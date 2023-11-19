Chevy's Linden
1150 South Stiles Street
Linden, NJ 07036
Main
Aperitivos
- Border Wings$15.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Tostaditas$16.50
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, cheddar, crisp corn tortillas. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- Chile con Queso$8.00
Melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, poblano, jalapeño, cilantro, spices. With tortilla chips.
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$12.50
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped with mango salsa, chipotle aioli, Cotija. With jalapeño jelly.
- Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, jalapeño, pico de gallo, Cotija, lime, spices. With tortilla chips.
- Mexican Sampler$19.00
Chicken Tostaditas, Border Wings, Salsa Chicken 'Dilla, Crispy Chicken Flautas
- Nachos Grande$15.00
Shredded salsa chicken or picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, roasted corn salsa, guajillo chile sauce, scallions, tortilla chips, sour cream, guacamole
- Steak Tostaditas$16.50
Soy citrus grilled steak, black beans, cheddar, crisp corn tortillas. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- Street Style Corn$9.00
Roasted corn on the cob, mayonnaise, smoked paprika, Cotija, cilantro.
'Dillas
- Fajita Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, Monterey Jack. With sour cream, guacamole.
- Fajita Grilled Steak$16.50
Soy citrus grilled steak, cheddar. With sour cream, guacamole.
- Salsa Chicken$14.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack
- Street Corn$13.00
Roasted corn, Monterey Jack, Cotija & cheddar, cilantro, smoked paprika. Topped with Cotija, cilantro. With salsa verde.
- Three Cheese$12.50
Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar. With sour cream, guacamole.
Street Tacos
- Al Pastor$12.00
A mix of Al Pastor pork with roasted pineapple, corn tortillas topped with Cotija cheese and cilantro
- Birria$12.00
Slow-Roasted Carnitas, Monterey Jack, corn tortilla. With homemade consumme.
- Blackened Fish$12.00
Blackened tilapia, mango salsa, tequila crema, corn tortillas. With salsa verde.
- Carne Asada$14.00
Soy citrus grilled steak, poblano, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas Topped with Cotija, onions, cilantro. With salsa verde.
Soup & Ensaladas
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, roasted corn salsa, blue cheese, fresh Hass avocado, fire-roasted red peppers and crispy bacon on chilled romaine.
- Tostada Salad$15.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken or grilled soy citrus steak, refried beans, Monterey Jack & cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, romaine, tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija, tortilla strips, romaine, Caesar dressing
- Spicy Chicken Totrilla Soup$7.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, chicken broth, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado slices.
Sizzling Fajitas
- Mixed Grill$27.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, grilled soy citrus steak, Mexi-Scampi shrimp, carnitas, onions, peppers
- Grilled Chicken$19.50
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, onions, peppers
- Grilled Steak$22.00
Grilled soy citrus steak, onions, peppers
- Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon, onions, peppers, mango salsa
- Mexi-Scampi Shrimp$21.00
Shrimp, citrus, garlic, white wine, chile, onions, peppers
- Farmers Market$18.50
Grilled portobello mushroom, seasonal vegetables, onions, peppers
- Slow Roasted Carnitas$21.00
Tender, marinated pork simmered with fresh citrus garlic and fuego spices, onions, peppers
- Mix & Match$24.00
Choice of two proteins, onions, peppers . (excludes Salmon)
Burritos & Enchiladas
- Smothered Salsa Chicken Burrito$15.50
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, pico de gallo. Topped with Guajillo sauce. Naked bowl available.
- Smothered Picadillo Beef Burrito$17.00
Picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo. Topped with Guajillo sauce. Naked bowl available.
- Salsa Chicken Chimichanga$16.00
Shredded salsa chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, pico de gallo, flour tortilla. Deep fried. Topped with chile con queso.
- Picadillo Beef Chimichanga$18.00
"Picadillo beef, black beans, cheddar, pico de gallo. flour tortilla. Deep fried. Topped with chile con queso."
- Fajita Chicken Burrito$15.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available.
- Fajita Al Pastor Burrito$17.00
"Al Pastor pork, black beans, Monterey Jack, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available."
- Fajita Steak Burrito$18.00
"With grilled citrus soy steak, black beans, cheddar, roasted tomato salsa. With guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo. Naked bowl available."
- Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas$18.00
Shrimp, roasted corn salsa. Topped with crab meat and haberno cream sauce.
Combos
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$17.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped withchipotle aioli. With jalapeño jelly.
- Enchiladas Trio$15.00
"Corn torilla. Choice of 3: * Salsa Chicken, red sauce, Monterey Jack 400 cal * Picadillo Beef, red sauce, cheddar 360 cal *Carnitas, salsa verde, Monterey Jack 600 cal * Seasonal Vegetables salsa verde, Monterey Jack 470 cal *Cheese- Cheddar, red sauce, Monterey Jack 250 cal"
- Taco Trio$15.00
"Served with lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, Cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla *Salsa Chicken Soft 220 cal Crispy 190 cal *Picadillo Beef Soft 230 cal Crispy 200 cal *Carnitas Soft 350 cal Crispy 320 cal *Seasonal Vegetables 430 cal"
- Surf & Turf$22.00
Fajita Chicken Taco, Grilled soy citrus Skirt Steak Shrimp & Crab Enchildas
- Tres Amigos$17.00
"Carnitas Taco, Chicken Enchilada , Mexi-scampi Shrimp "
Fresh Mex Faves
- Baby Back Ribs$25.00
Baby back ribs, jalapeño jelly. With French fries, corn tamalito.
- Grilled Salmon$23.00
Seasoned salmon, mango salsa. With seasonal vegetables, FreshMex rice.
- Mexi-Cali Chicken$17.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken breast, habanero pesto cream sauce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, tortilla strips. With FreshMex rice, corn tamalito, choice of beans.
- Chimichurri Steak$24.00
8 oz. soy citrus grilled steak. With homemade chimichurri, seasonal vegetables, French fries.
- Shrimp & Corn Tamalito$17.00
Mexi-Scampi shrimp, habanero pesto cream sauce, roasted corn salsa, diced avocado. With corn tamalito.
- Grilled Tacos$14.00
Grilled citrus achiote chicken or grilled soy citrus, or Mexi-Scampi Shrimp. Lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, Cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas. With FreshMex rice, your choice of beans.
- Fish Taco$15.00
"Corona® battered cod* lemon tequila cream, mango salsa, flour tortillas. With FreshMex rice, choice of beans. "
- Fuego Burger$16.00
Cajun-spiced beef patty, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños, Monterey Jack, pretzel bun . With French Fries
- Fresh Mex Cheeseburger$15.00
Cajun-spiced beef patty, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, pretzel bun . With French Fries
Sides
Fresh Mex Sweets
- Tres Leches$8.00
Housemade three milk soaked sponge cake
- Churros$8.00
Four cinnamon-sugar churros. With vanilla ice cream.
- Apple Pie Chimi$8.00
Housemade cinnamon-sugar rolled chimichanga. With vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Chip Flautas$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, flour tortilla. With vanilla ice cream.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Meals
Kid's Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Water
- Bottle Water$4.00
- Club Soda$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Ginger Ale$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Mango Lemonade$3.99
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Mug Root Beer$3.29
- Pepsi$3.29
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$4.29
- Jarritos Grapefruit$4.29
- Jarritos Mandarin$4.29
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.29
- Jarritos Lime$4.29
- Jarritos Tamarin$4.29
Catering
Fresh Greens
Homemade Soup
Fresh Mex Fiesta Platters
- Border Wings$45.00
BBQ or Buffalo. With ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Flautas$45.00
Shredded salsa chicken, Monterey Jack, Cotija, cheddar, roasted corn salsa. Topped with fire roasted pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli, Cotija. With jalapeno jelly.
- Fresh Mex Sampler$50.00
Chicken Tostaditas, Border Wings, Salsa Chicken Dilla, Crispy Chicken Flautas.
- Quesadilla$38.00
Veggie, 3-Cheese, Salsa Chicken, Fajita Chicken or Grilled Steak. With sour cream and guacamole.
Off The Grill
- Mexican BBQ Ribs$120.00
Baby back ribs, jalpaeno jelly. Six racks.
- Mix & Match Fajita$70.00
Pick Two: Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, Mexiscampi Shrimp, Farmer Market or Slow-Roasted Carnitas
- Mixed Grill Fajita$75.00
Grilled ctirus achiote chicken, grilled soy citrus steak, Mexi-scampi shrimp, carnitas, onions, peppers
- Sizzling Fajita$65.00
Four to choose from: Grilled Steak, Carnitas, Fresh Fish or Shrimp 70, Two to choose from: Chicken or Farmer's Market 65
Traditional Fiesta Platters
