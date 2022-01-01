Cedar Street Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cedar Street Cafe

61 Reviews

$

420 Main Street

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Burrito
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Roasted Vegetable Skillet

A Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$4.00

multigrain toast with avocado, tomato, salt and pepper.

The TOD

$4.00

Toast of the Day. Multigrain toast, peanut butter, granola & honey

BACON, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

SAUSAGE, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

HAM, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Breakfast Plates

Cafe Breakfast

Cafe Breakfast

$8.00+

Eggs any style, homefries and choice of toast. Add sides of ham, sausage, bacon or hash.

French Toast

$9.00

3 slices of thick cut french toast, powdered sugar and real maple syrup.

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

8-10" pancake.

Double Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Triple Buttermilk Pancake

$9.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Benny

$16.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burritos

Great on the go! Also available as a scramble with GF or regular toast.
Meat Lovers Burrito

Meat Lovers Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled egg, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese. Served with homefries.

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Our roasted veg medley and scrambled egg with cheddar in a vegan wrap. Use the sandwich protein option to add bacon and other items in the burrito. Salsa and sour served on the side. Visit the sides and other mods tab to add sides.

Portuguese Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled egg, chourico sausage, goat cheese, peppers & onion, spinach. Served with Home Fries

Southwest Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled egg, sausage, roasted jalapeno, onion, red pepper, corn, cheese sauce. Served with Home Fries.

Western Burrito

$10.00

The Janson

$12.00Out of stock

Phillly Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

A 2 egg omelette with cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and toast.

Vegetable Omelette

Vegetable Omelette

$9.50

A 2 egg omelette, veg medley, spinach, tomato, mushroom and cheddar. Served with homefries and toast.

Three Lil Pigs Omelette

$12.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar. Served with home fries. You do not need to select proteins for this item.

Cedar Omelette

$10.00

Bacon, spinach, mushroom, swiss. Served with home fries.

Chili Omelette

$12.00

Skillets

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.00

House made corned beef hash served over our homefries, topped with an egg and cheddar beer sauce. Choice of toast.

Roasted Vegetable Skillet

$9.00

A medley of zucchini, summer squash, red bell pepper, onion, spinach, tomato and mushroom over our homefries topped with and egg and hollandaise. Choice of toast.

Loaded Potato Skillet

$9.00

Homefries, bacon and cheddar beer sauce topped with an egg. Choice of toast.

Benny Skillet

$10.00

Diced ham, poached egg, hollandaise, scallion. Grilled English.

Sides & General MODS

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Ham

$2.50

Hash

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Add Homefries To Sandwich

$1.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Egg

$1.50

Side of Fruit

$2.00

Homefries

$2.50

Single Egg

$1.50

No Homefries

No Egg

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast

$3.00

Kids Egg

$2.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Kid Pancake

$3.00

Coffee / Tea

Our Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00
Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$5.50

Cider

$4.50

Pot Tea

$4.00

Box Of Coffee 96oz

$20.00

Smoothie

Mega Berry

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Mango

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 Main Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566

Directions

Gallery
Cedar Street Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Streetside Brewery
orange star4.4 • 152
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
BirchTree Bread Company
orange star4.5 • 566
138 Green St,Ste 5 Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5900 - Ludlow, Mass Pike
orange starNo Reviews
Ludlow Mass Pike Ludlow, MA 01056
View restaurantnext
Willington Pizza Too - 11 Phelps Way, Ext 69 off I84
orange star4.4 • 584
11 Phelps Way Willington, CT 06279
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Crust Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
122 Main Street Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sturbridge
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
No reviews yet
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston