One53 153 Washington Street

153 Washington Street

Rocky Hill, NJ 08553

Starters

Triple Squash Soup

$12.00

Triple Squash Soup w/ Andouille & Black Sea Salt

ONE 53 Salad

$10.00

ONE 53 House Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Red & Golden Beets over Arugula w/ Pistachios & Fried Goat Cheese

Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp in White Wine Garlic Sauce

Mussels

$17.00

Mussels in Tomato-White Wine Broth

Mussels w/ Andouille

$20.00

Mussels in Tomato-White Wine Broth w/ Andouille Sausage

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Spicy Garlic Bread

Sautéed Shrimp w/ Angel Hair

$29.00

Sautéed Shrimp w/ Roasted Garlic & Cherry Tomatoes over Angel Hair

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Chicken Milanese over Arugula with Tomato Fresca

Arctic Char

$34.00

Arctic Char w/ Grilled Polenta, Bacon Brussels Sprout Hash & Smoked Tomato Puree

Pork Schnitzel

$32.00

Breaded Pork Schnitzel w/ Braised Red Cabbage & Spatzle

Jagerschnitzel

$36.00

Pan Seared Jagerschnitzel w/ Bacon Mushroom Gravy, Red Cabbage & Spatzle (Schnitzel is flour dusted and does not have bread crumbs)

Schnitzel a la Holstein

$36.00

Breaded Pork Schnitzel a la Holstein w/ Caper Butter Sauce, Anchovy & Fried Egg. Served w/ Braised Red Cabbage & Spatzle

Pork Chop

$29.00

Char-Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop w/ Hand-cut Fries & Field Greens

Flat Iron Steak

$36.00

Char-Grilled Prime Flat Iron Steak w/ Hand-cut Fries & Field Greens

Strip Steak

$53.00

Char-Grilled Strip Steak w/ Hand-cut Fries & Field Greens

Burger

$16.00

ONE 53 Burger w/ Hand-cut Fries & Field Greens

Sides

Hand-cut Fries

$6.00

Hand-Cut Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hand-Cut Fries w/ Truffle Mayo

Sauteed Greens

$8.00

Local Sauteed Greens w/ Garlic & EVOO

French Lentils

$10.00

Long Hot Peppers

$11.00

Roasted Hot Peppers w/ Garlic & Mushrooms

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

Bacon Brussels Sprout Hash

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe w/ Sausage, Parmesan & Chili Flakes

Truffle Mayo

$3.00

Side Truffle Mayo

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce & Candied Pecans

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

153 Washington Street, Rocky Hill, NJ 08553

Directions

