysters, shrimp, mussels, 1/2 lb. of crab legs, sausage, potatoes & corn on the cob, steamed with Old Bay & herbs
Seafood Tower
Lobster & crab salad, clams, mussels, peel & eat shrimp, oysters on the 1/2 shell & 1/2 lb. of crab legs served on ice
SOUPS & SALADS
Lobster Bisque - Cup
Lobster Bisque - Bowl
Oyster Stew - Cup
Fresh oysters sauteed in garlic, olive oil & cream, topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon pieces & green onions
Oyster Stew - Bowl
Fresh oysters sauteed in garlic, olive oil & cream, topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon pieces & green onions
Caprese Salad
Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil drizzled w/balsamic reduction glaze
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine, surrounding red potato salad topped w/green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini, served w/ Greek dressing
Iceberg Wedge
Topped with bleu cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon pieces & balsamic glaze drizzle
Small BLT Salad
Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes & bacon pieces tossed in creamy ranch dressing
Large BLT Salad
Crisp romaine, diced tomatoes & bacon pieces tossed in creamy ranch dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing
Small Cranberry Nut Salad
Crisp romaine, feta cheese, cranberries, candied pecans & Asian croutons tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Large Cranberry Nut Salad
Crisp romaine, feta cheese, cranberries, candied pecans & Asian croutons tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greensw/ purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greensw/ purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon & croutons, choice of dressing
FLATBREADS
Cheese Flatbread
Marinara sauce base topped w/shredded mozzarella & spices
Margherita Flatbread
Olive oil base topped w/ shredded mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic reduction glaze
Meatlovers Flatbread
Marinara sauce base topped w/ pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, shredded mozzarella & spices
Pepperoni Flatbread
Seafood Flatbread
Creamy crabmeat sauce base topped w/ shrimp, crabmeat, shredded mozzarella, spices & fresh basil
SANDWICHES, WRAPS, TACOS
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus Beef burger w/cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce & tomato
Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus Beef burger w/cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich MP
Jumbo lump Maryland style crabcake, served w/freshly made remoulade sauce
Fish Sandwich
Baked almond crusted tilapia, topped w/ lemon dill tartar sauce & coleslaw
Hamburger
Half pound Angus Beef burger w/lettuce & tomato
HB Footlong
1/2 lb Nathan's all beef hot dog topped w/ chili, cheddar cheese, onions & coleslaw
Jerk Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi baked w/Jerk seasoning, served w/shredded lettuce, tomato & lemon dill tartar sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
Marinated sirloin with mayo sauteed peppers & onions, topped w/beer cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
Pimento Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus Beef burger w/bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh pepper jack pimento cheese
Pot Roast Sandwich
Tender pot roast with provolone cheese, horseradish sauce & au jus gravy
Rajun Cajun
Cajun chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & freshly made ranch dressing
Shrimp Burger
Served w/shredded lettuce, tomato & remoulade sauce
Cajun Grouper Wrap
Cajun grouper w/shredded lettuce & mango chili sauce on a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, shredded lettuce, parmesan, tomatoes, Caesar dressing on a tomato basil tortilla
Mahi Wrap (Cajun)
Cajun Mahi Mahi with shredded lettuce & mango chili sauce on a tomato basil tortilla
Turkey-Bacon-Cheese Wrap
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Tuna Tacos
Served in 2 flour tortillas w/cajun spices, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & honey wasabi sauce (cooked med-rare)
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Served in 2 flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
Served in 2 flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, mango chili sauce & honey wasabi sauce
Lobster & Crab Salad Taco
Served in two flour tortillas w/shredded lettuce, tomatoes & thai chili sauce
ISLAND FAVORITES
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted baby back ribs, served w/ coleslaw & 1 side order
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted baby back ribs, served w/ coleslaw & 1 side order
Almond Crusted Tilapia
Two tilapia filets rolled in almonds, parmesan & panko, baked & topped w/buerre blanc sauce, served w/1 side order
Cajun Mahi Mahi
Pan seared & topped w/our citrus orange glaze, served w/1 side
Cajun Shrimp & Sausage
Shrimp, smoked sausage, potatoes & onions sauteed in olive oil & cajun seasonings, served over seasoned rice
Crab Stuffed Flounder MP
Two flounder filets, stuffed w/jumbo lump crabmeat, baked & topped w/buerre blanc sauce, served w/1 side order
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes MP
Two Maryland style crab cakes, served w/ our freshly made remoulade sauce & 1 side order
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Stuffed Ravioli tossed in our creamy crabmeat sauce, served w/garlic bread
Shrimp & Crab Mac-n-Cheese
Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese topped w/jumbo lump crabmeat & herbed breadcrumbs, served w/garlic bread
Shrimp & Grits
Cajun shrimp sauteed in garlic & olive oil w/Tasso ham, red onions & scallions, served over cheddar cheese grits
KIDS
Kids Cheese Pita Pizza
served with a drink
Kids Cheeseburger
served with one side & a drink
Kids Chicken Nuggets
served with one side & a drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with one side & a drink
Kids Hamburger
served with one side & a drink
Kids Hot Dog
served with one side & a drink
Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza
served with a drink
SIDE ORDERS
Baked Sweet Potato
Cheddar Cheese Grits
Coleslaw
Corn on the Cob
Side of Fries
Fresh Fruit
Potato Chips
Red Potato Salad
Seasoned Rice
EXTRA RANCH
Side BLT
Side Caesar
Side Garden
Add Ahi Tuna
Add Baked Chicken
Add Cajun Chicken
Add Cajun Grouper
Add Cajun Mahi Mahi
Add Cajun Shrimp
Add Crab Cake
Add Grilled Shrimp
Add Lobster & Crab Salad
Add Salmon
EXTRAS
Extra Bacon
Extra Beer Cheese
Extra Bibb Lettuce
Extra Chili
Extra Dressing
Extra Garlic Bread
Extra GF Chips
Extra Jalopenas
Extra Lettuce
Extra Mango Chili Sauce
Extra Marinara
Extra Pickle
Extra Pita Bread
Extra Ranch
Extra Salsa
Extra Sausage
Extra Seaweed Salad
Extra Tomato
Extra Tortilla Chips
