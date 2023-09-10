Back to School! Save 15%
Food

Build Your Own Cheesesteak

Build Your Own Cheesesteak

$10.00

Build one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks your way!

Choose one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks!

Chiddy's Signature

Chiddy's Signature

$11.00

Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz

Squealin' Philly

Squealin' Philly

$11.00

Steak, applewood smoked bacon, onions, and cheddar cheese

The Citi Fielder

The Citi Fielder

$10.00

Steak, onions, and cheese whiz. As seen at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets!

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and our homemade chipotle .

Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue Chicken

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese and Frank's Red Hot sauce

Chicks on a Ranch

Chicks on a Ranch

$11.00

Grilled of crispy chicken, onions, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing

The Pizza Steak

The Pizza Steak

$15.00

Steak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni on toasted garlic bread

The Belly Bomber

The Belly Bomber

$15.00

Steak and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni and salami.

The Mac Chiddy

The Mac Chiddy

$15.00

Steak and cheddar cheese topped with our delicious homemade mac n' cheese

The Chiddy's Cowboy

The Chiddy's Cowboy

$15.00

Steak, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, topped with our gourmet onion rings.

Double Meat Pete

$15.00

Extra steak, onions, and provolone cheese.

The Meatless Cheeseteak

The Meatless Cheeseteak

$15.00

Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.

South of the Border

Empanadas

Empanadas

$4.00

Try one of our delicious homemade empanadas!

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.00

Crispy quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Add steak or chicken to kick it up a notch!

Grande Gamechanger Nachos

Grande Gamechanger Nachos

$12.00

Homemade chips topped with ground beef, cheese, pico di gallo, jalapenos, homemade chipotle aioli and sour cream.

Tacos

Tacos

$4.00

Steak, chicken, ground beef, or fish topped with tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli sour cream, onions and cheddar cheese

3 for 11 Empanadas

3 for 11 Empanadas

$11.00

Pick 3 of our delicious homemade empanadas and save!

3 for 11 Tacos

3 for 11 Tacos

$11.00

Pick 3 of our amazing tacos and save!

The Fry Bar

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

This one speaks for itself. The fries are fresh cut, crispy, and golden brown. Having just one is not an option!

Cheezy Fries

Cheezy Fries

$6.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with melted, gooey cheese sauce.

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$7.00

A combination of our proprietary steak, hand cut fries, and melted Cheese Whiz, An instant classic.

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$7.00

An old time classic resurrected and kicked up a notch with our exclusive steak.

Hell Fries

Hell Fries

$7.00

Juicy chicken, melted provolone cheese, smothered in hot sauce on top of our crispy fries.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$7.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with award winning chili, homemade chipotle aioli, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes, and diced raw onions.

Squealin' Fries

Squealin' Fries

$7.00

Crispy bacon on top of hand cut fries with melted cheese.

Soprano Fries

Soprano Fries

$7.00

Homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese on top of our fresh cut fries. Garnished with parmesan cheese.

Huevos N' Potatoes

Huevos N' Potatoes

$8.00

Fresh cut fries topped with steak, eggs over easy, melted Cheese Whix

Gourmet Sides

Homemade Mac N' Cheese

Homemade Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!

Homemade Chili

Homemade Chili

$7.00

Seasoned ground beef, small chunks of tomato, onions, peppers, and kidney beans. Ask for it with sour cream or shredded cheddar to finish it off!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy, golden brown onion rings.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Salty, sweet, and delicious

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Hand chopped lettuce, tomato, bell peppers and onions.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.

Homemade Chips & Cheese

$8.00

Crispy chips with sides of melted cheese for dippin!

Breakfast All Day

Steak N' Eggs

Steak N' Eggs

$9.00

Thin sliced steak, eggs any style, and melted American Cheese

Bacon, egg and cheese

Bacon, egg and cheese

$6.00

Eggs any style, crispy bacon and American cheese

B-L-T

$6.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Steak, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, potatoes, and melted cheddar cheese.

Healthy Start Wrap

Healthy Start Wrap

$9.00

Egg whites, chopped spinach and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Lil Chiddy's - Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Crispy, juicy chicken fingers.

Buffalo Fingers

Buffalo Fingers

$10.00

Our delicious fingers tossed in hot sauce.

Mozzarealla Sticks

Mozzarealla Sticks

$7.00

Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread toasted to perfection with melted American Cheese.

The Dog House

Hot Dog

$4.00

A classic hot dog with your choice of toppings

Chiddy Dog

Chiddy Dog

$6.00

Hot dog, topped with steak, red onions, jalapeños, and melted cheese whiz

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Hot dog topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese whiz

Pigs N' Whiz

Pigs N' Whiz

$6.00

A hot dog topped with cheese whiz and bacon

Chi Town

Chi Town

$6.00

Hot dog topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickles, and banana peppers

Jersey Ripper

Jersey Ripper

$5.00

Deep fried hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut

Sweet Treats

Banana Nutella Empanada

Banana Nutella Empanada

$4.00

Bananas and Nutella in an empanada topped with powdered sugar

Peanut Butter Cup Empanada

Peanut Butter Cup Empanada

$4.00

Chocolate and peanut butter melted in an empanada topped with powdered sugar.

Apple Pie Empanada

Apple Pie Empanada

$4.00

Candied apples in an empanada topped with caramel and powdered sugar

Brownie

$4.00

This one needs no explination.

Wraps, Salads, and Vegetarian Options

The Skinny Chicken

The Skinny Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese in a warm wrap

The Very Veggie

The Very Veggie

$11.00

Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and melted American cheese in a warm wrap.

The Meatless Cheesesteak

The Meatless Cheesesteak

$14.00

Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.

The Falafel Sandwich

The Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade cilantro lime aioli

The Cheesesteak Salad

The Cheesesteak Salad

$11.00

Steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese over a bed of hand shredded romain lettuce.

The Mac Salad

The Mac Salad

$11.00

Steak, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, raw onions, tomatoes and Russian Dressing.

The Taco Salad

The Taco Salad

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle, and melted cheddar cheese on a bed of hand shredded romain

Family Deals

Family Deal 1

$65.00

Family Deal 2

$80.00

Family Deal 3

$100.00

Family Deal 4

$115.00

Side Sauces

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Whiz

$0.50

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Catering

20 Cheesesteak Sliders

20 Cheesesteak Sliders

$80.00
40 Cheesesteak Sliders

40 Cheesesteak Sliders

$150.00
20 Empanadas

20 Empanadas

$70.00
40 Empanadas

40 Empanadas

$130.00
20 Tacos

20 Tacos

$70.00
40 Tacos

40 Tacos

$130.00
50 Mozzarealla Sticks

50 Mozzarealla Sticks

$40.00
100 Mozzarealla Sticks

100 Mozzarealla Sticks

$75.00
50 Wings

50 Wings

$90.00
75 Wings

75 Wings

$130.00
100 Wings

100 Wings

$170.00
Half Tray of Onion Rings

Half Tray of Onion Rings

$50.00
Full Tray of Onion Rings

Full Tray of Onion Rings

$90.00
Half Tray of Fresh Cut Fries

Half Tray of Fresh Cut Fries

$30.00
Full Tray of Fresh Cut Fries

Full Tray of Fresh Cut Fries

$50.00
Half Tray Mac N' Cheese

Half Tray Mac N' Cheese

$50.00
Full Tray Mac N' Cheese

Full Tray Mac N' Cheese

$100.00
Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries

Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries

$50.00
Full Tray Sweet Potato Fries

Full Tray Sweet Potato Fries

$90.00
Half Tray of Salad

Half Tray of Salad

$25.00
Full Tray of Salad

Full Tray of Salad

20 Hot Dogs

20 Hot Dogs

$70.00
40 Hot Dogs

40 Hot Dogs

$130.00
Half Tray of Chicken Fingers

Half Tray of Chicken Fingers

$90.00
Full Tray of Chicken Fingers

Full Tray of Chicken Fingers

$140.00
Full Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos

Full Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos

$50.00
Half Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos

Half Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos

$90.00
Half Tray Cheese Fries

Half Tray Cheese Fries

$35.00
Full Tray Cheese Fries

Full Tray Cheese Fries

$60.00
Party Pack 1

Party Pack 1

$195.00

20 Cheesesteak Sliders, 20 Homemade Empanadas, Half a tray of mac n' cheese, and half a tray of salad

Party Pack 2

Party Pack 2

$275.00

40 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, half a tray of mac n' cheese, half a tray of salad.

Party Pack 3

Party Pack 3

$430.00

60 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, full tray of mac n' cheese, 100 mozzarealla sticks and half a tray of salad.