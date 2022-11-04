Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Chamber Red Chinese Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1554 E Main St

Saint Charles, IL 60174

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons (4)
Classic Fried Rice
Shanghai Egg Rolls (4)

Appetizer

Shareable small plates with both traditional and contemporary selection

Crab Rangoons (4)

$7.00

Crispy wrapper filled with crab, cream cheese, onion and celery. Served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.

Shanghai Egg Rolls (4)

$6.00

Crispy vegetable rolls served with strawberry sweet sour sauce.

Thai Shrimp Rolls (4)

$8.00

Crispy shrimp and vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Cheesy Beef Rolls (3)

$8.00

Fresh ground beef, mozzarella, bell peppers and onion rolled in thick and crunchy wrapper. Served with sour cream.

Vegetable Gyoza (7)

$8.00

Crunchy dumpling made with edamame and other vegetables served with garlic soy sauce.

Pan Fried Potstickers (5)

$8.00

Handmade tradition pork dumpling seared to perfection. Served with garlic soy sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Stick (4)

$8.00

Marinated chicken skewers finished with a touch of Teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds.

Honey Beef Skewer (4)

$9.00

Tender beef slices splashed with natural honey.

Coconut Shrimps (7)

$10.00

Coconut flake breaded jumbo shrimp coated with our house sweet coconut cream.

Crispy Shrimp with Basil (7)

$10.00

Lightly breaded Jumbo shrimp tossed with our unique Chinese spices and fried basil leaves.

Chicken Lettuces Wrap

$10.00

Sautéed minced chicken, scallion and water chestnut served with butterhead lettuces and plum sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Salad

$8.00

Sautéed minced chicken, scallion, water chestnut on shredded iceberg lettuces.

Sesame Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed broccoli with sprinkle of sesame seed served with garlic soy sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

1lb of Steamed soybean in pod with pink himalayan salt.

Hot & Savory Soup

Classic soothing Chinese hot soup

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

Chicken broth with egg flakes and scallion.

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.00

Mild soy sauce base broth with tofu, egg, carrot, celery and mushroom.

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Handmade pork dumpling in chicken broth.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Soy paste soup with seaweed and bean curd.

Fried Rice

Combination of Domestic Long Grain and Thai Jasmine Rice was used in our Fried Rice to Create the Perfect Texture.

Simple Egg Fried Rice

$6.00

Domestic long grain and Thai jasmine rice blend stir-fried with egg. Rice and egg, just this simple.

Classic Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg fried rice with onions, bean sprout, peas and carrot.

Spicy Garlic Fried Rice

$13.00

Egg fried rice stir-fried with onion and scallion. Decorated with fried garlic and hot chili oil.

Hawaii Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken & shrimp fried rice with pineapple.

Hawaii Fried Rice with Ham

$14.00

Ham fried rice with bell peppers and pineapple.

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$15.00

Traditional Cantonese recipe. Shrimp & ham fried rice with lettuce.

Truffle Fried Rice

$15.00

Minced black truffle stir-fried with scallion, onion, mushroom and egg.

We Love Noodles

Chef's noodle selection from all over China and Asia that you should try

Lo Mein

$12.00

Soft egg noodle sautéed with fresh vegetable in dark soy sauce.

Pad Thai

$13.00

Flat rice noodle sautéed with celery, carrot, bean sprout, scallion, egg and fish sauce.

Mei Fun

$13.00

Thin rice noodle stir-fried with egg and fresh vegetable.

Chow Fun

$14.00

Wide rice noodle wok fried with onion and bean sprout in dark soy sauce.

Singapore Mei Fun

$15.00

Curry mei fun noodle with chicken, shrimp, pork and vegetable.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Milky pork bone broth, Japanese alkaline noodles, chashu pork, egg and vegetable toppings.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.00

Spiced miso broth, Japanese alkaline noodles, chashu pork, egg, vegetable toppings.

Side Lo Mein

$7.00

Soft egg noodle sautéed with dark soy sauce.

Pan Fried Noodle

$15.00

Thin egg noodle seared to golden brown topped with fresh vegetable and zesty brown sauce.

Classic Menu

Famous Classic Chinese Entrees Served with Jasmine Rice. Personal dinner also comes with a Shanghai Egg Roll

General Tso Chicken

$12.00

Sweet & spicy brown sauce, steamed broccoli, bell pepper, onion

Orange Chicken

$11.00

Tangy orange peel glaze, steamed broccoli, orange slices

Sesame Chicken

$11.00

Aromatics toasted sesame seed, steamed broccoli

Sweet Sour Chicken

$11.00

Signature strawberry sweet sour sauce, bell peppers, onion, pineapple

Honey Chicken

$11.00

Honey sauce, battered chicken, crispy rice noodle, pineapple

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Brown sauce, toasted cashew nut, baby corn, carrot, celery

Broccoli

$12.00

Broccoli, carrot

Pepper

$12.00

Bell pepper, onion

Peapod

$14.00

Carrot, peapod, water chestnut

Mix Vegetable

$12.00

broccoli, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, peapod, shiitake mushroom

Mongolian

$12.00

Sweet and spicy Mongolian sauce stir fried with mushroom, scallion and onion

Kung Pao

$12.00

Spicy dark soy sauce, carrot, celery, toasted peanut

Szechwan

$12.00

Hot & Spicy Szechwan sauce, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion & peapod

Mapo Tofu

$12.00

Spicy chili sauce, scallion, soft tofu

Exotic Entree

Chamber Red Signature Dishes

Dry Chili Chicken

$17.00

Fried diced white meat chicken with hot chili pepper, Szechwan peppercorn, scallion.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly breaded crispy shrimp mixed with glazed walnuts in honey coconut cream.

Bulgogi Beef

$18.00

Korean BBQ sauce, carrot, onion, scallion and toasted sesame seed.

Sizzling Plate

$15.00

Black pepper sauce, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, mushroom and onion.

Basil Chicken/Shrimp

$16.00

Thai chili paste, fresh basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, peapod.

Steak & Shrimp Delicacy

$18.00

Wok tossed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, peapod, serrano pepper with black pepper sauce.

Panang Curry Chicken/Shrimp

$16.00

Coconut curry with a hint of basil, baby corn, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion, green bean.

Ground Chicken with Basil

$14.00

Ground chicken stir fried with mushroom, onion and bell pepper in light wine sauce.

Egg Foo Young

$16.00

Chinese egg omelet with brown gravy.

Kids Meal

Served with chocolate pretzel sticks (Pocky)

Chicken Lo Mein (Kids Meal)

$7.00

Chicken Fried Rice (Kids Meal)

$7.00

Orange Chicken (Kids Meal)

$7.00

Sweet Sour Chicken (Kids Meal)

$7.00

Dessert

Matcha Tiramisu

$5.00

Japanese style green tea cheesecake

New York Style Cheese Cake

$5.00

Creamy cheesecake with cherry topping

Banana Egg Roll (2)

$5.00

Coconut sugar dusted banana rolled in egg roll wrapper, caramel syrup topped

Green Tea Mochi Frozen Dessert

$4.00

Green Tea Ice Cream with sweet red bean, topped with 4 pieces of soft mochi.

Golden Mantou with Condensed Milk (5)

$5.00

Fried Traditional Chinese bun served with condensed milk.

Almond Cookies

$2.95

Milk Tea Boba Frozen Dessert

$4.00

Frozen dessert with milk tea since cream, brown sugar syrup and boba. 100ml.

Beverage

Coke

$2.00+

Coca-Cola

Sprite

$2.00+

Lemon-lime Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00+

with Aspartame

Soy Milk

$2.00

Japanese Soda 200ml

$4.00+

Traditional Japanese drink in glass bottle with marble stopper.

Pokka Coffee 240ml

$3.00

Japanese milk coffee

Dasani Water 16.9oz

$2.00

Bottle Water...

Tea (Oolong, Jasmine, Green)

$3.00

Glass Peach Drink

$4.00

Glass Mango Drink

$4.00

Fuji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Pocari

$4.00

Monster Drink

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Green Tea Pot (Dine In)

$3.00

Bottled Tea: Green

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Mango Soda

$2.50

Side

Side White RIce

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Pocky

$5.00

Spicy Popcorn

$4.50

Condiments And Utensil

Condiments and Utensils.

No Utensil and condiments

Chopsticks

$0.10

Paper Plate

$0.10

Soy Sauce Pack

$0.10

Sweet And Sour Sauce Packets

$0.10

Hot Musturd Packets

$0.10

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Homemade Sweet And Sour Sauce 3oz

$0.50

Fortune Cookie

$0.10

Egg Foo Young Sauce

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1554 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image

Map
