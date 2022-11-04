- Home
- Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
1554 E Main St
Saint Charles, IL 60174
Appetizer
Crab Rangoons (4)
Crispy wrapper filled with crab, cream cheese, onion and celery. Served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.
Shanghai Egg Rolls (4)
Crispy vegetable rolls served with strawberry sweet sour sauce.
Thai Shrimp Rolls (4)
Crispy shrimp and vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Cheesy Beef Rolls (3)
Fresh ground beef, mozzarella, bell peppers and onion rolled in thick and crunchy wrapper. Served with sour cream.
Vegetable Gyoza (7)
Crunchy dumpling made with edamame and other vegetables served with garlic soy sauce.
Pan Fried Potstickers (5)
Handmade tradition pork dumpling seared to perfection. Served with garlic soy sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Stick (4)
Marinated chicken skewers finished with a touch of Teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds.
Honey Beef Skewer (4)
Tender beef slices splashed with natural honey.
Coconut Shrimps (7)
Coconut flake breaded jumbo shrimp coated with our house sweet coconut cream.
Crispy Shrimp with Basil (7)
Lightly breaded Jumbo shrimp tossed with our unique Chinese spices and fried basil leaves.
Chicken Lettuces Wrap
Sautéed minced chicken, scallion and water chestnut served with butterhead lettuces and plum sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Salad
Sautéed minced chicken, scallion, water chestnut on shredded iceberg lettuces.
Sesame Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with sprinkle of sesame seed served with garlic soy sauce.
Edamame
1lb of Steamed soybean in pod with pink himalayan salt.
Hot & Savory Soup
Fried Rice
Simple Egg Fried Rice
Domestic long grain and Thai jasmine rice blend stir-fried with egg. Rice and egg, just this simple.
Classic Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with onions, bean sprout, peas and carrot.
Spicy Garlic Fried Rice
Egg fried rice stir-fried with onion and scallion. Decorated with fried garlic and hot chili oil.
Hawaii Fried Rice
Chicken & shrimp fried rice with pineapple.
Hawaii Fried Rice with Ham
Ham fried rice with bell peppers and pineapple.
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Traditional Cantonese recipe. Shrimp & ham fried rice with lettuce.
Truffle Fried Rice
Minced black truffle stir-fried with scallion, onion, mushroom and egg.
We Love Noodles
Lo Mein
Soft egg noodle sautéed with fresh vegetable in dark soy sauce.
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodle sautéed with celery, carrot, bean sprout, scallion, egg and fish sauce.
Mei Fun
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with egg and fresh vegetable.
Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle wok fried with onion and bean sprout in dark soy sauce.
Singapore Mei Fun
Curry mei fun noodle with chicken, shrimp, pork and vegetable.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Milky pork bone broth, Japanese alkaline noodles, chashu pork, egg and vegetable toppings.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spiced miso broth, Japanese alkaline noodles, chashu pork, egg, vegetable toppings.
Side Lo Mein
Soft egg noodle sautéed with dark soy sauce.
Pan Fried Noodle
Thin egg noodle seared to golden brown topped with fresh vegetable and zesty brown sauce.
Classic Menu
General Tso Chicken
Sweet & spicy brown sauce, steamed broccoli, bell pepper, onion
Orange Chicken
Tangy orange peel glaze, steamed broccoli, orange slices
Sesame Chicken
Aromatics toasted sesame seed, steamed broccoli
Sweet Sour Chicken
Signature strawberry sweet sour sauce, bell peppers, onion, pineapple
Honey Chicken
Honey sauce, battered chicken, crispy rice noodle, pineapple
Cashew Chicken
Brown sauce, toasted cashew nut, baby corn, carrot, celery
Broccoli
Broccoli, carrot
Pepper
Bell pepper, onion
Peapod
Carrot, peapod, water chestnut
Mix Vegetable
broccoli, baby corn, carrot, mushroom, peapod, shiitake mushroom
Mongolian
Sweet and spicy Mongolian sauce stir fried with mushroom, scallion and onion
Kung Pao
Spicy dark soy sauce, carrot, celery, toasted peanut
Szechwan
Hot & Spicy Szechwan sauce, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion & peapod
Mapo Tofu
Spicy chili sauce, scallion, soft tofu
Exotic Entree
Dry Chili Chicken
Fried diced white meat chicken with hot chili pepper, Szechwan peppercorn, scallion.
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Lightly breaded crispy shrimp mixed with glazed walnuts in honey coconut cream.
Bulgogi Beef
Korean BBQ sauce, carrot, onion, scallion and toasted sesame seed.
Sizzling Plate
Black pepper sauce, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, mushroom and onion.
Basil Chicken/Shrimp
Thai chili paste, fresh basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, peapod.
Steak & Shrimp Delicacy
Wok tossed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, peapod, serrano pepper with black pepper sauce.
Panang Curry Chicken/Shrimp
Coconut curry with a hint of basil, baby corn, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion, green bean.
Ground Chicken with Basil
Ground chicken stir fried with mushroom, onion and bell pepper in light wine sauce.
Egg Foo Young
Chinese egg omelet with brown gravy.
Kids Meal
Dessert
Matcha Tiramisu
Japanese style green tea cheesecake
New York Style Cheese Cake
Creamy cheesecake with cherry topping
Banana Egg Roll (2)
Coconut sugar dusted banana rolled in egg roll wrapper, caramel syrup topped
Green Tea Mochi Frozen Dessert
Green Tea Ice Cream with sweet red bean, topped with 4 pieces of soft mochi.
Golden Mantou with Condensed Milk (5)
Fried Traditional Chinese bun served with condensed milk.
Almond Cookies
Milk Tea Boba Frozen Dessert
Frozen dessert with milk tea since cream, brown sugar syrup and boba. 100ml.
Beverage
Coke
Coca-Cola
Sprite
Lemon-lime Soda
Diet Coke
with Aspartame
Soy Milk
Japanese Soda 200ml
Traditional Japanese drink in glass bottle with marble stopper.
Pokka Coffee 240ml
Japanese milk coffee
Dasani Water 16.9oz
Bottle Water...
Tea (Oolong, Jasmine, Green)
Glass Peach Drink
Glass Mango Drink
Fuji Water
Pocari
Monster Drink
Hot Green Tea
Hot Green Tea Pot (Dine In)
Bottled Tea: Green
Orange Juice
Mango Soda
Side
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
1554 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174