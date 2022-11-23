Chicken Crossing Plant Based & Fried Chicken Sandwiches
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Community sourced fast food featuring Chef Seth's famous Fried Chicken Sandwich, as well as an ever growing menu of locally sourced Items to enjoy, including a thoughtful, plant based version of all carnivorous options
Location
904 West 6th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
