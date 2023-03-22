A map showing the location of Clayton Cafe 50 N Main St, Clayton, GAView gallery

Clayton Cafe 50 N Main St, Clayton, GA

50 N Main St, Clayton, GA

Clayton, GA 30525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BEER

DRAFT

Porter - Green Man

$7.50

Pernicious IPA

$7.50

BOTTLES

BTL Bold Rock Hard Cider

$4.00

BTL Yuengling Traditional

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODA

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

COFFEES & TEAS

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

JUICE

SM Orange Juice

$2.50

LG Orange Juice

$4.25

SM Apple Juice

$2.50

LG Apple Juice

$4.25

SM Cranberry Juice

$2.50

LG Cranberry Juice

$4.25

SM Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

LG Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

SM V8

$2.50

LG V8

$4.25

MILK

SM Reg Milk

$2.50

LG Reg Milk

$4.25

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.50

LG Chocolate Milk

$4.25

WINE

BY THE GLASS

Cabernet Franc

$11.00

Zinfandel Redvino Blend

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Cabernet Franc

$35.00

BTL Zinfandel Redvino Blend

$15.95

BTL PInot Noir

$14.95

BTL Chardonnay

$12.95

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$16.95

BTL Pinot Grigio

$12.95

BTL House Champagne

$47.00

DESSERTS

Cake Slice

$5.95

Pie Slice

$4.95

Ala Mode

$2.00

Cheesecake

$6.95

Brownie

$3.50

Danish

$3.25

Ice Cream cup 1 scoop

$2.99

Ice Cream cup 2 scoops

$3.99

Cookie

$2.95

A La Carte/Miscellaneous

A La Cart/Miscellaneous

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.50

extra sour cream

$0.50

extra pico

$0.50

Scoop Chicken Salad-Plain

$2.95

Scoop Chicken Salad-Loaded

$2.95

Cheese Biscuit

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Extra Pita

$1.50

Jalapeños

$0.75

Tender

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 N Main St, Clayton, GA, Clayton, GA 30525

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

