  • Chicken Crossing - Plant Based & Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Crossing Plant Based & Fried Chicken Sandwiches

No reviews yet

904 West 6th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97402

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Potato Tots
Fried Vegan Sandwich

Sandwiches & Sides

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated and fried Draper Valley Ranger chicken thigh, sweet and sour slaw, pickled ginger, Crossing Sauce, Reality Kitchens vegan burger bun

Fried Vegan Sandwich

Fried Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned Beyond Chicken Tenders, sweet and sour slaw, pickled ginger, Crossing Sauce, Reality Kitchens vegan burger bun

Wildfire BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Mesquite, jalapeño, and vegetable ash marinated chicken thigh OR Beyond tenders with our house smoked apple BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickle, and Basis sauce on our vegan bun

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Marinated and fried Draper Valley Farms Ranger Chicken served with our Crossing Sauce

Fried Vegan Tenders

Fried Vegan Tenders

$12.00

Beyond Meats fried "chicken" tenders seasoned and served with Crossing Sauce

Potato Tots

Potato Tots

$4.00

Fried potato tots, sea salt and smoked black pepper, house made ketchup

Bleu Ballz

Bleu Ballz

$7.00

Fried potato tots smothered in a Rogue Creamery Smokey Blue cheese sauce and crumbles, lemon wedge

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet and tangy cabbage and red pepper slaw

Buffalo Carrots

Buffalo Carrots

$3.00

Smoked organic carrots, flash fried and tossed in our Clipp'd Wing Sauce and served with Basix Sauce

Free Chicken Sandwich

Free Chicken Sandwich

Free Vegan Sandwich

Free Vegan Sandwich

Leave A Meal

Leave A Meal

$12.00

Purchase a meal for a community individual in need

Meal Deals

Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal

$18.00+

Add $6 to any main item and get potato tots and a beverage of your choice

Vegan Sandwich Meal Deal

$18.00+

Add $6 to any main item and get potato tots and a beverage of your choice

Chicken Tenders Meal Deal

$18.00+

Add $6 to any main item and get potato tots and a beverage of your choice

Vegan Tenders Meal Deal

$18.00+

Add $6 to any main item and get potato tots and a beverage of your choice

LAM Redemption

Wildfire Meal Deal

$18.00+

Specials

Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Cocky Peach

$15.00Out of stock

Tandoori style smoked chicken thigh, bacon bits, ginger pickled onions, PHP filling, romaine lettuce, and Basis Sauce on a CC branded bun. Vegan option available.

Caesaresque Salad

$14.00+Out of stock

Crisp romaine, curly kale, CC Caesar Dressing, violife parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Add fried chicken breast or fried beyond tenders for $4

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.60Out of stock

Beyond Burger served on our vegan toasted bun with crossing sauce, our coleslaw and vegan cheddar cheese

Local Farm Salad

Local Farm Salad

$16.00+Out of stock

Local salad greens, Sungold Tomatoes, Mission Figs, pickled red onion, local roasted hazelnuts, house made herb vinaigrette served on the side. Your choice of cold smoked chicken or Beyond tenders for our vegan version.

Dessert

Peach pie

Peach pie

$5.00

Smoked local peaches, organic sugar, cinnamon, pie dough, lemon grass

Day old php

$2.00Out of stock

Mini PHP

$3.00Out of stock

NA BEVERAGES

Chick-Chick-Brew

Chick-Chick-Brew

$5.00

Equiano coffee and roasted chicory root cold brew coffee

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Homemade with organic raw cane sugar

Coconut water

Coconut water

$4.00
Marionberry Shrub-onade

Marionberry Shrub-onade

$4.00

Oregon Marionberry shrub with our homemade lemonade

Seasonal Shrub-onade (Apple Pie)

$5.00

House made seasonal fruit shrubs turned into lemonade

Hot cider

$4.00

LA Croix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Community sourced fast food featuring Chef Seth's famous Fried Chicken Sandwich, as well as an ever growing menu of locally sourced Items to enjoy, including a thoughtful, plant based version of all carnivorous options

Website

Location

904 West 6th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402

Directions

