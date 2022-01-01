Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicky's Bellerose

1,256 Reviews

$

248-43 Jericho Tpke

Bellerose, NY 11426

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicky's N' Chips
CHICKY’S SPICY SANDWICH
ORIGINAL CHICKY’S SANDWICH

Sandwich

CHICKY’S SPICY SANDWICH

CHICKY’S SPICY SANDWICH

$12.49

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chicky's Sauce ( Comes standard with Chickys hot... choose a different sauce if you cannot handle it) Served on a Brioche bun

THE CHICKY'S SPECIAL

$7.99

Ground Chicken, Marinated with house spices, Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato, Chickys's Sauce, and ketchup. Served on a Brioche bun

ORIGINAL CHICKY’S SANDWICH

$7.99

Fried Chicken, Chickys sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a brioche bun.

GRILLED CHICKY’S SANDWICH

$9.99

Grilled Chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Chickys Sauce. Served on a brioche bun

Mac N Chicky's (Copy)

Mac N Chicky's (Copy)

$9.99

Fried Chicken breast, with Macaroni and Cheese. Topped off with Chickys Sauce served on a brioche bun.

Chicky's Supreme

$9.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken cubes with your choice of Peri sauce with Chicky's Cheese, Chickys sauce, sauteed green peppers and onions.

Chicky’s Nashville

$11.99

NASHVILLE SUPREME

$15.00

Two Nashville Tenders in a toasted Portuguese roll served with your choice of spice, pickles, coleslaw, chicky’s cheese ( Melted Cheese) and Nashville sauce.

Hot Honey Sandwich

$9.99

PERI PERI CHICKY’S BIRDS

Chicky’s Quarter L&T

$6.99

Chicky’s Quarter B&W

$7.99

Chicky’s Half Bird

$12.49

Chicky’s Whole Bird

$22.99

Platters

Family Meal 1

$29.99

Whole Chicken , Two Large sides

Family Meal 2

$58.99

Two Whole Chickens, With your choice of 3 large sides

Family Meal 3

$94.99

3 Whole Chickens, 6 Large Sides

Chicky's Keto Platter

$14.99

Six wings, Boneless Chicken Breast ( Chopped up) Served over salad with your choice of sauce.

Wings

Chicky's Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Wings 6 pc.

$10.49

Chicky's Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Wings 12 pc.

$18.49

Chicky's Flame Grilled Peri-Peri Wings 24 pc.

$32.49

Chicky's Flame Grilled Wings ( BONELESS) 6pc

$9.99

Chicky's Flame Grilled Wings ( BONELESS) 12pc

$17.99

Chicky's Flame Grilled Wings ( BONELESS) 24pc

$31.99

Sides

French Fries/Regular

$3.99

French Fries/ Large

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries Regular

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$4.99

Buttercorn Regular

$3.49

Buttercorn Large

$4.49

Coleslaw Regular

$3.99

Coleslaw Large

$4.99

Garlic Bread 4pc.

$3.99

Garlic Bread 6pc.

$4.99

Peri Peri Rice Regular

$3.99

Peri Peri Rice Large

$4.99

Waffle Fries Regular

$4.49

Waffle Fries Large

$5.49

Mac & Cheese Regular

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Large

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Peri-Peri Corn Regular

$4.99

Peri- Peri Corn Large

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Seasoned Fries topped off with melted cheese.

Chicky's Poutine Fries

$6.99

Tenders

3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders. Served with your choice of sauce

Chicky's Jumbo Tenders

$10.49

Skewers

Chickys Specialty skewers

$13.49

3 Chicken Skewers( with green peppers and onions) Marinated in our house spices and herbs. Served with a sauce of your choice

Chickys Specialty Skewers Off the Stick

$13.49

3 Orders of chicken skewers off the stick with green peppers and onions served with a sauce of your choice.

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$7.99

Falooda

$10.00+

Chicky's N' Chips

Boneless Fried Chicken served over french fries. Topped off with Chicky's Melted Cheese, Jalapenos , Onions, Drizzled with Chickys Sauce

Chicky's N' Chips

$13.99+

Boneless Fried Chicken sauced with your choice of sauce. Topped with fresh jalapenos, onions, and chickys cheese. Drizzled with chickys sauce.

Just Chicken (8Pcs)

$7.49

Nashville Chicky’s N’ Chips

$14.99+

Extra Sauce

For the Kids

$0.50

Lemon& Herb

$0.50

Garlic&Herb

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Extra hot

$0.50

Chicky's Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Salad

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Over a house salad. Pick any one peri peri sauce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bottle Drinks 20 oz

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.99

Snapple

Snapple

$2.99

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

Chicky's Supreme Sandwich

Chicky's Supreme

$9.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken cubes with your choice of Peri sauce with Chicky's Cheese, Chickys sauce, sauteed green peppers and onions.

Mac N Chicky's

Mac N Chicky's

$9.99

Chicky's Poutine Fries

Chicky's Poutine Fries

$6.99

Chicky's Dirty Fries

French fries topped with Chicky's sauce, Mango Habanero, Mayo, and White sauce.

Chicky's Dirty Fries

$6.99

Chicky's Over Rice

Chicky's Over Rice

$9.99

Fried Chicken Over Rice

Fried Chicken Over Rice

$12.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come try our famous peri-peri chicken flamed grilled to order!

Location

248-43 Jericho Tpke, Bellerose, NY 11426

Directions

